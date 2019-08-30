Mary Kay's “Suits for Shelters” Community Campaign Provides Professional Clothing to Women in Need For 11th Year

The campaign, which has been ongoing at Mary Kay since 2008, aims to provide a fresh start for domestic violence survivors

Mary Kay Inc., in partnership with The Mary Kay FoundationSM, has concluded its 11th year of providing fresh starts to victims of domestic abuse through its Suits for Shelters campaign. Based on the idiom “if you look good, you feel good,” the program supplies professional attire to help boost confidence and empower women as they start their new lives free from abuse. Since inception, Suits for Shelters has collected nearly 25,000 pieces of professional clothing for women in need.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005058/en/

Ryan and Maleiah Rogers (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

“Empowering women is ingrained in the DNA of Mary Kay,” said Ryan Rogers, Chief Investment Officer at Mary Kay Inc., board member for The Mary Kay Foundation, and grandson of company founder Mary Kay Ash. “To the women receiving these clothes, it’s so much more than a blouse or a pants suit. It’s the ability to interview for a job and gain financial freedom—it’s the hope of a new beginning.”

The professional attire collected at the Suits for Shelters launch party and throughout Mary Kay’s U.S. Seminar benefits domestic violence shelters Hope’s Door New Beginning Center and Denton County Friends of the Family. Both organizations were also recipients of a $25,000 grant from The Mary Kay FoundationSM.

A proven leader in the fight against domestic violence, Mary Kay has a long-standing commitment to help prevent and end abuse. To date, Mary Kay Inc. and The Mary Kay FoundationSM have given more than $57 million to domestic violence prevention and awareness programs to women’s shelters across the country.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 55 years ago with three goals: offer rewarding opportunities for women, manufacture irresistible products and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to researching the science behind beauty and to manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, fragrances and nutritional supplements. Through The Mary Kay FoundationSM, the company has awarded more than $78 million to cancer research and domestic violence shelters. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time.

About The Mary Kay Foundationsm

Guided by Mary Kay Ash’s dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, The Mary Kay Foundationsm raises and distributes funds to invest in breakthrough cancer research to find a cure for women-related cancers, and ending domestic violence against women. Since 1996, The Mary Kay Foundationsm has contributed more than $78 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer and donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayfoundation.org, find us on Facebook and Instagram, or follow us on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005058/en/