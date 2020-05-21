|
Marubeni Itochu Steel : Results for FY2019
05/21/2020 | 11:42pm EDT
News Release
May 8, 2020
Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.
Nihonbashi 1-chome Bldg.
4-1 Nihonbashi, 1-chome,Chuo-ku
Tokyo 103-8247
Results for FY2019
Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc. (MISI; headquartered in Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Tatsuhiko Toshita, President and CEO) is pleased to announce the following results for FY2019 (April 2019 through March 2020).
Economic Environment
The global economy during FY2019 saw markets such as the United States and some Southeast Asian nations display generally robust trends. However, strengthened protectionist trade policies in numerous countries, China's sluggish economic growth (linked to trade friction with the U.S.), the slowdown in European economies as the UK's Brexit withdrawal from the European Union approached and other factors contributed to a lackluster performance overall. Toward the end of the fiscal year, the spread of the novel coronavirus, major declines in crude oil prices and other causes for concern grew in scale.
After enjoying relatively stable progress supported by solid personal consumption during the first half of the fiscal year, the Japanese economy suffered from the impact of a series of natural disasters during the summer months, declining capital investment demand as overseas economic conditions stagnated, a transitional period for construction demand and other worrisome developments. This led a more pronounced deceleration during the fiscal year's second half, with the novel coronavirus delivering a truly serious blow to the economy as the fiscal year ended.
Turning to the steel industry, worldwide crude steel production in 2019 (January to December) was tracked at 1.87 billion tons, up 3.4 percent from the previous year based on World Steel Association figures. Among these results, crude steel production in China rose 8.3 percent over the previous year to an all-time high of 996.34 million tons. The heightened sense of global economic uncertainty was a key force in the slump in market conditions for steel products through early autumn, followed by a temporary
market upsurge. A further downward trend ensued, however, under the influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic first reported in China.
In Japan, the steel market faced a slowdown in demand, and export growth suffered as a result of the global supply glut. Reflecting this, output from domestic steel manufacturers fell by 4.8 percent from the previous year to 99.28 million tons according to Japan Iron and Steel Federation figures. This marked the third consecutive year-on- year decline for Japanese steel production.
Results of Operations for the Term under Review
In this harsh environment, MISI experienced decreases in both revenue and earnings compared to the previous fiscal year. While the company's construction material business in the United States performed well during FY2019, negative developments affecting the final results included falling profits linked to issues such as sluggish market conditions in Japan and overseas as well as declining demand. Moves to reorganize or withdraw from unprofitable businesses also had a negative effect.
In summary, the MISI Group's consolidated financial settlement for FY2019 showed a total trading transaction volume of ¥2,408.6 billion, operating income of ¥43.8 billion, and profit attributable to owners of the parent of ¥22.3 billion.
Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited, IFRS basis)
MISI's consolidated statement of income figures for FY2019 are as follows: (Billions of yen)
|
Category
|
Results for
|
Results for
|
Increase/decrease
|
FY2019
|
FY2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total volume of trading
|
2,408.6
|
2,437.3
|
-28.7
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
135.0
|
135.9
|
-0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
43.8
|
45.3
|
-1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
34.8
|
37.6
|
-2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners
|
22.3
|
24.2
|
-1.9
|
of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
6.2
|
19.3
|
-13.1
|
attributable to owners of the
|
|
|
|
parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please direct any inquiries about this news release to the Corporate Communications Team, Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc. Tel: 03-5204-3342
Copyright© 2020 Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.
FY2019 Financial Results Summary
-
Despite a strong performance by our U.S. construction material business, revenues declined due to factors such as sluggish market conditions in both Japan and overseas and an overall decline in demand. Moves to reorganize or withdraw from unprofitable businesses also prompted decreases in both revenue and earnings from the previous fiscal year.
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
Over previous
|
|
|
fiscal year
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
¥ 24.2 billion
|
¥ 22.3 billion
|
− ¥1.9 billion
|
net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
¥ 1.2 trillion
|
¥ 1.1 trillion
|
− ¥0.1 trillion
|
|
|
|
|
ROA
|
|
2.1%
|
1.9%
|
−0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
Ratio of shareholders'
|
24.2%
|
26.0%
|
+1.8%
|
equity
|
(*1)
|
|
|
|
Net debt equity ratio
|
1.46 times
|
1.38 times
|
−0.08 times
|
(DER)
|
(*2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PL rate ¥/US$
|
|
110.91
|
108.74
|
2.17
|
BS rate ¥/US$
|
|
110.99
|
108.83
|
2.16
*1: Ratio of shareholders' equity = equity attributable to owners of the parent/total assets
*2: Net debt equity ratio (DER) = net interest-bearing liabilities/equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
Factors affecting
|
Impact
|
financial results
|
|
Steel price declines
|
Export transactions increase
Domestic demand declines
Robust construction material business in U.S.
North American rig count decreases
Automobile unit production falls
Unprofitable business reorganizations/withdrawals
2
Copyright© 2020 Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.
Summary of Group Companies
-
The liquidation and asset sales of low-revenue businesses brought a decline in red-ink companies from 20 at the end of FY2018 to 12 during FY2019.
-
Considering the impact of the spread of COVID-19, strengthening the management of unprofitable businesses will remain a key theme into FY2020.
|
|
|
No. of Companies
|
Number of Deficit Group
|
Percentage of Deficit Group
|
|
|
Companies
|
Companies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of FY2019
|
Change from the
|
End of FY2019
|
Change from the
|
End of FY2019
|
Change from the
|
|
|
End of FY2018
|
End of FY2018
|
End of FY2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
20
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
0.0%
|
-
|
|
Overseas
|
51
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
7.8%
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of subsidiaries
|
71
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
5.6%
|
2.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
14
|
-
|
1
|
+1
|
7.1%
|
+7.1%
|
|
Overseas
|
26
|
2
|
7
|
7
|
26.9%
|
23.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of associates and joint
|
40
|
2
|
8
|
6
|
20.0%
|
15.7%
|
ventures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
111
|
3
|
12
|
8
|
10.8%
|
6.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
Copyright© 2020 Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.
Profit and Loss Statement
|
(Unaudited, IFRS basis)
|
|
|
(Unit: Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Result
|
|
FY2019
|
FY2018
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total volume of trading transactions (*1)
|
2,408,621
|
2,437,345
|
28,724
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
134,951
|
135,862
|
911
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
(90,239)
|
(88,858)
|
1,381
|
|
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
(956)
|
(1,665)
|
+709
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (*1)
|
|
43,756
|
45,339
|
1,583
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest expenses
|
(8,809)
|
(8,141)
|
668
|
|
|
Dividend income
|
1,532
|
1,442
|
+90
|
|
|
Gain (loss) on investments
|
(153)
|
(742)
|
+589
|
|
|
Gain (loss) on property, plant and equipment
|
(162)
|
(82)
|
80
|
|
|
Other non-operating income (loss)
|
717
|
93
|
+624
|
|
|
Share of profits (losses) of associates and joint ventures
|
(2,040)
|
(272)
|
1,768
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
34,841
|
37,637
|
2,796
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
(9,218)
|
(10,889)
|
+1,671
|
|
|
Profit
|
25,623
|
26,748
|
1,125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
22,320
|
24,204
|
1,884
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
|
3,303
|
2,544
|
+759
Despite the steel price decline, shrinking domestic demand, decreased North American rig count, falling automobile unit production and other negatives, the robust U.S. construction material business and increased export transactions helped limit the loss in this category from the previous fiscal year to ¥28.7 billion.
Impact included rising interest rates
Gain (loss) on investments
Affected by a reaction to previous fiscal year's impairment loss of equity investment in affiliates, etc.
Other non-operating income (loss)
Impact of foreign exchange gains/losses, etc.
Share of profits (losses) of associates and joint ventures
Impact included lower performance of affiliates that adopted the overseas equity method
*1 Total volume of trading transactions includes all transactions involving the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries regardless of transaction type. Total volume of trading transactions
and operating income are presented in accordance with Japanese accounting practice for investors' convenience and are not required by IFRS. Ordinary income reflecting the Japanese GAAP basis has been provisionally calculated at ¥35.4 billion.
4
Copyright© 2020 Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.
Balance Sheet
|
(Unaudited, IFRS basis)
|
|
|
(Unit: Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Position
|
|
FY2019 Results
|
FY2018 Results
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
900,755
|
1,013,184
|
|
112,429
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
41,837
|
46,395
|
|
4,558
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
560,363
|
637,729
|
|
77,366
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
263,462
|
289,805
|
|
26,343
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
35,093
|
39,255
|
|
4,162
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
215,743
|
214,889
|
|
+854
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
88,012
|
74,419
|
|
+13,593
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
15,837
|
18,031
|
|
2,194
|
|
|
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
111,894
|
122,439
|
|
10,545
|
|
|
|
1,116,498
|
1,228,073
|
|
111,575
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
635,434
|
725,868
|
|
90,434
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
275,819
|
346,225
|
|
70,406
|
|
|
|
Short-term debts
|
304,943
|
318,254
|
|
13,311
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
54,672
|
61,389
|
|
6,717
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
165,226
|
180,657
|
|
15,431
|
|
|
|
Long-term debts
|
|
137,522
|
160,983
|
|
23,461
|
|
|
|
Other
|
27,704
|
19,674
|
|
+8,030
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
800,660
|
906,525
|
|
105,865
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
290,790
|
297,300
|
|
6,510
|
|
|
|
Capital/Capital surplus
|
|
51,082
|
51,102
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
216,086
|
206,607
|
|
+9,479
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
23,622
|
39,591
|
|
15,969
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
25,048
|
24,248
|
|
+800
|
|
Total equity
|
|
315,838
|
321,548
|
|
5,710
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
1,116,498
|
1,228,073
|
|
111,575
|
|
|
|
(Unit: Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive Income
|
|
FY2019
|
FY2018
|
Change
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
25,623
|
26,748
|
|
1,125
|
Net unrealized gain (loss) on FVTOCI
|
(9,851)
|
(7,398)
|
2,453
|
Exchange differences on translating
|
(5,649)
|
3,559
|
9,208
|
foreign operations
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
(777)
|
(1,418)
|
+641
|
Comprehensive income
|
9,346
|
21,491
|
12,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
|
|
6,230
|
19,337
|
13,107
|
owners of the parent
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
|
|
3,116
|
2,154
|
+962
|
non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
Total assets
¥1,116.5 billion (down ¥111.6 billion from the end of previous fiscal year)
-
A contraction in trade receivables due to a decline in unit prices and decreased demand, efforts to reduce inventories
Ratio of shareholders' equity
26.0% (plus 1.8 percent from the end of previous fiscal year) → Contribution by total asset downscaling
Net DER
1.38 times (down 0.08 from the end of previous fiscal year) → Improvements through reductions in net interest-bearingliabilities accompanying downscaled working capital
5
Copyright© 2020 Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.
Disclaimer
Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 03:41:01 UTC
|
|