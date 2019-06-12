Martin Sheen to Address Graduates at Santa Clara University Commencement Ceremony

Santa Clara University:
What: Martin Sheen, known for his roles in The West Wing, Grace
and Frankie, and Apocalypse Now, will be the featured speaker
at Santa Clara University's undergraduate commencement 8:30 a.m.
Saturday, June 15, at SCU’s Buck Shaw Stadium. The actor and activist
will address an estimated 1200 graduating seniors in Santa Clara
University's Class of 2019.
Who: Martin Sheen, actor and advocate for workers' rights,
justice initiatives, and Jesuit apostolic works, including Homeboy
Industries, a non-profit organization that provides training and support
to former gang members.
When: June 15, 8:30 a.m.
Where:
Santa Clara University,
Buck Shaw Stadium,
500 El Camino Real,
Santa Clara, CA 95053
