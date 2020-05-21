Marubeni Itochu Steel : Results for FY2019

News Release

May 8, 2020

Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.

Nihonbashi 1-chome Bldg.

4-1 Nihonbashi, 1-chome,Chuo-ku

Tokyo 103-8247

Results for FY2019

Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc. (MISI; headquartered in Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Tatsuhiko Toshita, President and CEO) is pleased to announce the following results for FY2019 (April 2019 through March 2020).

Economic Environment

The global economy during FY2019 saw markets such as the United States and some Southeast Asian nations display generally robust trends. However, strengthened protectionist trade policies in numerous countries, China's sluggish economic growth (linked to trade friction with the U.S.), the slowdown in European economies as the UK's Brexit withdrawal from the European Union approached and other factors contributed to a lackluster performance overall. Toward the end of the fiscal year, the spread of the novel coronavirus, major declines in crude oil prices and other causes for concern grew in scale.

After enjoying relatively stable progress supported by solid personal consumption during the first half of the fiscal year, the Japanese economy suffered from the impact of a series of natural disasters during the summer months, declining capital investment demand as overseas economic conditions stagnated, a transitional period for construction demand and other worrisome developments. This led a more pronounced deceleration during the fiscal year's second half, with the novel coronavirus delivering a truly serious blow to the economy as the fiscal year ended.

Turning to the steel industry, worldwide crude steel production in 2019 (January to December) was tracked at 1.87 billion tons, up 3.4 percent from the previous year based on World Steel Association figures. Among these results, crude steel production in China rose 8.3 percent over the previous year to an all-time high of 996.34 million tons. The heightened sense of global economic uncertainty was a key force in the slump in market conditions for steel products through early autumn, followed by a temporary