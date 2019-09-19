Marshberry Announces Phil Trem As President - Financial Advisory

WOODMERE, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MarshBerry is pleased to announce that Phil Trem has been named President of Financial Advisory, effective September 1, 2019.

Over Trem's nearly ten-year career with MarshBerry, he has become a key contributor to the organization through his leadership within its Merger & Acquisition ("M&A") advisory team and company operations. His experience encompasses the full life cycle of an M&A transaction while he works diligently to provide clients with a seamless, comprehensive experience. In addition to Trem's M&A responsibilities, he has been an influencer across the rest of the organization through his experience in best practices analytics and management consulting services.

"Phil has consistently demonstrated character and integrity in how he deals with our clients and our colleagues. He is creative, collaborative, and has contributed greatly to our intellectual capital. He has grown into a sought-after confidant both internally and externally and is a true asset to our firm and the industry," said John Wepler, Chairman and CEO – MarshBerry.

Trem is seen as a trusted partner for buyers and sellers who depend on his proficiency at deal negotiation, due diligence, deal execution, and integration planning. He brings practical tools to clients in their effort to plan and implement strategies to increase their success and profitability.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to help drive success for our Financial Advisory team as we become even more effective at adding value for our clients. We've made our mark in the insurance industry as the #1 M&A sell side adviser and through our perpetuation capabilities.1 However, I'm eager to showcase our strength in other Investment Banking solutions such as debt and equity capital raising," said Trem.

Phil currently maintains the FINRA Securities Industry Essentials (SIE®) Exam, in addition to the Series 62, 79 and 63 FINRA Registrations through MarshBerry Capital, Inc., the affiliated FINRA-registered Broker/Dealer of Marsh, Berry & Co., Inc. Phil has a bachelor's degree in finance and management information systems from Ohio University, and a law degree from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. He is currently licensed to practice law in the state of Ohio.

About MarshBerry

Founded in 1981, MarshBerry's primary objective is to help insurance agents, national brokers, specialty distributors, private equity firms, banks & credit unions and insurance carriers as they work to maximize their value through our industry-specific services that include: Merger & Acquisition Advisory*, Debt and Equity Capital Raising*, Financial Consulting, Talent Acquisition, Sales Performance, Intellectual Capital, and Connect – our Peer Exchange Network. Learn more at www.MarshBerry.com.

1Completed and announced sell side transactions in Insurance Brokerage (1999-2018) in which a financial adviser was used. Ranked by total number of deals and as tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

*Securities offered though MarshBerry Capital, Inc., Member FINRA and SIPC, and an affiliate of Marsh, Berry & Co., Inc. 28601 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 400, Woodmere OH 44122, 440-354-3230.

