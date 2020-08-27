Log in
Martin Ford Named Vice President, Credit Risk, Churchill Mortgage

08/27/2020 | 09:08am EDT

Churchill Mortgage, a leader in the mortgage industry providing conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states, announced the appointment of Martin Ford to Vice President of Credit Risk. In this role, he will lead the underwriting team to help manage risk, credit quality and product portfolios. Ford will also work closely with the company’s Secondary Marketing team.

An industry expert, Ford brings more than 30 years of experience in operations, underwriting and credit policies in the financial services industry to Churchill Mortgage. Prior to joining the Churchill team, Ford led national credit and underwriting teams at Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase Bank, U.S. Bank and TCF Bank.

“I look forward to using my expertise in financial services to support Churchill Mortgage,” Ford said. “Churchill’s goal is to provide its customers with a world-class experience, and I am ready to use my skill set to ensure that our homebuyers are receiving the best loan products for them in the ever-changing market.”

“Churchill Mortgage, as well as the mortgage industry as a whole, has seen a record volume of business this year,” said Mike Hardwick, President and CEO of Churchill Mortgage. “Martin will be an asset to our team, helping mitigate risk while supporting underwriting operations to keep pace with our customers’ needs. His knowledge will enable us to guide our borrowers on the path to the Real American Dream of debt-free homeownership.”

About Churchill Mortgage®

Founded in 1992, Churchill Mortgage is a privately-owned company by its more than 400 employees. A full-service and financially sound leader in the mortgage industry, the company provides conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 46 states. As heard on personal finance expert and author Dave Ramsey’s nationally syndicated radio show, the lender’s mission is to help borrowers achieve debt-free homeownership and build wealth through a smarter mortgage plan, regardless of their starting point. Churchill Mortgage is a wholly owned subsidiary of Churchill Holdings, Inc.

Churchill Mortgage’s notable achievements include recognitions as a “Top Lender” by Scotsman Guide: Residential, an eight-time “Top Workplace” by The Tennessean, one of the “Best Mortgage Companies to Work For” by National Mortgage News and a “Top 100 Private Company” and “Best in Business” by the Nashville Business Journal. For more information about Churchill Mortgage, visit www.churchillmortgage.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter @ChurchillMtg, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
