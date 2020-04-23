Maru/Matchbox Launch Breakthrough Concept Testing Solution, Concept Connections, Using a Combined System 1 and System 2 Approach

TORONTO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Matchbox (‘Matchbox’), the technology-driven global insights partner, has today announced the launch of Concept Connections, a ground-breaking proprietary concept test solution that combines System 1 and System 2 measurements.



Maru/Matchbox operates at the intersection of behavior and emotion, advocating the combined use of System 1 and System 2 tools to capture a holistic understanding of consumer response.

“Every year, eight out of ten product launches, many of which have been through rigorous testing, fail to meet stated objectives”, explains Ged Parton, CEO of Maru Group.

“What people say and do is often different. We believe that the industry has been too focused on what consumers Think, they have ignored how people Feel and the dominant role emotions play in how consumers Behave”, continued Parton. “With Concept Connections, we’re delivering a radical new approach to concept testing that closes the Say-Do gap, accurately evaluating messaging, designs and ideas”.

Concept Connections utilizes a ground-breaking concept testing methodology, combining traditional attitudinal metrics with implicit and emotional measures to help business leaders close the gap between what consumers say and what they actually do.

Todd Trautz, Chief Innovation and Solutions Officer at Maru/Matchbox, comments, “Combining our two passive System 1 technology-enabled tools to understand how consumers implicitly and emotionally connect to concepts, we can unearth how they Feel. By utilizing scalar attitudinal, we understand how consumers perceive concepts and what they Think. Lastly by replicating the System 2 trade off we have insight into how they behaviorally react to the concept elements. (Behave)”.

“This combination enables us to holistically understand consumers, by covering all aspects of their connected experience to the concept. By utilizing this approach, we provide insights to both understand and close the consumer Say-Do gap”.

The launch is the latest innovation to be launched by Maru. The business recently announced new efficiencies to deliver branded Panel Communities in just 14 days, as well as making its global technology ecosystem Maru/HUB available via a Direct Access Portal.

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox began disrupting the market research industry in 2000. We’re a different breed of global insight partner, built on proprietary technology that enables our experts to connect with the people that matter most to our clients. Our people bring deep sector-focused knowledge to client projects, so they can build and maintain a competitive advantage. We have agile tech platforms to connect with customers, provide on-demand insight and combine quality research and analytics data sources.

About Maru/HUB

Maru/HUB is an instant access platform that gives you meaningful insights to fuel confident business decisions. Maru/HUB is a fully scalable technology platform. It can be used for projects of any size, from small, ad hoc projects to enterprise-wide programs. It is powered by AI with first-class ingestion capabilities.

Unlike other insights providers with bolt-on technologies, our team of experts has been building and developing our secure proprietary platform infrastructure for the last 15 years. The technology platform is ISO/IEC 27001 certified and adheres to the highest level of data security and compliance.

