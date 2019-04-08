Log in
Maru Group harmonises advisory insights businesses under the Maru/Matchbox brand

04/08/2019 | 02:55pm EDT

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru Group (“Maru” or “The Group”), the technology-enabled market research and customer insights company, today announces the alignment of Maru/edr to the group’s wider advisory insights brand, Maru/Matchbox.

Following the recent announcement of Maru/Moto—the group’s Latin American business—becoming part of the professional services brand, Maru/edr will also align to become Maru/Matchbox. The change will better strengthen and integrate the company’s multi-market offer and technology across North American, Latin American and European offices.

“Our UK business is a major success and I believe that this change will provide further momentum and alignment of our multi-market offer and proprietary technology-based innovations to our clients,” said Group CEO, Ged Parton.

“As we approached our twenty-year anniversary and reflected on our increasingly dynamic client offering across both solutions and markets, we decided to adopt the Maru/Matchbox name to offer an even wider solution set to UK and international clients,” said Gary Topiol, Maru/Matchbox UK, CEO. “We’re excited to strengthen our relationship with our sister companies in both North and South America and look forward to bringing an increasing pace of insight innovation to both our clients and the wider marketplace,” he added.

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox has been pushing the boundaries of the customer market insights space for over a decade. We are a sector-focused consumer intelligence firm delivering better client outcomes. Our expert teams are deeply invested in key sectors of the economy, delivering insights and analysis backed by superior quality data.

We leverage the powerful combination of action-oriented advisory insight and proprietary cutting-edge technology placing the Voice of the Customer at the heart of important business decisions.

About Maru Group

Maru is a technology-enabled market and customer insights company, whose brands are leading the way in the provision of research, insight and advisory services powered by cutting-edge technology and innovation. The Group is quickly emerging as an exciting challenger brand, disrupting the traditional market research and insights industry.

Established in 2016 by industry veteran Ged Parton, Maru uses in-depth knowledge of industry sectors and its state-of-the-art technologies to equip its clients with targeted and relevant insights at speed. These insights enable Maru’s clients to adapt their corporate strategy and innovate quickly to stay ahead of the competition.

The Group is developing a portfolio of market-leading companies with growth characteristics, talented management teams and collaborative cultures that prize intellectual generosity.

Maru is backed by Primary Capital Partners LLP, a UK-based provider of private equity finance for high potential and growth companies.

For more information please visit: https://www.marugroup.net/

Contact: media@marumatchbox.com

marulogo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
