Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Maryville University Are 2019 League of Legends College Champions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/26/2019 | 08:34pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryville University are the 2019 League of Legends Collegiate Champions, winning their second championship in a 3-0 sweep of Western University. This is the second League of Legends college championship for the Saints, who also won in 2017.

Maryville University are 2019 League of Legends College Champions

"Maryville University has consistently performed at the highest level against some outstanding teams, including a valiant Western in the championship final," said Michael Sherman, head of college at the RSAA (Riot Scholastic Association of America). "The skill level of college league continues to rapidly climb, and keeping pace with the leaders is only getting tougher."

354 college teams have battled since January for top honors in the largest college esports championship in North America, with the final eight meeting in Los Angeles to face off. Champions Maryville University (https://playmaryville.com/) launched its varsity esports program in 2015.

Additional photography is available on request.

About the RSAA
The Riot Scholastic Association of America is the governing body of college League of Legends in the US. The RSAA is comprised of a board of college esports leaders and supported by a dedicated team at Riot Games - for more information please visit rsaa.riotgames.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maryville-university-are-2019-league-of-legends-college-champions-300856905.html

SOURCE Riot Games


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:19pUNITED RUSAL : Notice of annual general meting
PU
09:19pMMA OFFSHORE : 27 May 2019 Trading Update
PU
09:19pEVOLVE EDUCATION : NZX F19 Result
PU
09:19pUNITED RUSAL : Proposal for re-appointment of directors, general mandates to issue securities and repurchase shares and notice of annual general meeting
PU
09:19pAIR NEW ZEALAND : orders 8 Boeing Dreamliners with GE engines
AQ
09:19pUNITED RUSAL : Proxy form for use by shareholders at the annual general meeting
PU
09:14pBANK OF CHINA : BOC Aviation Places Six Aircraft With Vistara
PU
09:01pAPPLE : Huawei founder says he would oppose Chinese retaliation against Apple
AQ
08:54pXINYI SOLAR : Proposed spin-off and listing of Xinyi Energy
PU
08:54pUPDATE : International Thermal Spray Conference (ITSC2019)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About