Mary Kay Demonstrates Global Scientific Leadership Through Increasing Awareness on the Impact of Pollution on Skin at Leading European Scientific Conferences

Mary Kay Inc., a global beauty company and leader in skin care
innovation, continues its ongoing support of the beauty and scientific
communities by participating in two major global conferences in Europe
this month: the 24th World Congress of Dermatology (WCD), June
10–15 in Milan, Italy and the 5th Future of Formulations in Cosmetics
Summit, June 19-20, in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Held every four years, the World Congress of Dermatology is the largest
dermatology meeting in the world. The WCD’s 2019 theme, “A New Era for
Global Dermatology,” was the perfect match for Mary Kay to present its
applied science findings and continue the scientific conversation around
pollution and skin damage. On June 12, Mary Kay will host a symposium at
the event titled “Environmental Stressors and Skin: Beyond UV.”
The symposium will explore the impact of external environmental
aggressors on skin health, with a focus on Europe and how antioxidants
can help reduce the damaging effects of pollution. Moderated by Michelle
Hines, Ph.D., Director, Global Upstream Research & Technology at
Mary Kay, the symposium will feature two renowned European skin experts:
-
Jean Krutmann, M.D., Professor & Director at Leibniz Research
Institute for Environmental Medicine – Dusseldorf, Germany.
-
Stefanie Williams, M.D., Dermatologist & Medical Director at
EUDELO – London, United Kingdom.
The extent of air pollution’s impact on skin and overall health was
recently revealed in a new comprehensive global review by the Forum of
International Respiratory Societies’ Environmental Committee, that
reported air pollution may potentially affect every organ in the human
body.* The report is especially relevant to the European region, as many
European cities have been found to exceed air pollution limits set by
the World Health Organization (WHO) or the
European Environment Agency (EEA).
In fact, more than 40 towns and cities in the UK alone exceed WHO air
pollution limits** and the EEA named 15 cities that are worst affected
by dust particle, nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide pollution*** in
Germany. Excessive levels of pollution have adverse impact on overall
health and are also detrimental to skin health, texture and appearance.
A pioneer of environmental medicine, Professor Krutmann has been
relentlessly working in the field of skin protection. “Since I
discovered in 2010 that air pollution causes skin aging and skin
pigmentation, my institute has conducted a lot of research to verify
this observation and to unravel the underlying mechanisms. From these
studies it is now clear that long term exposure to traffic-related
particulate matter (PM) is not only dangerous for our lungs and
cardiovascular system, but skin health is compromised as well,”
stated Jean Krutmann, M.D.
Stefanie Williams, M.D., further explained: “We might not be able to
separate the damage caused to the skin by UV exposure from those caused
by air pollution clinically; however, given the major research advances
made in skin and air pollution science, my expectation is that the
adverse effects of pollution on skin health will continue to have a
growing impact in the future in high-density cities," explained
Dr. Williams.
During Mary Kay’s presentation at the 5th Future of Formulations in
Cosmetics Summit, Michelle Hines, Ph. D. will reveal Mary Kay’s latest
research on an antioxidant complex that helps delay the onset of
premature signs of skin aging related to the damaging effects of diesel
exhaust particles (DEP). The breakthrough technology, found in the Mary
Kay® TimeWise® Miracle Set 3D™ skin care line, provides a powerful
free-radical fighting regimen with an exclusive, patent-pending,
three-dimensional approach to skin aging.
“Experts have confirmed the significant negative impact of air
pollution on skin and this impact will continue to grow as environmental
stressors, such as DEP, and pollution levels increase, especially in
densely populated urban areas,” Dr. Hines noted. “Mary Kay has
discovered targeted technologies that help delay the onset of premature
skin aging from unavoidable environmental and lifestyle stressors.
Simultaneously, Mary Kay has been advancing scientific discussions with
renowned experts around the globe to drive awareness on the negative
impact of pollution on skin.”
As one of the world’s leading cosmetics and skincare industry
innovators, Mary Kay’s participation in the 24th World
Congress of Dermatology and the 5th Future of Formulations in
Cosmetics Summit, are the latest installments in a series of global
partnerships with the scientific and academic international communities.
Further demonstrating its long-lasting commitment to funding and
contributing to skin health research, Mary Kay has also presented
research on the topic of skin and pollution in North America at the International
Investigative Dermatology meeting in May 2018, in Orlando, Florida,
and in Latin America at the Reunion Anual de Dermatologos
Latinoamericanos, in May 2019, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Every year, Mary Kay invests millions of dollars in research and
development, and conducts hundreds of thousands of scientific tests on
products and ingredients to ensure the highest standards of safety,
quality and performance. Mary Kay holds more than 1,500 patents for
products, technologies and packaging designs in its global portfolio.
*Review by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies’
Environmental Committee, Part 1: The Damaging Effects of Air Pollution
(February 2019)
** WHO Global Ambient Air Quality Database
(update 2018)
***Report by
Bundesministerium für Umwelt, Naturschutz, Bau und Reaktorsicherheit,
Berlin, Germany. 2015 (Translation: Federal Ministry for Environment,
Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety).
About Mary Kay
One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her
beauty company more than 55 years ago with three goals: develop
rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make
the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a
multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force
members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in
the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care,
color cosmetics and nutritional supplements. Through the Mary Kay
Foundation™, the company has awarded more than $78 million to cancer
research and causes to help end domestic violence. Mary Kay Ash’s
original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time. Learn more at www.marykay.com
About the WCD Meeting
The World Congress of Dermatology (WCD) - is the largest Dermatology
meeting in the world. It is held every four years on various continents.
The 24th WCD was held in Milano and hosted by the Italian Society of
Dermatology (SIDeMaST) from June 10-15, 2019 under the auspices of the
International League of Dermatological Societies. It has been over 40
years since Milan last hosted the WCD. The Meeting focused on major
breakthroughs and advances in Dermatology, ranging from clinical
practice to research, technology and innovation. Learn more at www.wcd2019milan.org
About the 5th Future of Formulations in Cosmetics Summit
The
5th Future of Formulations in Cosmetics Summit brings together
senior executives and experts from raw materials and active ingredients
manufacturers, chemical companies, major associations, technology
companies, brand owners, cosmetic companies, testing companies to
discuss the latest changes, challenges and developments within the
industry. The 5th Future of Formulations in Cosmetics Summit will be
held in Dusseldorf in Germany on June 19-20, 2019.
