Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Marshberry Announces Phil Trem As President - Financial Advisory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 02:20pm EDT

WOODMERE, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MarshBerry is pleased to announce that Phil Trem has been named President of Financial Advisory, effective September 1, 2019.

Over Trem's nearly ten-year career with MarshBerry, he has become a key contributor to the organization through his leadership within its Merger & Acquisition ("M&A") advisory team and company operations.  His experience encompasses the full life cycle of an M&A transaction while he works diligently to provide clients with a seamless, comprehensive experience. In addition to Trem's M&A responsibilities, he has been an influencer across the rest of the organization through his experience in best practices analytics and management consulting services.

"Phil has consistently demonstrated character and integrity in how he deals with our clients and our colleagues.  He is creative, collaborative, and has contributed greatly to our intellectual capital.  He has grown into a sought-after confidant both internally and externally and is a true asset to our firm and the industry," said John Wepler, Chairman and CEO – MarshBerry.

Trem is seen as a trusted partner for buyers and sellers who depend on his proficiency at deal negotiation, due diligence, deal execution, and integration planning. He brings practical tools to clients in their effort to plan and implement strategies to increase their success and profitability.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to help drive success for our Financial Advisory team as we become even more effective at adding value for our clients.  We've made our mark in the insurance industry as the #1 M&A sell side adviser and through our perpetuation capabilities.1 However, I'm eager to showcase our strength in other Investment Banking solutions such as debt and equity capital raising," said Trem.

Phil currently maintains the FINRA Securities Industry Essentials (SIE®) Exam, in addition to the Series 62, 79 and 63 FINRA Registrations through MarshBerry Capital, Inc., the affiliated FINRA-registered Broker/Dealer of Marsh, Berry & Co., Inc. Phil has a bachelor's degree in finance and management information systems from Ohio University, and a law degree from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. He is currently licensed to practice law in the state of Ohio.

About MarshBerry
Founded in 1981, MarshBerry's primary objective is to help insurance agents, national brokers, specialty distributors, private equity firms, banks & credit unions and insurance carriers as they work to maximize their value through our industry-specific services that include: Merger & Acquisition Advisory*, Debt and Equity Capital Raising*, Financial Consulting, Talent Acquisition, Sales Performance, Intellectual Capital, and Connect – our Peer Exchange Network.  Learn more at www.MarshBerry.com.

1Completed and announced sell side transactions in Insurance Brokerage (1999-2018) in which a financial adviser was used. Ranked by total number of deals and as tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

*Securities offered though MarshBerry Capital, Inc., Member FINRA and SIPC, and an affiliate of Marsh, Berry & Co., Inc.  28601 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 400, Woodmere OH  44122, 440-354-3230.

Contact:
Lauren Byers, Vice President – Marketing
Phone:  440.392.6546
Email:  Lauren.Byers@MarshBerry.com

MarshBerry logo. (PRNewsFoto/MarshBerry)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marshberry-announces-phil-trem-as-president--financial-advisory-300921980.html

SOURCE MarshBerry


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:30pMEXICAN TOMATO GROWERS : Sign Agreement with U.S. Commerce Department
PR
02:29p Denver RTD Launches Newsroom for Public and News Media
BU
02:28pOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES : Increases Credit Facility to $400 Million
AQ
02:28pAM BEST : Revises Outlooks to Negative for Casualty Underwriters Insurance Company
BU
02:27pCURRENT REPORT NO. : 28/2019, 19.09.2019 19:47Information on preliminary financial results and operating data for H1 2019
PU
02:27pCASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : The Casino Group confirms that it has entered into discussions with Aldi France regarding the acquisition of Leader Price
PU
02:27pWÄRTSILÄ : Divers brought hundreds of kilograms of trash out of water in a few hours during the Project AWARE last Saturday
PU
02:25pTrump adviser says U.S. president ready to escalate trade war if no deal agreed soon - SCMP
RE
02:21pPHARMA PROPERTY GROUP : Executes 1031 Exchange of 9 Properties Totaling $43,350,000
PR
02:20pMarshberry Announces Phil Trem As President - Financial Advisory
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group