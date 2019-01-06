Mary McBride Band Performance Marks DC Mayor's Second Term

Crowd Rousing Set Delights Hometown Capacity Crowd

The Mary McBride Band last night joined a roster of high-voltage artists to commemorate the Inauguration of DC’s first two-term female Mayor. The Anthem’s capacity crowd enjoyed a diverse line-up, including McBride, who delivered her unique brand of soul-filled rock and roll.

Mary McBride Band at the Anthem (Photo: Business Wire)

“What an honor to perform alongside so many talented artists for DC’s first two-term female mayor in the city’s state of the art music venue,” said McBride after the show.

The Mary McBride Band will release their fifth album in the Spring of 2019.

About Mary McBride Band

MARY McBRIDE has released four albums and received significant acclaim for her performance of “No One’s Gonna Love You like Me” in Brokeback Mountain. Mary has performed as a Cultural Envoy for the U.S. Department of State in more than 30 countries. Mary is also the Founder of The Home Tour, which uses live music to inspire and connect people, and engage the global community in partnership with more than 100 social service organizations worldwide.

