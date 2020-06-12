Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Maryland Officials and Non-Profits Unite to Combat Elder Financial Abuse PROTECT Week 2020 Launches on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 06:50am EDT

BALTIMORE, Md., June 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Media Advisory -- AARP Maryland announces Press Conference announcing PROTECT Week (Preventing Older Americans From Financial Exploitation) Statewide Public Education Campaign, Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET.

PROTECT Week 2020

BALTIMORE, Md., Jun 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Media Advisory -- AARP Maryland announces Press Conference announcing PROTECT Week (Preventing Older Americans From Financial Exploitation) Statewide Public Education Campaign, Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET.

WHO: Peter Franchot, Comptroller of Maryland

Brian Frosh, Attorney General of Maryland

Robert Hur, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland

Sean McEvoy, Asst. Commissioner of Financial Regulation (DLLR)

AARP Maryland State Director Hank Greenberg, Co-host

CCCSMD President Helene Raynaud, Co-host

WHAT: Press Conference Announcing PROTECT Week (Preventing Older Americans From Financial Exploitation) Statewide Public Education Campaign

WHEN: Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM

WHERE: Online at https://www.facebook.com/aarpmaryland and https://www.youtube.com/aarpmaryland

CONTACT: Nancy Carr, 443-787-5382 or ncarr@aarp.org
Helene Raynaud, CCCSMD, 443-514-0600 or hraynaud@cccsmd.org

Maryland, along with states across the country, has experienced a significant increase in the number of financial exploitation cases over the last few years, particularly those involving seniors. Exploitation occurs when a person misuses or takes the assets of a vulnerable adult to benefit themselves. This frequently happens without the explicit knowledge or consent of an older or vulnerable adult, depriving the victim of vital financial resources. Many of the cases are perpetrated by professional scammers, but most exploitation is carried out by acquaintances and trusted "friends."

Project SAFE and the PROTECT Week Coalition bring together state and federal agencies, local organizations, and financial professionals who share a common goal of preventing and remedying financial exploitation of older Marylanders. PROTECT Week, held June 15-21, 2020, offers opportunities to learn about the many forms of abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of older adults.

Now in its third year, PROTECT Week 2020 launches on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, observed on June 15. PROTECT Week resources, available on www.protectweek.org, will help Marylanders identify financial exploitation so that they may protect themselves and their loved ones from abuse. The week's activities include a teletown hall on June 17, and Spanish-language webinars on June 16 and 18, as well as the launch of a PSA campaign.

About the Partners
* The PROTECT Week Coalition includes the following partners:
* Maryland Department of Aging
* Maryland Office of the Attorney General
* Maryland Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation
* Maryland Office of the Comptroller
* Maryland Department of Human Services
* Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service
* Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition
* EverSafe
* ElderSAFE
* SAFE: Stop Abuse of Elders
* Baltimore County Restoring Elder Safety Today - BC REST Coalition
* AARP Maryland
* CCCSMD - Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Maryland

Visit http://www.protectweek.org for event details and registration:

News Source: AARP Maryland

Related link: https://states.aarp.org/maryland/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/maryland-officials-and-non-profits-unite-to-combat-elder-financial-abuse-protect-week-2020-launches-on-world-elder-abuse-awareness-day/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:05aMortgage Insurance Ordering Made Seamless as OpenClose® Integrates Its LenderAssist LOS with Radian
SE
07:00aLTC NEWS Acquisition Anticipates Growth and Expansion
SE
06:58aFOODDRINKEUROPE : 20/05/2020 EU Farm to Fork Strategy
PU
06:53aAN ESSENTIAL SUSTAINABLE FARMING PRACTICE FACES ONE BIG LIMITATION : land to produce seeds
PU
06:50aMaryland Officials and Non-Profits Unite to Combat Elder Financial Abuse PROTECT Week 2020 Launches on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
SE
06:49aECB not finished with new policy easing, economists say
RE
06:42aVIETNAM : Strategic Partnership Between Phu Yen Province and The World Bank
PU
06:42aGov. Ricketts Proclaims June as “Renewable Fuels Month” in Nebraska
PU
06:42aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Open Market Operations - 12 June 2020
PU
06:36aEuro zone April industrial output plunge worst on record; recovery seen
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3OC OERLIKON CORPORATION : PRODUCTION DURING THE CORONA CRISIS: Oerlikon protects employees with innovative dis..
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Google's new rules clamp down on discriminatory housing, job ads
5RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group