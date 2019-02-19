Log in
Maru/Matchbox Launches Cannabis Chronicle

02/19/2019 | 10:31am EST

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Matchbox, a sector-focused consumer intelligence firm, is pleased to announce the launch of a quarterly study measuring cannabis consumption patterns, changing cannabis perceptions and attitudes, brand awareness, consideration, and satisfaction, and a variety of other timely topics impacting the cannabis industry.

The Maru/Matchbox Cannabis Chronicle, first fielded in December 2018, is conducted among those residing in Canada, as well as U.S. states where cannabis is legal for recreational consumption. Content is customizable to individual brands and informational needs.

“The cannabis industry is undergoing rapid transformation, so understanding evolving consumer attitudes and sentiment will be vital to success in an evolving landscape,” said Kyle Davies, SVP and Head of Syndicated Offerings at Maru/Matchbox.

“Maru/Matchbox is committed to bringing fresh and timely consumer insights and the voice of the consumer to the rapidly evolving cannabis industry,” said Maru Group CEO Ged Parton.

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox has been pushing the boundaries of the customer market insights space for over a decade. We are a sector-focused consumer intelligence firm delivering better client outcomes. Our expert teams are deeply invested in key sectors of the economy, delivering insights and analysis backed by superior quality data.

Contact: media@marumatchbox.com




© GlobeNewswire 2019
