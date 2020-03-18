Mary Jane Minkin, MD, OB/GYN Issues Advice for TTC and Pregnant Moms During COVID-19

Pregnant, trying to conceive couples and those within weeks/months of giving birth are questioning the safety of going to the hospital, doctor’s office, labs and clinics. Mary Jane Minkin, Clinical Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Yale University and founder of MadameOvary.com, offers tips and tells women to stay calm but be prepared.

“As we experience unprecedented times with many unknowns, the most important thing to remember is that health care providers are prepared to handle all health-related concerns. And, they are taking all steps necessary to be available to their patients,” says Dr. Minkin. “However, women must take personal responsibility for their health and wellbeing and utilize telehealth appointments if available.”

Facts and tips:

Get your flu shot: Pregnant women have altered immune systems; therefore, they are at an increased risk for respiratory infections. Don’t hesitate to call the doctor’s office. Even if you’re not experiencing serious symptoms, doctors and nurse practitioners are available via phone to answer all your questions and concerns. This is the safest first step, rather than going directly into the office. Doctors will do their best to evaluate symptoms, prescribe medicine or make proper arrangements based on symptoms for you to go to a lab for testing or the hospital. Your healthcare provider should make sure you do not spend time in the waiting room, and you will be escorted directly to specially designed isolation rooms for fetal monitoring, or labor. Pregnant women should revisit doctor schedules with their OB/GYN. OB/GYN offices will still be seeing their pregnant patients, but visits will be deliberately spaced apart to avoid spending time in the waiting room. It is also wise not to allow friends or family members to accompany you to your appointment or ultrasound at this time. Stock up on vitafusion Pre-Natal gummy vitamins. They should be taken when trying to conceive through breastfeeding. If you suspect you might be pregnant, and showing signs and symptoms like morning sickness, food cravings, mood swings, and fatigue, etc., have First Response Early Result pregnancy tests at home, so you don’t need to leave the house until Covid-19 settles down. Women can take the Early Result test up to six days before a missed period. Be sure to call your doctor right away if the test is positive to put a proper plan of action in place. Mothers infected with the coronavirus should follow their pediatrician’s guidelines for breastfeeding and precautions to take (wearing a mask and gloves, hand washing, etc.) while spending time with baby.

“Remember to practice healthy habits overall during this time and avoid putting yourself and those around you at risk,” adds Minkin.

