Martin Thompson & Son Cremation & Funeral Service : Acquires Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home

Martin Thompson, President of and Funeral Director for Martin Thompson & Son Cremation & Funeral Service, has announced the purchase of the business of Thompson’s Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. The transaction closed on Friday, April 10, 2020; a purchase price was not disclosed.

“Thompson’s Harveson & Cole has over 100 years of service to the Fort Worth community,” said Mr. Thompson. “My father, Guy Thompson, was one of the very best in the business. I’m thankful to my sister, Cindy, for being such a great steward to the family business at Thompson’s Harveson & Cole. As my son, Jon, and I carry on our family’s legacy, we are extremely grateful for her leadership.”

Clients will have two convenient location options for viewings and services once the current social distancing restrictions are lifted: company headquarters at 6009 Wedgwood Drive and the John Knox Presbyterian Center at 4350 River Oaks Boulevard. The former TH&C Avenue property on 8th Avenue in the Fort Worth medical district was sold last month.

According to Martin Thompson, the combined companies will be called Thompsons Cremations & Funeral Services. Several of the former Thompson’s Harveson & Cole employees are continuing with Thompsons. Martin Thomson; his wife, Janice Thompson; and Jon Thompson comprise the Thompsons leadership team.

Jon Thompson is a third generation licensed funeral director. He received his Mortuary Science degree from Amarillo College. His aunt, Cindy Thompson, applauds the family’s efforts.

“Martin and I were raised to care for others during their time of need,” said Cindy Thompson, former president of Thompson’s Harveson & Cole. “I am proud that he and his son will continue this important legacy.”

A Texas legacy with over a century of service, Thompsons Cremations & Funeral Services offers 21st century families compassion, professionalism, and quality, with thoughtful funeral and cremation services for every budget.

Family-owned and operated, Thompsons has two locations in Fort Worth: 6009 Wedgwood Drive and 4350 River Oaks Boulevard. Call 817-336-0345 or 817-292-2250. Online, visit Thompson’s Harveson & Cole http://www.thompsonfunerals.com and Martin Thompson & Son https://thompsonfuneral.com.

