Marubeni Itochu Steel : Results for FY2019

05/21/2020 | 11:42pm EDT

News Release

May 8, 2020

Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.

Nihonbashi 1-chome Bldg.

4-1 Nihonbashi, 1-chome,Chuo-ku

Tokyo 103-8247

Results for FY2019

Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc. (MISI; headquartered in Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Tatsuhiko Toshita, President and CEO) is pleased to announce the following results for FY2019 (April 2019 through March 2020).

Economic Environment

The global economy during FY2019 saw markets such as the United States and some Southeast Asian nations display generally robust trends. However, strengthened protectionist trade policies in numerous countries, China's sluggish economic growth (linked to trade friction with the U.S.), the slowdown in European economies as the UK's Brexit withdrawal from the European Union approached and other factors contributed to a lackluster performance overall. Toward the end of the fiscal year, the spread of the novel coronavirus, major declines in crude oil prices and other causes for concern grew in scale.

After enjoying relatively stable progress supported by solid personal consumption during the first half of the fiscal year, the Japanese economy suffered from the impact of a series of natural disasters during the summer months, declining capital investment demand as overseas economic conditions stagnated, a transitional period for construction demand and other worrisome developments. This led a more pronounced deceleration during the fiscal year's second half, with the novel coronavirus delivering a truly serious blow to the economy as the fiscal year ended.

Turning to the steel industry, worldwide crude steel production in 2019 (January to December) was tracked at 1.87 billion tons, up 3.4 percent from the previous year based on World Steel Association figures. Among these results, crude steel production in China rose 8.3 percent over the previous year to an all-time high of 996.34 million tons. The heightened sense of global economic uncertainty was a key force in the slump in market conditions for steel products through early autumn, followed by a temporary

market upsurge. A further downward trend ensued, however, under the influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic first reported in China.

In Japan, the steel market faced a slowdown in demand, and export growth suffered as a result of the global supply glut. Reflecting this, output from domestic steel manufacturers fell by 4.8 percent from the previous year to 99.28 million tons according to Japan Iron and Steel Federation figures. This marked the third consecutive year-on- year decline for Japanese steel production.

Results of Operations for the Term under Review

In this harsh environment, MISI experienced decreases in both revenue and earnings compared to the previous fiscal year. While the company's construction material business in the United States performed well during FY2019, negative developments affecting the final results included falling profits linked to issues such as sluggish market conditions in Japan and overseas as well as declining demand. Moves to reorganize or withdraw from unprofitable businesses also had a negative effect.

In summary, the MISI Group's consolidated financial settlement for FY2019 showed a total trading transaction volume of ¥2,408.6 billion, operating income of ¥43.8 billion, and profit attributable to owners of the parent of ¥22.3 billion.

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited, IFRS basis)

MISI's consolidated statement of income figures for FY2019 are as follows: (Billions of yen)

Category

Results for

Results for

Increase/decrease

FY2019

FY2018

Total volume of trading

2,408.6

2,437.3

-28.7

transactions

Gross profit

135.0

135.9

-0.9

Operating income

43.8

45.3

-1.6

Profit before tax

34.8

37.6

-2.8

Profit attributable to owners

22.3

24.2

-1.9

of the parent

Comprehensive income

6.2

19.3

-13.1

attributable to owners of the

parent

Please direct any inquiries about this news release to the Corporate Communications Team, Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc. Tel: 03-5204-3342

Copyright© 2020 Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.

FY2019 Financial Results Summary

  • Despite a strong performance by our U.S. construction material business, revenues declined due to factors such as sluggish market conditions in both Japan and overseas and an overall decline in demand. Moves to reorganize or withdraw from unprofitable businesses also prompted decreases in both revenue and earnings from the previous fiscal year.

FY2018

FY2019

Over previous

fiscal year

Consolidated

¥ 24.2 billion

¥ 22.3 billion

− ¥1.9 billion

net income

Total assets

¥ 1.2 trillion

¥ 1.1 trillion

− ¥0.1 trillion

ROA

2.1%

1.9%

−0.2%

Ratio of shareholders'

24.2%

26.0%

+1.8%

equity

(*1)

Net debt equity ratio

1.46 times

1.38 times

−0.08 times

(DER)

(*2)

PL rate ¥/US$

110.91

108.74

2.17

BS rate ¥/US$

110.99

108.83

2.16

*1: Ratio of shareholders' equity = equity attributable to owners of the parent/total assets

*2: Net debt equity ratio (DER) = net interest-bearing liabilities/equity attributable to owners of the parent

Factors affecting

Impact

financial results

Steel price declines

Export transactions increase

Domestic demand declines

Robust construction material business in U.S.

North American rig count decreases

Automobile unit production falls

Unprofitable business reorganizations/withdrawals

2

Copyright© 2020 Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.

Summary of Group Companies

  • The liquidation and asset sales of low-revenue businesses brought a decline in red-ink companies from 20 at the end of FY2018 to 12 during FY2019.
  • Considering the impact of the spread of COVID-19, strengthening the management of unprofitable businesses will remain a key theme into FY2020.

No. of Companies

Number of Deficit Group

Percentage of Deficit Group

Companies

Companies

End of FY2019

Change from the

End of FY2019

Change from the

End of FY2019

Change from the

End of FY2018

End of FY2018

End of FY2018

Domestic

20

-

0

-

0.0%

-

Overseas

51

1

4

2

7.8%

3.7%

No. of subsidiaries

71

1

4

2

5.6%

2.7%

Domestic

14

-

1

+1

7.1%

+7.1%

Overseas

26

2

7

7

26.9%

23.1%

No. of associates and joint

40

2

8

6

20.0%

15.7%

ventures

Total

111

3

12

8

10.8%

6.7%

3

Copyright© 2020 Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.

Profit and Loss Statement

(Unaudited, IFRS basis)

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Operating Result

FY2019

FY2018

Change

Results

Results

Total volume of trading transactions (*1)

2,408,621

2,437,345

28,724

Gross profit

134,951

135,862

911

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(90,239)

(88,858)

1,381

Provision for doubtful accounts

(956)

(1,665)

+709

Operating income (*1)

43,756

45,339

1,583

Net interest expenses

(8,809)

(8,141)

668

Dividend income

1,532

1,442

+90

Gain (loss) on investments

(153)

(742)

+589

Gain (loss) on property, plant and equipment

(162)

(82)

80

Other non-operating income (loss)

717

93

+624

Share of profits (losses) of associates and joint ventures

(2,040)

(272)

1,768

Profit before tax

34,841

37,637

2,796

Income taxes

(9,218)

(10,889)

+1,671

Profit

25,623

26,748

1,125

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

22,320

24,204

1,884

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

3,303

2,544

+759

Despite the steel price decline, shrinking domestic demand, decreased North American rig count, falling automobile unit production and other negatives, the robust U.S. construction material business and increased export transactions helped limit the loss in this category from the previous fiscal year to ¥28.7 billion.

Impact included rising interest rates

Gain (loss) on investments

Affected by a reaction to previous fiscal year's impairment loss of equity investment in affiliates, etc.

Other non-operating income (loss)

Impact of foreign exchange gains/losses, etc.

Share of profits (losses) of associates and joint ventures

Impact included lower performance of affiliates that adopted the overseas equity method

*1 Total volume of trading transactions includes all transactions involving the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries regardless of transaction type. Total volume of trading transactions

and operating income are presented in accordance with Japanese accounting practice for investors' convenience and are not required by IFRS. Ordinary income reflecting the Japanese GAAP basis has been provisionally calculated at ¥35.4 billion.

4

Copyright© 2020 Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.

Balance Sheet

(Unaudited, IFRS basis)

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Financial Position

FY2019 Results

FY2018 Results

Change

Current assets

900,755

1,013,184

112,429

Cash and cash equivalents

41,837

46,395

4,558

Trade receivables

560,363

637,729

77,366

Inventories

263,462

289,805

26,343

Other

35,093

39,255

4,162

Non-current assets

215,743

214,889

+854

Property, plant and equipment

88,012

74,419

+13,593

Intangible assets

15,837

18,031

2,194

Investments and other assets

111,894

122,439

10,545

1,116,498

1,228,073

111,575

Current liabilities

635,434

725,868

90,434

Trade payables

275,819

346,225

70,406

Short-term debts

304,943

318,254

13,311

Other

54,672

61,389

6,717

Non-current liabilities

165,226

180,657

15,431

Long-term debts

137,522

160,983

23,461

Other

27,704

19,674

+8,030

Total liabilities

800,660

906,525

105,865

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

290,790

297,300

6,510

Capital/Capital surplus

51,082

51,102

20

Retained earnings

216,086

206,607

+9,479

Accumulated other comprehensive income

23,622

39,591

15,969

Non-controlling interests

25,048

24,248

+800

Total equity

315,838

321,548

5,710

Total liabilities and equity

1,116,498

1,228,073

111,575

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Comprehensive Income

FY2019

FY2018

Change

Results

Results

Profit

25,623

26,748

1,125

Net unrealized gain (loss) on FVTOCI

(9,851)

(7,398)

2,453

Exchange differences on translating

(5,649)

3,559

9,208

foreign operations

Other

(777)

(1,418)

+641

Comprehensive income

9,346

21,491

12,145

Comprehensive income attributable to

6,230

19,337

13,107

owners of the parent

Comprehensive income attributable to

3,116

2,154

+962

non-controlling interests

Total assets

¥1,116.5 billion (down ¥111.6 billion from the end of previous fiscal year)

  • A contraction in trade receivables due to a decline in unit prices and decreased demand, efforts to reduce inventories

Ratio of shareholders' equity

26.0% (plus 1.8 percent from the end of previous fiscal year) → Contribution by total asset downscaling

Net DER

1.38 times (down 0.08 from the end of previous fiscal year) → Improvements through reductions in net interest-bearingliabilities accompanying downscaled working capital

5

Copyright© 2020 Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.

Disclaimer

Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 03:41:01 UTC
