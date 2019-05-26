LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryville University are the 2019 League of Legends Collegiate Champions, winning their second championship in a 3-0 sweep of Western University. This is the second League of Legends college championship for the Saints, who also won in 2017.

"Maryville University has consistently performed at the highest level against some outstanding teams, including a valiant Western in the championship final," said Michael Sherman, head of college at the RSAA (Riot Scholastic Association of America). "The skill level of college league continues to rapidly climb, and keeping pace with the leaders is only getting tougher."

354 college teams have battled since January for top honors in the largest college esports championship in North America, with the final eight meeting in Los Angeles to face off. Champions Maryville University (https://playmaryville.com/) launched its varsity esports program in 2015.

Additional photography is available on request.

About the RSAA

The Riot Scholastic Association of America is the governing body of college League of Legends in the US. The RSAA is comprised of a board of college esports leaders and supported by a dedicated team at Riot Games - for more information please visit rsaa.riotgames.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maryville-university-are-2019-league-of-legends-college-champions-300856905.html

SOURCE Riot Games