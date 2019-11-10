Log in
Mary Kay Continues Its Commitment to Advance Skin Science Research at the Japanese Society of Investigative Dermatology

11/10/2019

Global Cosmetics Company Sponsored Symposium on Skin Barriers and Skin Redness Among Renowned Dermatologists

As a leader in skincare innovation worldwide, Mary Kay Inc. continued its commitment to advance skin science as a symposium sponsor at the 44th annual meeting of The Japanese Society of Investigative Dermatology (JSID). At the conference held Nov. 8 - 10 in Aomori, Japan, the symposium on skin barriers and skin redness provided a collaborative environment to share technological advances and breakthroughs on skin health.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191110005047/en/

Dr. Lucy Gildea, Senior Vice President - Chief Scientific Officer (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

Dr. Lucy Gildea, Senior Vice President - Chief Scientific Officer (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

Established in 1981, the mission of JSID is to advance inspire and energize the next generation of dermatologists by encouraging collaboration and scientific exchange between all dermatology societies. The society also aims to bolster the position of dermatology in the interdisciplinary world by enhancing the quality of science and research to maintain healthy skin and further advance the treatment of skin diseases. JSID is the largest and most prominent organization in the field of dermatology research in Japan, and supports young academicians by organizing seminars to encourage promising young doctors to become dermatological researchers.

At the Mary Kay-sponsored symposium on skin barriers and skin redness, a panel featured Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Scientific Officer at Mary Kay Inc., as the moderator. The panel explored environmental protection strategies against skin aging in Asians, protein response to skin inflammation and skin barrier defects.

“Sensitive skin affects about half of all women across the globe and in recent years, there has been a rise in ‘sensitive skin’ and ‘redness relief’ claims in skin care products sold in Asia,” said Dr. Gildea. “The skin barrier is constantly strained by exposure to UV rays, haze and smog that carry pollutants such as black carbon, chemicals and heavy metals. These pollutants can accumulate on the skin and result in persistent flushing or facial redness. Therefore, consumers are seeking products that work to relieve and help sensitive facial skin.”

Panel speakers at the symposium included three renowned dermatologists:

  • Dr. Akimichi Morita, MD Ph.D., Department of Geriatric and Environmental Dermatology at Nagoya City University Graduate School of Medical Sciences
  • Dr. Sang Eun Lee, MD Ph.D., Department of Dermatology, Gangnam Severance Hospital, Cutaneous Biology Research Institute, Yonsei University College of Medicine in Seoul, Korea
  • Dr. Gyohei Egawa, MD Ph.D., Department of Dermatology, Kyoto University Graduate School of Medicine

“As a global company, it’s important that we have a broad product portfolio that meets the diverse needs of women worldwide, a portfolio that can grow and evolve as needs change,” said Dr. Gildea. “By participating in events like JSID, we’re able to learn and share relevant research while continuing to develop breakthrough products with powerful benefits that deliver the skin care benefits women want.”

For more information about JSID, click here.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 55 years ago with three goals: offer rewarding opportunities for women, manufacture irresistible products and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to researching the science behind beauty and to manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, fragrances and nutritional supplements. Through the Mary Kay Foundation℠, the company has awarded more than $78 million to cancer research and domestic violence shelters. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
