Maru/Blue Launches Maru Voice UK Omnibus

LONDON, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Maru/Blue—a premium quality data services firm—is pleased to announce the launch of its Maru Voice UK Omnibus. “This new service allows companies to instantly tap into a truly representative sample of UK citizens,” said Paul Williams, Managing Director, Maru/Blue UK.



Our Maru Voice UK Omnibus solution allows clients to test an idea, message or concept within a short time amongst UK citizens. Our Omnibus features include:

Wednesday access to 1,500 nationally represented UK citizens;

Senior research staff to help with survey development;

Interactive, engaging surveys that provide better quality responses;

Results in 24 hours;

Actionable insights delivered in Excel. Custom outputs available for an additional cost upon request.

Maru/Blue announced the launch of Maru Voice UK, a global expansion of the Maru/Blue online market research communities, joining Maru Voice Canada and Springboard America, (launched in 2006 and 2009, Canada's and the United States’ leading online market research panels) in December 2018.

“The Maru/Blue UK expansion is ramping up quickly with the addition of Maru Voice UK, and now a UK Omnibus,” said Maru Group CEO Ged Parton. “The company continues to innovate at the speed of business,” he added.

About Maru/Blue

Maru/Blue is a premium quality data services firm that provides reliable global data connections for brands, agencies, and market research. We create value for our clients by connecting them with expertly profiled known respondents. The result? Reliable, reproducible insights. We deliver instant access to the general population, specific markets, and your or your competitor’s customers.

We began disrupting the market community industry in 2000. Our market communities broke new ground, adding depth and richness to clients’ understanding of what motivates their customers and shapes their markets. Now, as part of the Maru Group, we continue to provide reliable global data connections for agencies, brands, and market research firms.

More recently we developed Maru Voice UK, which is a global expansion of the Maru/Blue online market research panels, joining Maru Voice Canada and Springboard America (launched in 2006 and 2009, Canada’s and the United States’ leading online market research panels). Maru Voice Business Canada and Springboard America Business Forum are both an excellent source for business to business research.

Contact: Media@marublue.net