Marshall Gerstein Names Mark J. Levin Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

Intellectual Property law firm Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP is pleased
to announce the addition of Mark J. Levin as Chief Marketing &
Business Development Officer.
Most recently, Levin co-founded and served as general manager of The
Right Profile, a company that provides talent assessment, management,
and development services for law firms, law schools, and sports teams
through its AttorneyAssessment and AthleteTypes offerings.
“We are thrilled to bring on someone of Mark’s stature to lead our
marketing and business development efforts,” said firm managing partner
Jeffrey S. Sharp. “He is well-respected in the legal community and comes
with an impressive track record of excellence in the development and
implementation of market-leading branding and business development
initiatives,” added Sharp.
Levin earned his MBA at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of
Management, and his JD at the Chicago-Kent College of Law. He has been
in the legal industry in various capacities since 1995, working as an
executive at Thomson Reuters and as a business development coach at
Akina (now GrowthPlay) before becoming the head of Business Development
and Marketing at Levenfeld Pearlstein, and then at Neal, Gerber &
Eisenberg.
“I am excited to join Marshall Gerstein, one of the nation’s leading
intellectual property firms,” said Levin. “I look forward to working
with this immensely talented team to build on its successes and help
guide strategic initiatives that serve its needs both now and well into
the future,” he added.
About Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP
Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP is exclusively focused on intellectual
property law. The firm provides sophisticated intellectual property
advice and legal services to many of the world’s largest, most
innovative businesses, research institutions, universities, and
entrepreneurs. Chambers & Partners has ranked Marshall, Gerstein as
“first-rate for litigation,” and “one of the best biotechnology
practices in the entire country.” Corporate Counsel magazine
lists the Firm as a “Go-To Law Firm of the Top 500 Companies” for
intellectual property and litigation. The Firm is also ranked as a top
intellectual property law firm by Managing IP, Fortune, Intellectual
Property Today, and Intellectual Asset Management magazines.
Learn more at www.marshallip.com
and www.PTABWatch.com.
