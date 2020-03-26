Log in
Mary Kay Manufactures, Donates Hand Sanitizer to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

03/26/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

Mary Kay Inc. announced the company will dedicate part of its global supply chain and manufacturing capabilities to producing much-needed hand sanitizer. The first products off the line will be for donation to those on the front lines addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005766/en/

David Holl, Chairman and CEO, Mary Kay Inc. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

David Holl, Chairman and CEO, Mary Kay Inc. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

“Though we are facing extraordinary challenges during the COVID-19 global pandemic, the world is finding ways to adjust—with little or no warning,” said David Holl, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Mary Kay Inc. “Producing hand sanitizer to combat this crisis is how we can support those on the front lines.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers to prevent infections. But because of consumer demand, there’s been a great shortage in CDC-recommended hand sanitizer in homes and healthcare settings.

Mary Kay has been working over the past week to move into production by procuring raw materials, determining packaging availability on hand, preparing the manufacturing production lines and ensuring shipping.

The first batch of hand sanitizer products will be donated to the Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation. Baylor Scott & White is the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas and one of the largest in the United States. It includes 52 hospitals, more than 800 patient care sites, 7,500 active physicians and over 47,000 staff.

“During this unprecedented time, our dedicated medical team continues to faithfully serve those who need us most,” said Kristi Sherrill Hoyl, Chief Policy & Community Officer at Baylor Scott & White Health. “We are humbled by Mary Kay’s generosity and innovation in producing a critical asset for our patients and staff. It’s inspiring to work with organizations within our community with a strong desire to make a difference.”

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 56 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time. Learn more at MaryKay.com.

About Baylor Scott & White Health

As the largest not-for-profit health system in the state of Texas, Baylor Scott & White Health promotes the health and well-being of every individual, family and community it serves. An integrated care delivery network, the system includes the Scott and White Health Plan, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute and Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance. Through 52 hospitals and more than 1,000 access points including flagship academic medical centers in Dallas and Temple, the system offers the full continuum of care, from primary to award-winning specialty care, throughout Texas, and via virtual touchpoints. If its service area were a state, it would be the eighth largest, providing care to a population larger than that of the state of Georgia. Founded as a Christian ministry of healing, Baylor Scott & White is proud to honor its century-long legacy through its commitment to improving accessibility, affordability and the customer experience for all. For more information, visit BSWHealth.com.


