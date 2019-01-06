Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mary McBride Band Performance Marks DC Mayor's Second Term

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2019 | 12:12pm EST

Crowd Rousing Set Delights Hometown Capacity Crowd

The Mary McBride Band last night joined a roster of high-voltage artists to commemorate the Inauguration of DC’s first two-term female Mayor. The Anthem’s capacity crowd enjoyed a diverse line-up, including McBride, who delivered her unique brand of soul-filled rock and roll.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005097/en/

Mary McBride Band at the Anthem (Photo: Business Wire)

Mary McBride Band at the Anthem (Photo: Business Wire)

“What an honor to perform alongside so many talented artists for DC’s first two-term female mayor in the city’s state of the art music venue,” said McBride after the show.

The Mary McBride Band will release their fifth album in the Spring of 2019.

About Mary McBride Band

MARY McBRIDE has released four albums and received significant acclaim for her performance of “No One’s Gonna Love You like Me” in Brokeback Mountain. Mary has performed as a Cultural Envoy for the U.S. Department of State in more than 30 countries. Mary is also the Founder of The Home Tour, which uses live music to inspire and connect people, and engage the global community in partnership with more than 100 social service organizations worldwide.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:43pCONOIL : Niger Delta Militant group bombs Conoil facility
AQ
01:39pNOTORIOUS PICTURES : Esecuzione Piano Buy Back 12/20218
PU
01:29pGOLDEN PYRAMIDS PLAZA : EGM okays continuation of issuing its bonds
AQ
01:09pNESTLE INDIA : ad campaign says ‘Maggi is safe' after SC revives Rs 640 crore case
AQ
01:09pPROCURRI : Update In Relation To Possible Transaction
PU
01:09pPROCURRI : Announcement By Controlling Shareholder, Declout Limited
PU
01:05pGetchell Gold Corp. Provides Update on Trading Halt
NE
01:04pGENERAL ELECTRIC : The immunotherapy hurdle -- and why doctors could soon predict how each patient will respond
PU
12:46pTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
12:36pHONDA MOTOR : wishes its rivals a clever ‘Happy 2009'!
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TRUMP: Weakness in China economy gives Beijing incentive for trade deal
2APPLE : THE PHONE THAT'S FAILING APPLE : iPhone XR
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : France presses Renault over executive compensation paid via Dutch holding..
4AMAZON.COM : Golden years are over for German tax revenues - Finance Minister Scholz
5BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATINL ARPRT CO : China reveals plans for carrier relocation to Beijing's new airport

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.