Mary Kay Recognized for Product Innovation, Corporate Stewardship and Workplace Excellence in Asia Pacific Markets

10/30/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Top Beauty Brand Honored with nearly 30 Product and Industry Awards

Today, Mary Kay Inc. announced it has received nearly 30 awards for product innovation, corporate stewardship and workplace excellence in its Asia Pacific markets from 2018 to 2019. As one of the world’s leading direct sellers of skincare and color cosmetics, the awards recognize Mary Kay in a variety of categories across the Asia Pacific region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030006127/en/

KK Chua, President of Mary Kay’s Asia Pacific Region (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

KK Chua, President of Mary Kay’s Asia Pacific Region (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

“It is an honor to receive these prestigious product and industry awards throughout Mary Kay’s Asia Pacific markets within a one-year timeframe,” said KK Chua, President of Mary Kay’s Asia Pacific Region. “On a global scale, Mary Kay is consistently recognized for our company’s relentless pursuit to provide an unparalleled business opportunity, cutting-edge products and an unwavering commitment to make the world a better place. We share these esteemed accolades with our corporate employees, independent beauty consultants and loyal Mary Kay fans.”

The 2018-19 Asia Pacific awards include:

Product Awards

China

Malaysia

Cosmetics Ranking

  • Top 3 Color Cosmetics Brand* in Malaysia by Euromonitor International Limited
    *Beauty and Personal Care 2019ed, retail value sales RSP, 2018 data

Technology

  • DSA Empowerment Award 2019 for Skin Analyzer tool that empowered the sales force to succeed in Australia

Environment

China

  • Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) 2018 Gold Medal by the US Green Building Council
  • Sustainable Development Outstanding Contribution Award in 2018 by Shanghai Daily
  • Advanced Environmental Protection Unit 2018 Award by the district government

Corporate Social Responsibility

  • Caring Company for 7 consecutive years by The Hong Kong Council of Social Service
  • Chinese Corporate Citizenship Top 50 Brands 2018 by the Corporate Citizenship Committee of China Association of Social Workers
  • Best CSR Brand and Best CSR Strategy Award by the CSR China Education Awards in 2019
  • Excellent Corporate Social Responsibility 2018 Report by King Bee in China
  • TOGETHER 2018 Southern Weekend Annual Responsibility Contribution Award by Southern Weekend in China
  • Youth Daily Excellent Public Welfare Partner by China Youth Daily in 2018
  • Activists Alliance 2018 Public Welfare Ceremony Top 10 Public Welfare Enterprises Award by news.ifeng.com in China

Workplace Excellence

  • Family-friendly Employer by Home Affairs Bureau in 2018 in Hong Kong
  • Chinese Enterprise Health Management Top 10 Employers in 2018 by China International Intellectech Corporation
  • 2018 IAI International Advertising Award by the 18th IAI International Advertising Festival in China
  • 2018 Advertiser Award Annual Gold Case Award by the 25thChina International Advertising Festival
  • Outstanding Partnership Award by Junior Achievement China

Women Empowerment

  • Mary Kay China was nominated for the Best Female Executive Company by SHERO in 2018

Mary Kay Inc. was also recognized in the 2019 Global Workplace 100 study by Reputation Institute (Ri) as one of the world’s most reputable employers. Ri named Mary Kay Inc. number 42 among the top 100 global companies on its list. Researchers ranked companies based on professional development, total rewards, work environment, market leadership, products and responsibility. For more information about the global workplace reputation study, click here.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 55 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and to manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, fragrances and nutritional supplements. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time.


© Business Wire 2019
