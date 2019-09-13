Log in
Maryland Utilities Issue Request for Proposals for the Supply of Wholesale Electric Power

09/13/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

The Potomac Edison Company (PE), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Delmarva Power, and Pepco have issued Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for full-requirements, wholesale electric power supply to meet their Standard Offer Service (SOS) obligations in their Maryland service territories.

Each utility will provide market-based supply service to some or all of its electric customers who do not take service from competitive retail suppliers. The RFPs will consist of supply contracts ranging in term from three to twenty-four months. For BGE, Delmarva Power, and Pepco, the bidding for Residential contracts will occur in two procurements – October 2019 and April 2020, and the contract term will be twenty-four months. For PE, the bidding for Residential contracts will occur in four procurements – October 2019, January, April, and June 2020, and the contract term will range from twelve to twenty-four months. For BGE, the bidding for small commercial Type I contracts will occur in two procurements – October 2019 and April 2020, and the contract term will be twenty-four months. For PE, the bidding for small commercial Type I contracts will occur in two procurements – October 2019 and January 2020, and the contract term will be twenty-four months. For Delmarva Power and Pepco, the bidding for small commercial Type I, is combined with Residential contracts and will occur in two procurements – October 2019 and April 2020, and the contract term will be for twenty-four months. For all the Maryland Utilities, the bidding for larger commercial Type II contracts will be for three-month term contracts and will occur quarterly. The quarterly procurements will occur in October 2019, January, April and June 2020. Further details regarding the procurement schedule, including the bid due dates for this multi-procurement process can be found in the RFP documents. The four utilities will concurrently conduct their bidding processes under uniform rules and timetables.

The utilities are requesting proposals totaling approximately 4,340 megawatts (MW), including:

  • 739 MW for PE
  • 1,729 MW for BGE
  • 451 MW for Delmarva Power
  • 1,421 MW for Pepco

A joint-utility pre-bid webinar will be held on September 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The webinar will review the general RFP structure and process, the specific utility bid plans, and the power supply contract.

Additional details regarding the RFPs, the pre-bid webinar, and utility contact information can be found by visiting any of the following utility RFP websites:

PE

www.firstenergycorp.com/mdsosrfp

BGE

rfp.bge.com

Delmarva Power

www.delmarva.com/mdrfp

Pepco

www.pepco.com/mdrfp

 


© Business Wire 2019
