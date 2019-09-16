Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Maru/Blue Continues Rapid Expansion and Momentum with Upward Trajectory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 10:01am EDT

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Blue, premium quality data services firm, today announces the appointments of Diane Gawlik, Arun Venkataraman and Magdalena Morello as it continues its global expansion.

Diane Gawlik joins Maru/Blue in the role of Director of Strategy and Development, Enterprise Sales, based in Vancouver and will be an integral part in expanding and growing the company’s presence. Diane has over 12 years experience delivering strategic solutions and successfully building customer relationships.

Mirjana Mihaljcic, Chief Revenue Officer of Maru/Blue, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Diane to the team. Diane joins us with vast experience having worked with brands such as Rogers, Bacardi, Freed Developments, Glenfiddich and Miele. With her client-centric approach, Diane will be focused on understanding our global client needs to propose strategic solutions that address their unique business challenges.”

Arun Venkataraman has joined Maru/Blue in the role of Research Director, also based in Maru/Blue’s Vancouver office. Arun brings over 11 years of experience in global quantitative and qualitative research addressing critical business objectives.

Adding to the research team, Magdalena Morello joins Maru/Blue as a Research Director based in the Toronto Office. Magdalena brings over 10 years of experience in the research field designing and executing both quantitative and qualitative research. In their new roles, Magdalena and Arun will lead complex research engagements and support the business in maintaining the high level of quality of research delivered by Blue.

"As we continue to expand our global research capabilities, we are delighted to add the expertise of Arun and Magdalena to our team,” said Mirjana Mihaljcic. “They both bring valuable insights gained from their extensive experience in the quantitative and qualitative research sector.”

Rob Berger, Managing Director of Maru/Blue, added, “The continued growth and expansion of Maru/Blue, along with the enhanced specializations on our growing research team, will allow us to continue upon our upward trajectory and more efficiently bring innovation to the research industry."

About Maru/Blue

Maru/Blue is a premium quality data services firm that provides reliable global data connections for brands, agencies, healthcare and market research. We create value for our clients by connecting them with expertly profiled known respondents. We deliver instant access to the general population, specific markets, and customers of market competitors.

Contact: media@marublue.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:20aDAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : Form 8.3 - Allergan PLC
AQ
10:20aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : precious metals traders charged
AQ
10:20aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. to H. Lundbeck A/S is Fair to Shareholders
GL
10:20aUPCOMING DEADLINE REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Venator Materials PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
10:20aCarnival Names Rowlett as VP of New Incident Analysis Group
DJ
10:20aButane Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Butane Supplier Relationship Management, Butane Procurement Challenges Insights Now Available From SpendEdge
BU
10:19aLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Granite Construction Incorporated To Contact The Firm
GL
10:18aSIGNATUREFD : Expands Charlotte Team With Deeply-Experienced Advisor
BU
10:17aTECK RESOURCES : Named to 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
AQ
10:17aSTARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES : Reports Q1 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2S&P 500 : Oil soars, stocks dip after Saudi supply shock
3Saudi oil attack puts spotlight on global emergency stockpiles
4GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : NO DEAL: Auto workers strike against GM in contract dispute
5OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT : publishes reasoned opinion on ams offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group