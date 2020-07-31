Mary Carroll releases the final book of ‘The Victors Series: A Trilogy of Triumph'

STANLEY, Va., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Published author Mary Carroll marks her return in the literary limelight with the release of “Enduring Courage” (published by AuthorHouse), the final book in “The Victors Series: A Trilogy of Triumph” which she started 15 years ago.

This novel continues the adventures of all the characters that readers have come to know and love in “A Reunion of the Heart” and “The Essence of Change.” Book 1 centered around Emily Peterson who woke up in a hospital room with no memory of why she was there. Book 2 was about Andrew Peters, Emily’s father and a successful businessman who has to learn to cope with the limitations brought on by a disease he never expected. Wrapping up the series, Book 3 catches up with all the characters from Brentwood Heights while introducing a few new ones and answering the readers’ remaining questions. What mysterious illness has Emily’s best friend, fashion model Julie Chambers, been battling? How do things turn out for her and Anderson Blair? How is Andrew Peters doing since he started treatment?

“With so much negativity and fear in the world right now, giving people something more upbeat to focus on is needed,” the author states. “A series of uplifting books that depicts strong people of good character facing their fears and challenges successfully is definitely relevant. I want readers to have a sense of hope, that even when things look really bad, they can be strong and make it through to happier times.”

“Enduring Courage” invites readers to witness how each character copes through the toughest times of their lives and how they turn out to be victors in their own ways, while also learning some valuable information. It highlights the importance of finding strength from each other and from within to conquer life’s issues. The book is available for purchase at https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/814107-enduring-courage.

“Enduring Courage”

By Mary Carroll

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 174 pages | ISBN 9781728366272

E-Book | 174 pages | ISBN 9781728366265

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Since childhood, Mary Carroll has written poems, songs and short stories. “The Victors Series” is her first foray into writing fiction novels, and all three books of the trilogy are available for purchase at AuthorHouse. The fictional doctor in its latest volume is based on a real doctor, Dr. Joseph Jemsek, who is very important to the author for reasons which are explained in “Enduring Courage.” She will soon be traveling to Dr. Jemsek's clinic to present him with a copy of the book. Carroll is originally from Nashville, Tennessee, but currently lives in Virginia. She was diagnosed with Lyme disease in the early 2000s, so she identifies closely with the daily health struggles of her characters. She is employed full time at an awesome job she loves, with a great boss who encourages her love of writing. When she takes a break from her manuscripts, Carroll loves to sing and is a fan of watching stock car racing and professional football. Her favorite way to spend time is with friends, family, her amazing boyfriend Chad, and their adorable Pomeranian, Angel.

