Mary Coyle Joins TellMed Strategies as Strategic Director

08/20/2020 | 09:28am EDT

PR Vet Bolsters and Expands Agency’s Senior Bench

TellMed Strategies, a full-service healthcare communications agency, today announced the hire of Mary Coyle as Strategic Director. Coyle will provide oversight and strategic direction to clients, as well as play an integral role in building the agency's business.

“Mary’s extensive experience and expertise across healthcare communications is a perfect complement to our senior management team, and comes at an ideal time as we continue to see consistent growth and an increasing need for multi-channel communications,” said Tara DiMilia, founder and managing director, TellMed Strategies. “Mary is a fantastic collaborator with a wealth of practical knowledge to offer current and future clients, and we are delighted that she is joining our team.”

Coyle is a 25-year PR veteran with success in creating and leading communications programs on behalf of healthcare, corporate, government, and non-profit entities. She has held senior positions at Ruder Finn, Ogilvy Public Relations, and MSL Worldwide, where she supported a variety of pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and consumer health clients.

"I am delighted to be part of an organization that I've admired for some time," said Coyle. "I look forward to working with the incredibly talented team who have made TellMed what it is today and partnering with them to elevate the organization to even greater heights."

About TellMed Strategies

TellMed Strategies is a full-service, integrated communications agency dedicated to supporting biotech, pharmaceutical and health-related organizations. Founded in 2013 with a highly-experienced media relations team, TellMed has expanded to include significant expertise in social media strategy and execution, corporate communications and reputation management, patient advocacy and health education, and website development. The company is based in New Jersey and has employees throughout the country. For more information, please visit www.TellMedStrategies.com.


© Business Wire 2020
