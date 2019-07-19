Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marshark : Launches THINKCAR OBD, World's Smallest and Most Powerful Diagnostic Tool

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 01:12am EDT

THINKCAR’s 1/1S OBD Scan Tool

Marshark proudly launches THINKCAR OBD, world’s smallest and most powerful diagnostic tool, it empowers you to transform your phone into a professional-grade diagnostic tool. The THINKCAR OBD II Scan Tool connects to your mobile device via Bluetooth, easily transferring the fault codes and data from your vehicle’s on board computer.

Using your phone as your personal 24/7 mechanic makes car maintenance easy. With THINKCAR’s mobile app, anyone can diagnose and identify the root of their vehicle’s problems, regardless of technical knowledge or experience. By better understanding your car, you can decide whether it needs full servicing or just a touch of DIY repair, potentially saving heaps of money from unnecessary trips to the mechanic.

The THINKCAR 1 and 1S will be launching on Kickstarter as of July 29th. Check out the pre-launch page here and sign up for the email list for exclusive discounts on the product, up to 50% off!

How It’s Different
Full Vehicle Diagnostics:

Why does THINKCAR differ from other products? Conventional OBD tools can only scan four major parts of a car, whereas THINKCAR will provide a fully comprehensive test, assessing additional systems of your vehicle such as its ABS, gearbox, and engine. This allows you to enjoy full control over your car’s systems.

Remote Diagnostics:

On top of this tool’s excellent intuition, mechanics using THINKCAR’s app can access your vehicle’s data from anywhere, regardless of distance. Even if you struggle to understand your OBD data, rest assured that anyone with the THINKCAR app can connect to your car and help resolve any concerns.

Black Box

Inspired by aviation, the THINKCAR scan tool features a blackbox function. OBD data from your vehicle is recorded and stored in real time allowing you to access historical data through the app. If you are ever involved in a crash or motor accident, the THINKCAR 1 or 1S functions as a standalone Event Data Recorder. Saved data can be reviewed by technicians to analyze the root cause of the vehicles issues.

Cost:

By subscribing to our promotional email here, you’ll enjoy up to 70% off purchase of THINKCAR Scan Tool. The product will be launched on Kickstarter on July 29th.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:16aC&C : Euronext Dublin Market Notice
PU
02:16aJAPAN TOBACCO : JT changes it's packaging of tobacco products to comply with the amended order of Ministry of Finance
PU
02:16aAVENTRON : achieves financial close on 50 MW subsidy free solar plant in Spain
PU
02:16aCYXONE : makes further strides with Rabeximod phase IIb trial by signing CRO EGeen Inc.
AQ
02:16aINVINCIBLE INVESTMENT : Notice concerning Change of Property Name
PU
02:16aINVINCIBLE INVESTMENT : Notice concerning Completion of Acquisition of Domestic Trust Beneficiary Interests
PU
02:16aAZURE MINERALS : General Meeting Presentation
PU
02:16aACCESSO TECHNOLOGY : Block Listing Application
PU
02:16aAZURE MINERALS : Results of Meeting
PU
02:15aHOMESERVE : Trading Statement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2EXCLUSIVE: IEA revising oil demand growth forecast down on slowing economy
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump meets with airline CEOs over Qatar subsidy accusations
4GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : GENERAL MOTORS : GM's mid-engine Corvettes roar onstage to take on Europeans
5AMARIN CORPORATION PLC : AMARIN : Prices Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About