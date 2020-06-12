Maryland Officials and Non-Profits Unite to Combat Elder Financial Abuse PROTECT Week 2020 Launches on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

BALTIMORE, Md., Jun 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Media Advisory -- AARP Maryland announces Press Conference announcing PROTECT Week (Preventing Older Americans From Financial Exploitation) Statewide Public Education Campaign, Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET.



WHO: Peter Franchot, Comptroller of Maryland



Brian Frosh, Attorney General of Maryland



Robert Hur, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland



Sean McEvoy, Asst. Commissioner of Financial Regulation (DLLR)



AARP Maryland State Director Hank Greenberg, Co-host



CCCSMD President Helene Raynaud, Co-host



WHAT: Press Conference Announcing PROTECT Week (Preventing Older Americans From Financial Exploitation) Statewide Public Education Campaign



WHEN: Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM



WHERE: Online at https://www.facebook.com/aarpmaryland and https://www.youtube.com/aarpmaryland



CONTACT: Nancy Carr, 443-787-5382 or ncarr@aarp.org

Helene Raynaud, CCCSMD, 443-514-0600 or hraynaud@cccsmd.org



Maryland, along with states across the country, has experienced a significant increase in the number of financial exploitation cases over the last few years, particularly those involving seniors. Exploitation occurs when a person misuses or takes the assets of a vulnerable adult to benefit themselves. This frequently happens without the explicit knowledge or consent of an older or vulnerable adult, depriving the victim of vital financial resources. Many of the cases are perpetrated by professional scammers, but most exploitation is carried out by acquaintances and trusted "friends."



Project SAFE and the PROTECT Week Coalition bring together state and federal agencies, local organizations, and financial professionals who share a common goal of preventing and remedying financial exploitation of older Marylanders. PROTECT Week, held June 15-21, 2020, offers opportunities to learn about the many forms of abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of older adults.



Now in its third year, PROTECT Week 2020 launches on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, observed on June 15. PROTECT Week resources, available on www.protectweek.org, will help Marylanders identify financial exploitation so that they may protect themselves and their loved ones from abuse. The week's activities include a teletown hall on June 17, and Spanish-language webinars on June 16 and 18, as well as the launch of a PSA campaign.



About the Partners

* The PROTECT Week Coalition includes the following partners:

* Maryland Department of Aging

* Maryland Office of the Attorney General

* Maryland Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation

* Maryland Office of the Comptroller

* Maryland Department of Human Services

* Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service

* Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition

* EverSafe

* ElderSAFE

* SAFE: Stop Abuse of Elders

* Baltimore County Restoring Elder Safety Today - BC REST Coalition

* AARP Maryland

* CCCSMD - Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Maryland



Visit http://www.protectweek.org for event details and registration:



