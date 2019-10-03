Maryland Life Sciences Bio Innovation Conference Highlights Region's Growth with Emphasis on Cell and Gene Therapy, Biomanufacturing

Top Speakers Include Representatives from NIH’s NHLBI, JLABS @ Washington, DC, Maryland Department of Commerce and Leading Regional Life Science Companies

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is preparing for one of its most highly-attended conferences of the year, the Bio Innovation Conference, presented by Maryland Life Sciences (a division of MTC). The Bio Innovation Conference provides a forum for professionals from industry, academia and government to discuss trends and insights into Maryland’s growing life sciences industry, while showcasing the state’s and region’s innovations and successes in the life sciences industry. The all-day event attracts more than 400+ top life science professionals and takes place on October 7, 2019 at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

“We’re experiencing an exciting time in the region, with wave upon wave of innovations, collaborations, acquisitions, tech transfer and growth,” said MTC CEO Martin Rosendale. “Companies from all over the country are moving here to experience all that Maryland and the region have to offer. This conference provides the perfect backdrop to showcase it all and discuss how to further propel us to the No. 1 spot among life sciences hubs.”

This year’s keynote speakers include, John Tisdale, MD, Chief, Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics Branch National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, National Institutes of Health, and Michelle McMurry-Heath, MD, PhD, Vice President, External Innovation, Global Leader for Regulatory Science and Executive Director of Scientific Partnerships for JLABS @ Washington, DC. Maryland Secretary of Commerce Kelly M. Schulz will give opening remarks, and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will help close out the conference.

The conference will also highlight the cell and gene therapy and biomanufacturing revolution taking place in Maryland and throughout the region. Notable speakers in the cell and gene therapy/biomanufacturing space include:

Pete Buzy, President, Paragon Gene Therapy, Catalent Biologics

Doug Doerfler, President and CEO, MaxCyte

Jeff Galvin, Founder and CEO, American Technologies

Jeffrey Hung, PhD, CEO, Vigene Biosciences

Christopher McDonald, Vice President of Manufacturing, Kite Pharma (A Gilead Company)

Ram Palanki, PharmD, Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Operations, REGENXBIO

Jon Rowley, PhD, Founder and Chief Product Officer, Rooster Bio

Aaron Vernon, Vice President, Engineering and Supply Chain, Autolus

“We’re pleased that the Maryland Tech Council selected Montgomery County as the location for this important conference,” said County Executive Elrich. “The life sciences sector is thriving here, so it’s fitting that the conference is taking place in our county. My administration is focused on creating more opportunities for new and emerging businesses to grow and locate here.”

This year for the first time, attendees will be able to simplify the process of searching for, identifying, and meeting with potential partners and business development executives with the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system.

“Maryland is continuing to make major strides in cell and gene therapy, as well as biomanufacturing,” said Secretary Schulz. “This conference offers a great opportunity to bring together our best and brightest industry leaders to take a closer look at how the industry is evolving and how Maryland is leading the way.”

For more information or to register, visit: marylandlifesciences.com/conference/about/.

About Maryland Life Sciences

Maryland Life Sciences (MDLS), a division of the Maryland Tech Council, is a regional association for the life sciences community. We support our member companies who are driving innovation through advocacy, education, workforce development, cost savings programs and connecting entrepreneurial minds. MDLS represents biotechnology, clinical and research data, therapeutic, genetic, medical device, pharmaceutical and service companies that support Maryland’s thriving industry. The valuable resources we provide to our members help them reach their full potential making Maryland a global leader in the life science industry. For more information: mdtechcouncil.com/communities/life-sciences/.

About Maryland Tech Council

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is a collaborative community that is actively engaged in building strong technology and life science industries by supporting the efforts of our individual members. We are the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state of Maryland, and we provide value by giving members a forum to learn, share, and connect. MTC brings the region’s community together into a single, united organization that empowers our members to achieve their business goals through advocacy, networking and education. The vision for the Maryland Tech Council is to propel Maryland to become the number one innovation economy for life sciences and technology in the country. For more information: mdtechcouncil.com.

