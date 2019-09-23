Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Martin Walker Co-Founder Earns Recognition by Texas Super Lawyers 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

TYLER, Texas, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer John F. (Jack) Walker III, co-founder of the Tyler-based trial law firm Martin Walker PC, has earned recognition on the 2019 Texas Super Lawyers list.

Mr. Walker was selected for his extensive experience in personal injury trial law on behalf of plaintiffs. Mr. Walker has been practicing law since 1992, and he has been Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Personal Injury Trial Law since 1999.

"Jack is the type of lawyer who devotes a lot of energy to preparing for his cases and then passionately representing his clients in the courtroom," said Reid Martin, co-founder of Martin Walker. "Jack's success speaks to this approach. Juries instinctively know when a lawyer is prepared and they also know when a lawyer cares about the case they are trying. That's Jack on both counts."

Mr. Martin and Mr. Walker are among the few lawyers in Texas who still take on medical malpractice cases. In 2018, the Martin Walker law firm won a $43.32 million medical malpractice verdict, the largest of its kind in Texas that year. In August, Mr. Martin and Mr. Walker were each honored in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for their work in medical malpractice litigation.

The Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers list recognizes less than 5 percent of all Texas lawyers. Honorees are selected based on nominations from more than 70,000 practicing lawyers in Texas with a review by a blue-ribbon panel of attorneys and editorial research. The Super Lawyers list is published in the October issues of Texas Monthly and the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazines. The full list is available online at http://www.superlawyers.com.

Martin Walker PC is a Tyler-based law firm with significant trial expertise representing individuals and businesses in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death, and product liability. For more information visit: http://www.martinwalkerlaw.com/

Media Contact:
Mark Annick
800-559-4534
mark@androvett.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/martin-walker-co-founder-earns-recognition-by-texas-super-lawyers-2019-300923392.html

SOURCE Martin Walker PC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:08pODYSSEY GROUP INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:07pDUKE ENERGY : 424b3
PU
01:07pCISCO : How an Animation Series is Turning Phoenix-area Students and Teachers into Social Entrepreneurs
PU
01:07pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Embraces the Local Austin Spirit in Year Three at Austin City Limits Music Festival
PU
01:07pVOLKSWAGEN : starts battery cell development and production in Salzgitter
PU
01:07pU.S. court deals setback to FCC push to revamp media ownership rules
RE
01:07pNCLA Files Petition with the U.S. Supreme Court Seeking to Abolish Brand X Deference
GL
01:06pHyundai Motor Group, Aptiv to set up $4 billion self-driving car venture
RE
01:05pSEC Charges PwC LLP With Violating Auditor Independence Rules and Engaging in Improper Professional Conduct
NE
01:03pSaudi Arabia to restore full oil output by next week
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group