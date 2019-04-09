Martin T Causer : Ag Committee to Examine Bill Exempting Milk Trucks from Winter Weather Travel Bans

Ag Committee to Examine Bill Exempting Milk Trucks from Winter Weather Travel Bans

: The House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, chaired by Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter), will hold an informational meeting on House Bill 915 , which would exempt milk trucks from winter-related travel bans in the Commonwealth. Causer introduced the bill in response to the Wolf administration issuing a disaster emergency declaration this winter in which commercial vehicles were banned three times from some portions or all of the state's interstate highways in anticipation of snow or ice accumulations.

WHO: Causer and members of the committee. The following people are scheduled to speak before the committee: dairy farmers Keith Spicher of Mifflin County and Mervin Horst of Lebanon County; Wolf administration officials including David Padfield of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Jonathan Fleming of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Captain Robert Krol of the Pennsylvania State Police; and milk haulers Rick Bird of R.W. Bird Trucking in Centre County, Tom Daubert of T.C. Daubert LLC in Mifflin County, Steven Diehl of Diehl Trucking in Wayne County and

Jeffrey Andrews of Andrews Trucking Inc. in Wayne County.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 10, at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Room 60 East Wing, State Capitol Complex, Harrisburg.

LIVE WEBSTREAMING: Barring technical difficulties, the meeting will be streamed live at RepCauser.com.

