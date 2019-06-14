Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Maruichi Steel Tube : Financial Results Briefing for the Year Ended March 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 01:19am EDT

Financial Results Briefing

For the Year Ended March 31, 2019

Chairman & CEO Hiroyuki Suzuki

I. Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Year Ended March 31, 2019

・・・P. 2

II. Nonconsolidated Financial Highlights for the Year Ended March 31, 2019

・・・P. 12

III. Performance Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2020

・・・P. 20

IV. Progress of the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan'

・・・P. 26

(Reference) Overview and Trends in Business Performance of Overseas Group Companies

・・・P. 49

(Reference) Features of the Maruichi Group

・・・P. 59

May 15, 2019

Devoted to Steel Tubes

1

I. Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Year Ended March 31, 2019

Devoted to Steel Tubes

2

Consolidated Operating Results

Net sales (Millions of yen)

167,437

156,266

152,668

144,968

137,277

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

(Millions of yen)

FY2018

FY2019

Increase/

Forecasts announced

Increase/

Results

Results

decrease

in February

decrease

Net sales

156,266

167,437

+7.1%

168,000

-0.3%

Operating income

20,826

19,266

-7.5%

20,100

-4.1%

Ordinary income

22,986

21,634

-5.9%

21,500

+0.6%

Net income attributable

15,777

14,253

-9.7%

14,300

-0.3%

to owners of parent

Profits (Millions of yen)

Operating income

Ordinary income

26,192

Net income attributable to owners of parent

24,502

22,986

21,634

20,826

19,919

19,266

18,944

17,734

17,027

17,715

15,777

14,253

11,184

9,299

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Devoted to Steel Tubes

3

Consolidated Operating Results Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Amount

Percentage of

Amount

Percentage of

Amount

Percentage of

Amount

Percentage of

Amount

Percentage of

total (%)

total (%)

total (%)

total (%)

total (%)

Net sales

152,668

100.0

144,969

100.0

137,277

100.0

156,266

100.0

167,437

100.0

Cost of sales

122,198

80.0

114,974

79.3

100,153

73.0

122,304

78.3

134,481

80.3

Gross profit

30,470

20.0

29,995

20.7

37,125

27.0

33,962

21.7

32,956

19.7

Selling, general and administrative

12,736

8.3

12,967

8.9

12,622

9.2

13,135

8.4

13,689

8.2

expenses

Operating income

17,734

11.6

17,028

11.7

24,502

17.8

20,826

13.3

19,266

11.5

Non-operating income

2,882

1.9

2,933

2.0

2,671

1.9

2,933

1.9

3,296

2.0

Non-operating expenses

697

0.5

1,015

0.7

981

0.7

774

0.5

928

0.6

Ordinary income

19,919

13.0

18,945

13.1

26,192

19.1

22,986

14.7

21,634

12.9

Extraordinary income

856

0.6

1,952

1.3

330

0.2

299

0.2

573

0.3

Extraordinary losses

5,444

3.6

2,844

2.0

398

0.3

33

0.0

990

0.6

Income before income taxes

15,331

10.0

18,053

12.5

26,123

19.0

23,251

14.9

21,217

12.7

Income taxes

7,324

4.8

7,457

5.1

7,302

5.3

6,966

4.5

6,309

3.8

Net income attributable to non-controlling

(1,293)

(0.8)

(589)

(0.4)

1,106

0.8

507

0.3

654

0.4

interests

Net income attributable to owners of

9,300

6.1

11,185

7.7

17,715

12.9

15,777

10.1

14,253

8.5

parent

Devoted to Steel Tubes

4

The Year Ended March 31, 2019

Consolidated P/L results: Factors for changes from FY2018

(Billions of yen)

FY2019

Previous Year

Current Year

Increase/

Percentage

decrease

Increase/decrease

Net sales

156.27

+11.17

167.44

+7.1%

Operating income

20.83

19.27

-1.56

-7.5%

(Interest income, dividends)

1.34

1.51

+0.17

(Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, etc.)

0.62

0.67

+0.05

(Other non-operating income)

0.97

1.11

+0.14

(Interest expense)

0.23

0.26

+0.02

(Exchange loss, net)

0.09

0.25

+0.16

(Expenses of real estate rent)

0.34

0.28

-0.06

(Other non-operating expenses)

0.11

0.14

+0.03

Ordinary income

22.99

21.63

-1.35

-5.9%

(Gains on sales of investment securities)

0.08

0.06

-0.02

(Other extraordinary income)

0.22

0.51

+0.29

(Loss on sales of investment securities)

0.01

0.00

-0.00

(Loss on valuation of investment securities)

0.00

0.58

+0.58

(Loss on disposal of property, plant

0.03

0.05

+0.02

and equipment, etc.)

(Other extraordinary losses)

0.00

0.36

+0.36

Income before income taxes

23.25

21.22

-2.04

-8.8%

(Income taxes)

6.97

6.31

-0.66

(Net income)

16.29

14.91

-1.38

(Net income attributable to non-controlling interests)

0.51

0.65

+0.15

Net income attributable to owners of parent

15.78

14.25

-1.53

-9.7%

Net sales

Factors attributable to the Company

¥+4.94 billion

MAC

¥+2.00 billion

MKK USA INC.

¥+2.21 billion

MOST

¥+0.64 billion

MMX

¥+0.10 billion

SUNSCO (including Hanoi)

¥+0.28 billion

KUMA

¥-0.03 billion

Other domestic subsidiaries

¥+0.25 billion

Increase/decrease in consolidated elimination and reclassification

¥+0.79 billion

Operating income

Factors attributable to the Company

¥-1.60 billion

MAC

¥+0.69 billion

MKK USA INC.

¥+0.33 billion

MOST

¥-0.20 billion

MMX

¥-0.04 billion

SUNSCO (including Hanoi)

¥-0.26 billion

KUMA

¥-0.00 billion

Alpha Metal

¥-0.02 billion

Other domestic subsidiaries

¥-0.14 billion

Increase/decrease in consolidated elimination and reclassification

¥-0.31 billion

Ordinary income

Factors attributable to the Company

¥-1.60 billion

MAC

¥+0.73 billion

MKK USA INC.

¥+0.40 billion

MOST

¥-0.26 billion

MMX

¥-0.03 billion

SUNSCO (including Hanoi)

¥-0.40 billion

KUMA

¥-0.14 billion

Alpha Metal

¥-0.01 billion

Profits in other domestic subsidiaries

¥-0.18 billion

Affiliated companies accounted for by the equity method

¥+0.03 billion

Increase/decrease in consolidated elimination and reclassification

¥+0.11 billion

Devoted to Steel Tubes

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 05:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:26aPERNOD RICARD : Adds Bourbon to Its Portfolio with Super Premium Brand Rabbit Hole
BU
02:25aAMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL UCITS ETF DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF NASDAQ-100 - B : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE EX UK DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN - A : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:25aAMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN - A : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
02:24aFRONTIER IP : Exscientia partnership with GT Apeiron
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Europol highlights Russian money as biggest laundering threat
2BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
3NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5Asia stocks sag ahead of China data, Gulf attacks support oil
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About