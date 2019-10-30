Mary Kay Recognized for Product Innovation, Corporate Stewardship and Workplace Excellence in Asia Pacific Markets

Top Beauty Brand Honored with nearly 30 Product and Industry Awards

Today, Mary Kay Inc. announced it has received nearly 30 awards for product innovation, corporate stewardship and workplace excellence in its Asia Pacific markets from 2018 to 2019. As one of the world’s leading direct sellers of skincare and color cosmetics, the awards recognize Mary Kay in a variety of categories across the Asia Pacific region.

KK Chua, President of Mary Kay’s Asia Pacific Region (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

“It is an honor to receive these prestigious product and industry awards throughout Mary Kay’s Asia Pacific markets within a one-year timeframe,” said KK Chua, President of Mary Kay’s Asia Pacific Region. “On a global scale, Mary Kay is consistently recognized for our company’s relentless pursuit to provide an unparalleled business opportunity, cutting-edge products and an unwavering commitment to make the world a better place. We share these esteemed accolades with our corporate employees, independent beauty consultants and loyal Mary Kay fans.”

The 2018-19 Asia Pacific awards include:

Product Awards

China

Malaysia

Car and Gadget Award 2019, Mary Kay Skinvigorate TM Cleansing Brush, Female Magazine

Cleansing Brush, Female Magazine Best Day Cream, Mary Kay® TimeWise ® Age Minimize 3D ® Day Cream SPF 30 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, EH Magazine

Age Minimize 3D Day Cream SPF 30 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, EH Magazine GOLD Award in the Best B2B Event: Conferences / Meetings / Seminar in The Marketing Events Awards 2019 by Marketing Magazine.

Cosmetics Ranking

Top 3 Color Cosmetics Brand* in Malaysia by Euromonitor International Limited

*Beauty and Personal Care 2019ed, retail value sales RSP, 2018 data

Technology

DSA Empowerment Award 2019 for Skin Analyzer tool that empowered the sales force to succeed in Australia

Environment

China

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) 2018 Gold Medal by the US Green Building Council

Sustainable Development Outstanding Contribution Award in 2018 by Shanghai Daily

Advanced Environmental Protection Unit 2018 Award by the district government

Corporate Social Responsibility

Caring Company for 7 consecutive years by The Hong Kong Council of Social Service

Council of Social Service Chinese Corporate Citizenship Top 50 Brands 2018 by the Corporate Citizenship Committee of China Association of Social Workers

Association of Social Workers Best CSR Brand and Best CSR Strategy Award by the CSR China Education Awards in 2019

Education Awards in 2019 Excellent Corporate Social Responsibility 2018 Report by King Bee in China

TOGETHER 2018 Southern Weekend Annual Responsibility Contribution Award by Southern Weekend in China

Youth Daily Excellent Public Welfare Partner by China Youth Daily in 2018

Youth Daily in 2018 Activists Alliance 2018 Public Welfare Ceremony Top 10 Public Welfare Enterprises Award by news.ifeng.com in China

Workplace Excellence

Family-friendly Employer by Home Affairs Bureau in 2018 in Hong Kong

Chinese Enterprise Health Management Top 10 Employers in 2018 by China International Intellectech Corporation

International Intellectech Corporation 2018 IAI International Advertising Award by the 18 th IAI International Advertising Festival in China

IAI International Advertising Festival in 2018 Advertiser Award Annual Gold Case Award by the 25 th China International Advertising Festival

International Advertising Festival Outstanding Partnership Award by Junior Achievement China

Women Empowerment

Mary Kay China was nominated for the Best Female Executive Company by SHERO in 2018

Mary Kay Inc. was also recognized in the 2019 Global Workplace 100 study by Reputation Institute (Ri) as one of the world’s most reputable employers. Ri named Mary Kay Inc. number 42 among the top 100 global companies on its list. Researchers ranked companies based on professional development, total rewards, work environment, market leadership, products and responsibility. For more information about the global workplace reputation study, click here.

