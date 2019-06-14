|
Maruichi Steel Tube : Financial Results Briefing for the Year Ended March 31, 2019
06/14/2019 | 01:19am EDT
Financial Results Briefing
For the Year Ended March 31, 2019
Chairman & CEO Hiroyuki Suzuki
|
I. Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Year Ended March 31, 2019
|
・・・P. 2
|
II. Nonconsolidated Financial Highlights for the Year Ended March 31, 2019
|
・・・P. 12
|
III. Performance Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2020
|
・・・P. 20
|
IV. Progress of the 'Fifth Medium-Term Management Plan'
|
・・・P. 26
|
(Reference) Overview and Trends in Business Performance of Overseas Group Companies
|
・・・P. 49
|
(Reference) Features of the Maruichi Group
|
・・・P. 59
May 15, 2019
I. Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Year Ended March 31, 2019
Consolidated Operating Results
Net sales (Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
167,437
|
|
|
|
156,266
|
|
152,668
|
|
|
|
|
|
144,968
|
|
|
|
|
|
137,277
|
|
|
FY2015
|
FY2016
|
FY2017
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
(Millions of yen)
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
Increase/
|
Forecasts announced
|
Increase/
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
decrease
|
in February
|
decrease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
156,266
|
167,437
|
+7.1%
|
168,000
|
-0.3%
|
Operating income
|
20,826
|
19,266
|
-7.5%
|
20,100
|
-4.1%
|
Ordinary income
|
22,986
|
21,634
|
-5.9%
|
21,500
|
+0.6%
|
Net income attributable
|
15,777
|
14,253
|
-9.7%
|
14,300
|
-0.3%
|
to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profits (Millions of yen)
|
Operating income
|
|
Ordinary income
|
26,192
Net income attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
24,502
|
22,986
|
|
|
|
|
|
21,634
|
|
|
|
|
20,826
|
|
19,919
|
|
|
19,266
|
|
18,944
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,734
|
17,027
|
17,715
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,777
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,253
|
|
11,184
|
|
|
|
9,299
|
|
|
|
|
FY2015
|
FY2016
|
FY2017
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
Devoted to Steel Tubes
|
3
Consolidated Operating Results Statements of Income
(Millions of yen)
|
|
FY2015
|
FY2016
|
FY2017
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
Percentage of
|
Amount
|
Percentage of
|
Amount
|
Percentage of
|
Amount
|
Percentage of
|
Amount
|
Percentage of
|
|
total (%)
|
total (%)
|
total (%)
|
total (%)
|
total (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
152,668
|
100.0
|
144,969
|
100.0
|
137,277
|
100.0
|
156,266
|
100.0
|
167,437
|
100.0
|
Cost of sales
|
122,198
|
80.0
|
114,974
|
79.3
|
100,153
|
73.0
|
122,304
|
78.3
|
134,481
|
80.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
30,470
|
20.0
|
29,995
|
20.7
|
37,125
|
27.0
|
33,962
|
21.7
|
32,956
|
19.7
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
12,736
|
8.3
|
12,967
|
8.9
|
12,622
|
9.2
|
13,135
|
8.4
|
13,689
|
8.2
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
17,734
|
11.6
|
17,028
|
11.7
|
24,502
|
17.8
|
20,826
|
13.3
|
19,266
|
11.5
|
Non-operating income
|
2,882
|
1.9
|
2,933
|
2.0
|
2,671
|
1.9
|
2,933
|
1.9
|
3,296
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
697
|
0.5
|
1,015
|
0.7
|
981
|
0.7
|
774
|
0.5
|
928
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
19,919
|
13.0
|
18,945
|
13.1
|
26,192
|
19.1
|
22,986
|
14.7
|
21,634
|
12.9
|
Extraordinary income
|
856
|
0.6
|
1,952
|
1.3
|
330
|
0.2
|
299
|
0.2
|
573
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary losses
|
5,444
|
3.6
|
2,844
|
2.0
|
398
|
0.3
|
33
|
0.0
|
990
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
15,331
|
10.0
|
18,053
|
12.5
|
26,123
|
19.0
|
23,251
|
14.9
|
21,217
|
12.7
|
Income taxes
|
7,324
|
4.8
|
7,457
|
5.1
|
7,302
|
5.3
|
6,966
|
4.5
|
6,309
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling
|
(1,293)
|
(0.8)
|
(589)
|
(0.4)
|
1,106
|
0.8
|
507
|
0.3
|
654
|
0.4
|
interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to owners of
|
9,300
|
6.1
|
11,185
|
7.7
|
17,715
|
12.9
|
15,777
|
10.1
|
14,253
|
8.5
|
parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Year Ended March 31, 2019
Consolidated P/L results: Factors for changes from FY2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
Previous Year
|
|
Current Year
|
|
Increase/
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
decrease
|
|
Increase/decrease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
156.27
|
|
|
|
+11.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
167.44
|
|
|
+7.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
20.83
|
19.27
|
-1.56
|
-7.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Interest income, dividends)
|
1.34
|
1.51
|
+0.17
|
|
(Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, etc.)
|
0.62
|
0.67
|
+0.05
|
|
(Other non-operating income)
|
0.97
|
1.11
|
+0.14
|
|
(Interest expense)
|
0.23
|
0.26
|
+0.02
|
|
(Exchange loss, net)
|
0.09
|
0.25
|
+0.16
|
|
(Expenses of real estate rent)
|
0.34
|
0.28
|
-0.06
|
|
(Other non-operating expenses)
|
0.11
|
0.14
|
+0.03
|
|
Ordinary income
|
22.99
|
|
|
|
21.63
|
-1.35
|
-5.9%
|
(Gains on sales of investment securities)
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
-0.02
|
|
(Other extraordinary income)
|
0.22
|
0.51
|
+0.29
|
|
(Loss on sales of investment securities)
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
-0.00
|
|
(Loss on valuation of investment securities)
|
0.00
|
0.58
|
+0.58
|
|
(Loss on disposal of property, plant
|
0.03
|
0.05
|
+0.02
|
|
and equipment, etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Other extraordinary losses)
|
0.00
|
0.36
|
+0.36
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
23.25
|
|
|
|
21.22
|
-2.04
|
-8.8%
|
(Income taxes)
|
6.97
|
|
|
|
6.31
|
-0.66
|
|
(Net income)
|
16.29
|
14.91
|
-1.38
|
|
(Net income attributable to non-controlling interests)
|
0.51
|
0.65
|
+0.15
|
|
Net income attributable to owners of parent
|
15.78
|
|
|
|
14.25
|
-1.53
|
-9.7%
|
Net sales
|
|
Factors attributable to the Company
|
¥+4.94 billion
|
MAC
|
¥+2.00 billion
|
MKK USA INC.
|
¥+2.21 billion
|
MOST
|
¥+0.64 billion
|
MMX
|
¥+0.10 billion
|
SUNSCO (including Hanoi)
|
¥+0.28 billion
|
KUMA
|
¥-0.03 billion
|
Other domestic subsidiaries
|
¥+0.25 billion
|
Increase/decrease in consolidated elimination and reclassification
|
¥+0.79 billion
|
Operating income
|
|
Factors attributable to the Company
|
¥-1.60 billion
|
MAC
|
¥+0.69 billion
|
MKK USA INC.
|
¥+0.33 billion
|
MOST
|
¥-0.20 billion
|
MMX
|
¥-0.04 billion
|
SUNSCO (including Hanoi)
|
¥-0.26 billion
|
KUMA
|
¥-0.00 billion
|
Alpha Metal
|
¥-0.02 billion
|
Other domestic subsidiaries
|
¥-0.14 billion
|
Increase/decrease in consolidated elimination and reclassification
|
¥-0.31 billion
|
Ordinary income
|
|
Factors attributable to the Company
|
¥-1.60 billion
|
MAC
|
¥+0.73 billion
|
MKK USA INC.
|
¥+0.40 billion
|
MOST
|
¥-0.26 billion
|
MMX
|
¥-0.03 billion
|
SUNSCO (including Hanoi)
|
¥-0.40 billion
|
KUMA
|
¥-0.14 billion
|
Alpha Metal
|
¥-0.01 billion
|
Profits in other domestic subsidiaries
|
¥-0.18 billion
|
Affiliated companies accounted for by the equity method
|
¥+0.03 billion
|
Increase/decrease in consolidated elimination and reclassification
|
¥+0.11 billion
