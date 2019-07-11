Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Maru/Matchbox appoints customer insights strategist Jonathan Stinnett as President, Consumer Technology, Media & Entertainment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 10:01am EDT

TORONTO, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Matchbox (‘Matchbox’), global insight partner, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Stinnett as President of Consumer Technology, Media & Entertainment. Jonathan will be based in the company’s New York Office.

Jonathan joins Matchbox from C Space, where he was VP and Managing Director of the New York office, serving on the Americas leadership team.

Jonathan brings with him a wealth of agency and client-side experience. He has worked with many leading Fortune 500 clients in the Consumer Technology, Media, Entertainment sector, leveraging insights to improve their overall customer engagement. A former Director of Research and Insights at Citi, Jonathan specializes in partnering with customers to drive innovation and growth within an organization.

As President of the Consumer Technology, Media & Entertainment sector, Jonathan will be responsible for one of Matchbox’s fastest growing verticals.

Ged Parton, CEO of Maru Group, said: “I am delighted to welcome Jonathan to the team. His track record in using customer insight to develop compelling products, services and experiences will be invaluable in helping our clients. His strong leadership and expertise will be a great asset to the Matchbox team.”

Jonathan’s arrival is the latest in a number of recent senior hires for Maru Group. “Clients across sectors are looking for insights to drive business decisions and deliver growth,” added Parton. “We are committed to investing in the right talent and proprietary technology to help our clients achieve these results. I look forward to the continued growth of our team over the coming months.”

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox began disrupting the market research industry in 2000. We’re a different breed of global insight partner, built on proprietary technology that enables our experts to connect with the people that matter most to our clients. Our people bring deep sector-focused knowledge to client projects, so they can build and maintain a competitive advantage. We have agile tech platforms to connect with customers, provide on-demand insight and combine quality research and analytics data sources.

Contact: media@marumatchbox.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:22aBENUE : DPR seals 3 fuel stations
AQ
10:22aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Zola says Chelsea got rid of Sarri too soon
AQ
10:21aBOUYGUES : Richard Branson, Chamath Palihapitiya partner to take space tourism company Virgin Galactic public
AQ
10:21aKELANI CABLES : 'Kelani Shakthi' energising Northern youth bestows certificates to 3rd batch, enrols 4th batch
AQ
10:21aSAMPATH BANK : National Chamber and Sampath Bank workshops on 'Start Your Own Business'
AQ
10:21aSHANGRI LA HOTEL PUBLIC : Lawyer caught in Shangri-La bomb demands Rs. 500 m in damages from Govt.
AQ
10:21aSIAM CITY CEMENT PCL : Top teams advance to semi-finals in MCA 'F' division 25-Over League
AQ
10:21aBANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:21aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
10:21aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KRONES AG : KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
2Oil hits six-week high on Gulf of Mexico storm, Iran tensions
3OCEANAGOLD CORP : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call..
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Bitcoin extends losses after Fed chief urges halt to Facebook's crypto project
5AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About