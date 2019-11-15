Log in
Marvin Kline to Retire From Logan Capital Management

11/15/2019 | 06:01pm EST

Managing Director plans career exit after 30 years, as Rich Buchwald, CFA, and Bill Fitzpatrick, CFA, will assume Kline’s duties

Logan Capital Management, Inc. (Logan Capital), a registered investment advisor with a series of equity and fixed-income strategies, has announced the retirement of Managing Director Marvin Kline, CFA, effective at the end of this year.

Marvin has served as a member of the Portfolio Management Team at Logan Capital for the past 19 years. Most notably, he worked with Rich Buchwald, CFA, as co-developer and co-manager of the Logan Value domestic portfolios and the Logan International Dividend ADR portfolio.

“We are excited for Marvin as he embarks on the next phase of his life and wish him well in his retirement,” said Stephen Lee, a Founding Principal of Logan Capital. “His insight, innovation and thoughtful design of investment strategies will be greatly missed.”

Buchwald and Bill Fitzpatrick, CFA, will continue to manage the International Dividend ADR and Concentrated Value strategies. Fitzpatrick joined Logan Capital in September and has since played an active role in these strategies.

Additional information on the strategies can be found on the Logan Capital website: https://logancapital.com/strategies/. Advisors and sponsors with questions may contact Christopher M. Travers, Managing Director, National Sales and Business Development (cmtravers@logancapital.com).

About Logan Capital Management, Inc.

Logan Capital Management, Inc. (Logan Capital) is an employee-owned registered investment advisor (RIA) headquartered in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. Al Besse, Stephen Lee and Dana Stewardson founded the firm in 1993. Logan Capital Management has a sustained history of working closely with financial advisors and their clients. The firm offers a mix of 10 growth, value and fixed-income strategies tailored to clients’ financial goals. For more information, please visit: www.logancapital.com.


