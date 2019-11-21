Log in
Mary Alexander Announced as Winner of CAOC Consumer Attorney of the Year Award

11/21/2019 | 12:34pm EST

Mary Alexander, Founder and Principal of Mary Alexander & Associates, was named the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC) 2019 Consumer Attorneys of the Year for holding paint companies accountable for selling lead paint that is a proven toxin that causes brain damage in children.

She was honored along with Joseph W. Cotchett and Justin Berger of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP. The announcement was made at CAOC’s 58th Annual Convention in San Francisco, CA.

Mary Alexander was a lead attorney working tirelessly to negotiate a $305 million settlement on behalf of ten California counties against several paint companies involved in the nearly 20-year lawsuit over lead paint in California. Ms. Alexander worked on this case for its entirety with the settlement ending two decades of litigation, which included a $1.15 billion bench verdict. The lawsuit was initially filed in 2000, and soon 10 California local governments joined in bringing a “public nuisance” suit against the companies that once sold lead paint, arguing that lead is a proven toxin causing brain damage in children. The suit sought to hold the paint companies responsible to pay for the cleanup. A trial court in Santa Clara County agreed, ordering the companies to pay more than a billion dollars for the cleanup; subsequent appeal court rulings limited their liability to homes built before 1951. In San Francisco alone, over two thirds (68 percent) of homes were built before 1951, which is more than 235,000 residential units. At least 22,000 housing units in San Francisco that are occupied by low- and moderate-income families are believed to have lead-based paint hazards.

About Mary Alexander

For more than 30 years, Mary Alexander has earned a national reputation for her work protecting consumer rights, which has won her the respect of clients and colleagues alike. Mary’s dedication to her clients and to the cause of consumer rights is demonstrated in and out of the courtroom, as she’s a past president of both the Association of Trial Lawyers of America and the Consumer Attorneys of California. Her work lobbying hard for consumer rights is matched only by her success on behalf of her clients.

In addition to her victory in the lead paint matter, Mary has built a notable record of success, both before juries and at the negotiation table. Some of the highlights include:

  • A $45 million verdict for a San Mateo victim who had her neck broken and as a result became a quadriplegic who was paralyzed for life when her car was struck by a driver speeding through a red light.
  • A $21.4 million jury verdict on behalf of the families of two brothers who died of cancer as a result of their exposure to the known cancer-causing chemical benzene.
  • A $13.3 million verdict for a severely injured client in Hall v. Yosemite Park and Curry Company, in which faulty bicycle brakes triggered a crash resulting in quadriplegia.

But it’s not just the results that have made Mary one of California’s most sought-after trial attorneys. It’s also a unique combination of capabilities and compassion that few lawyers can bring to their cases – or their clients. A scientist before she studied law, Mary leverages her technical background in every matter she takes on, and is well known for her ability to explain complicated theories to juries – and for using high-tech courtroom exhibits that help make difficult points easy to comprehend. She’s taken on cases other lawyers won’t, or can’t – such as child sex abuse cases – and assisted clients from all walks of life.

Mary has been honored as a Daily Journal Top 100 Attorney in California for the past two years, a Top 30 Plaintiff Attorney in California for the past two years, has been a Super Lawyer

About Mary Alexander & Associates

At the law firm of Mary Alexander & Associates, we are proud of our record and tradition of excellence. Preparing thoroughly for trial is the trademark of our firm, and we build innovative courtroom exhibits and technology to help juries understand even the most complex legal matters. Our innovations, creativity and preparation have allowed us to achieve an outstanding record of success. We are justifiably proud of the verdicts and settlements we have obtained for our deserving clients.


© Business Wire 2019
