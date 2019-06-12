Log in
Martin Sheen to Address Graduates at Santa Clara University Commencement Ceremony

06/12/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Santa Clara University:

What: Martin Sheen, known for his roles in The West Wing, Grace and Frankie, and Apocalypse Now, will be the featured speaker at Santa Clara University's undergraduate commencement 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at SCU’s Buck Shaw Stadium. The actor and activist will address an estimated 1200 graduating seniors in Santa Clara University's Class of 2019.

Who: Martin Sheen, actor and advocate for workers' rights, justice initiatives, and Jesuit apostolic works, including Homeboy Industries, a non-profit organization that provides training and support to former gang members.

When: June 15, 8:30 a.m.

Where:

Santa Clara University,

Buck Shaw Stadium,

500 El Camino Real,

Santa Clara, CA 95053


© Business Wire 2019
