Martin Financial Group Joins Mariner Wealth Advisors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner Wealth Advisors, the wealth advisory firm nationally ranked by Barron’s as a top three RIA Firm in 2018, 2017 and 2016,1 today announced it has acquired Martin Financial Group.

Located in New Albany, Indiana, Martin Financial Group has approximately $250 million in assets under advisement and a team of eight professionals dedicated to delivering personalized wealth advisory services to a wide range of clients. The partnership with Mariner Wealth Advisors provides Martin Financial Group’s professionals with additional support and business continuity to ensure advisors are available to provide trusted advice for generations to come.

Mariner Wealth Advisors also supports advisory teams with a dedicated investment committee and business development team, as well as back-office support related to human resources, operations, finance, information technology, marketing, legal and compliance. This allows advisors to focus solely on working with clients.

“I am thrilled to join a firm that shares our commitment in putting the client first,” said Wesley Martin, ChFC, CFP®, principal of Martin Financial Group. “This relationship with Mariner Wealth Advisors will allow us to focus on what matters most: spending time with clients, while also gaining exceptional investment and back-office support. It’s a win-win for our clients and associates.”

Marty Bicknell, chief executive officer of Mariner Wealth Advisors, said, “I am incredibly pleased to welcome Martin Financial Group to the Mariner Wealth Advisors family. Its professionals have an exceptional history of delivering for clients, and they share our focus on providing holistic wealth advisory services to meet a wide range of needs. I look forward to adding the team’s talent and experience to our bench, and to supporting the firm’s clients with additional resources and services.”

The partnership with Martin Financial Group is the latest development in Mariner Wealth Advisors’ growth strategy. With the addition of Martin Financial Group, Mariner Wealth Advisors has 28 offices in 20 states, with over 240 wealth advisors and over 500 associates. This will be Mariner Wealth Advisors second location in Indiana.

About Mariner Wealth Advisors

Mariner Wealth Advisors is a national wealth advisory firm that provides wealth advice focused on meeting client needs. Founded in 2006 with $300 million in assets under advisement, Mariner Wealth Advisors has grown to more than $23 billion in assets under advisement as of November, 2018. The firm’s mission is to help clients and their families navigate their financial future, charting a course to achieve their goals today, tomorrow and for years to come.

About Martin Financial Group

Located in the heartland of America, Martin Financial Group was founded on the traditional values of integrity, objectivity and hard work, matched with a commitment to staying in tune with the continually changing investment environment. Because planning your financial future is about more than choosing investments, Martin Financial Group aims to grow your assets over time while minimizing risks and helping you achieve your key financial milestones.

The following professionals advised Martin Financial in the transaction: David Selig with Advice Dynamics Partners, Middleton Reutlinger Law, Harding Shymanski CPAs.





1 Barron’s awarded the 2018 #3 Top 40 RIA Firms to Mariner, LLC d/b/a Mariner Wealth Advisors based on data compiled for Mariner Wealth Advisors and the 2017 #2 and 2016 #1 rankings in the Top 20 Independent Advisory Firms to Mariner Holdings based upon data compiled for Mariner Holdings’ registered investment adviser subsidiaries. Barron’s publishes these lists based upon a number of criteria and the firms’ filings with the SEC were used to cross-check the data provided to Barron’s. The listing includes the firms’ numbers of clients, employees, advisors, offices and state locations. The award is not indicative of future performance and there is no guarantee of future investment success. Registration of an investment advisor does not imply a certain level of training or skill.



Heather Valle

hvalle@hotpaperlantern.com