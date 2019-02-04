Mary Kay Global Beauty Ambassador to Release New Book Benefitting the Mary Kay FoundationSM

Following a two-decade-long relationship with Mary Kay Inc. and an
exclusive role as a Mary Kay Global Beauty Ambassador since 2016,
celebrity make-up artist Luis Casco is releasing his second book with a
portion of the proceeds benefitting The Mary Kay FoundationSM.
With more than 10,000 copies of his bestselling book #Beautiful
sold, Casco shares exclusive, insider secrets in his new book, #BeautyUnfiltered.
The internationally renowned make-up artist’s new book provides
professional tips and tricks for creating looks that are face-to-face
flawless.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005620/en/
Luis Casco's newest book (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)
Through April 30, Casco will donate $1 (USD) to The Mary Kay FoundationSM
for every online purchase of #BeautyUnfiltered using the code
MKLOVE and for every book purchased at Mary Kay’s recent U.S. Leadership
Conference in San Diego.
“For more than twenty years, Mary Kay has partnered with Luis to help
women feel confidently beautiful and we’re thrilled that #BeautyUnfiltered
will help support The Mary Kay Foundation’s mission to end domestic
violence and fund women’s cancer research,” said Ryan Rogers, Chief
Investment Officer for Mary Kay Inc., Vice President of The Mary Kay
FoundationSM and grandson of company founder Mary Kay Ash.
“In his role as Mary Kay Global Beauty Ambassador, Luis has traveled the
world and knows beauty is a universal language. Empowering women and
enriching their lives is part of our corporate fabric and this donation
will make a lasting impact on our efforts.”
As a Mary Kay Global Beauty Ambassador, Casco advises Mary Kay Inc. and
its independent sales force on color product development, trend
forecasts and social influencer events. In partnership with Mary Kay,
Casco has appeared for the top beauty brand on The Daytime Emmy Awards,
Mexico’s Next Top Model, The Tyra Banks Show and The
View. Casco also served as lead makeup artist for Lifetime’s
Emmy-nominated hit series, Project Runway.
A dynamic force on social media, Casco has amassed tens of thousands of
followers and is passionate about inspiring women and helping his fans
create industry-inspired looks that are easy to achieve. Throughout his
career, Casco has worked with some of the biggest names in the fashion
and entertainment industries, including Heidi Klum, Charlize Theron and
Christy Turlington. Casco’s work has also appeared in countless
magazines, from Harper’s Bazaar to Vogue.
For more information about #BeautyUnfiltered, click here.
About Mary Kay
At Mary Kay, success lies in our dedication to irresistible products, a
rewarding opportunity and positive community impact. For 55 years, Mary
Kay has inspired women to achieve their entrepreneurial goals in nearly
40 countries. As a multibillion-dollar company, we offer the latest in
cutting-edge skin care, bold color cosmetics and fragrances. Discover
more reasons to love Mary Kay at marykay.com.
About The Mary Kay Foundation℠
The Mary Kay FoundationSM was created in 1996 and its
two-fold mission includes funding women’s cancer research and ending
domestic violence. Over the course of more than two decades, The Mary
Kay FoundationSM has awarded more than $78 million to women’s
shelters and domestic violence service providers, as well as cancer
research programs and related causes throughout the United States. To
learn more about The Mary Kay FoundationSM and its mission,
visit marykayfoundation.org
or call 1-877-MKCARES (652-2737).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005620/en/