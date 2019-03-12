Marty Schultz, Founder of Blindfold Games and Co-Founder of Objective Ed, Awarded 2019 Touch of Genius Prize for Innovation in Assistive Technology

Marty Schultz, founder of Blindfold Games, an app development company
that builds accessible games for the visually impaired community, and
co-founder of Objective Ed, an organization providing students with
disabilities with educational games to achieve the best educational
outcomes, has been named one of two recipients of the 2019 Touch of
Genius Prize for Innovation along with a $5,000 award. Schultz will be
recognized for this honor, bestowed annually by National Braille Press,
during a reception at the 34th CSUN Assistive Technology Conference in
Anaheim, California on March 13.
“Receiving this honor significantly raises the profile of our companies’
efforts within the assistive technology community,” said Mr. Schultz.
“We believe the games developed by Blindfold Games for the blind
community can provide innovative entertainment options for a population
long underserved by mainstream video game manufacturers, while Objective
Ed’s games serve an important educational purpose within this community.”
The $5,000 award will be donated to a not-for-profit organization that
will utilize it to purchase tablet computers for blind students of need.
To date, Blindfold Games has released more than 80 games—available on
the iPhone and iPad—that promote learning and fun. The games have been
enjoyed by more than 25,000 visually impaired people from 7 to 70 years
old, and recently surpassed half a million downloads. Blindfold Games
was honored as “2015 Developer of the Year” and “2016 Best iOS Game” by
AppleVis, an organization empowering blind and low-vision users of Apple
products.
Objective Ed provides Core and Expanded Core Curriculum games for
individuals with visual impairments. Its games help students learn the
skills required to meet the goals and objectives of their Individual
Education Plan (IEP). Each game is individually tuned to meet the unique
needs of the student, and all members of the IEP team—teachers,
therapists, specialists and parents—are able to monitor the student’s
progress.
The Touch of Genius Prize for Innovation is an annual prize of $10,000
awarded to a project, or projects, that show the most innovative idea in
the field of braille and tactile literacy. Winners and applicants have
submitted projects for professional software and apps, educational
software and apps, gaming software or apps, and braille or
tactile-related hardware or leaning paraphernalia.
Innovators have come from all over the world in the fields of education,
technology, engineering, tactile graphics, and literacy. This is the
only prize to foster and reward innovation in the area of braille and
tactile literacy for the blind and deaf blind communities.
The Touch of Genius Prize for Innovation is funded through support from
The Gibney Family Foundation, since inception in 2007. The Gibney Family
Foundation supports non-profit organizations to help them develop
sustainable products and provide services or support.
This prize was developed to inspire an innovator to continue the
promotion of braille literacy for blind and deafblind people worldwide.
The publication of Louis Braille: A Touch of Genius by National
Braille Press promoted braille literacy to a wider audience and provided
a springboard for launching the Touch of Genius Prize, providing the
exposure needed to inspire an innovator.
