FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Masan MEATLife: Transform Spirit and DNA to Enhance 100 million
Consumers' Meat Life
Ho Chi Minh City, 23 July 2019 - Masan Group Corporation (HOSE: MSN, "Masan" or the "Company"), today announced its intention to list its subsidiary, Masan Nutri-Science ("MNS"), on the Unlisted Public Company Market ("UPCoM") in 2019 and change the name of the subsidiary to Masan MEATLife ("MML").
"When we established what was then named Masan Nutri-Science in 2015, our end mission was to always provide a better meat life for 100 million Vietnamese consumers. I believe this is where Masan will have the most societal impact in the upcoming years. Pork meat is the largest food and beverage category in Vietnam with a market size over US$10 billion, 2.5x of dairy. Yet it is the most unstandardized, fragmented and unsafe category. With the successful launch of MEATDeli, our innovative chilled meat brand, we aim to revolutionize Vietnamese consumers' meat life by fulfilling their big unmet need for delicious, safe and affordable meat products. This is indeed a challenging mission, but I believe we have all the ingredients to achieve our 2022 goal: improving at least 10 million consumers meat life. Our consumers will reward us when we make good on this promise, making us one of the largest and fastest growing consumer company in the region." said Mr. Danny Le, Chairman of Masan MEATLife.
In a span of 4 years, Masan Group has transformed MML from an agri-commodity business into a branded packaged meat business serving consumers. MML introduced the first officially certified "chilled meat" product using to European processing technology and standards under the brand "MEATDeli" in December 2018. MEATDeli has been well received by consumers as it is the most delicious meat product on the market that also guarantees safety at affordable price points. MML has served over 700,000 consumers till date through over 125 points of sales in Hanoi with a plan to launch in Ho Chi Minh City in September 2019.
Mr. Pham Trung Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Masan MEATLife, says, "The success of our transformation from an animal feed company to a branded meat consumer company would not be possible without the 3,000 entrepreneurs of Masan MEATLife, who all share a passion to improving the meat life of every Vietnamese family each and every day. In a few years, the team at Masan was able to build the largest local animal feed business with constant product innovation, brand-buildingand superior route-to-market,the key components of a successful FMCG organization. We believe this FMCG DNA and our start-upspirit will be the reason we will achieve our grand vision."
With its successful launch, MEATDeli is expected to deliver VND500 billion to VND1 trillion in revenues in FY2019, and expected to widen its coverage to 500 points of sales in both Northern and Southern Vietnam. Management expects branded meat to contribute between 50-70% of MML revenues by 2022 as consumers continually convert from unbranded meat products to branded, safe, traceable, hygienic and affordable meat products.
As part of its intended evolution into a fast-growing FMCG company, Masan aims to list MML on the UPCoM in order to increase its strategic flexibility and better communicate its track record to the public. In addition to promoting greater transparency for shareholders, the UPCoM listing will also be a strategic step towards MML's ultimate goal of doing an international style IPO on the HOSE in 2022-2023. This is also consistent with Masan Group's overall strategy to list all of its main subsidiaries on mainboard exchanges in 2022-2023, which is expected to unlock significant value for shareholders.
The UPCoM listing is subject to customary regulatory and corporate approvals.
1
MASAN GROUP CORPORATION
Masan Group Corporation ("Masan" or the "Company") believes in doing well by doing good. The Company's mission is to provide better products and services to the 90 million people of Vietnam, so that they can pay less for their daily basic needs. Masan aims to achieve this by driving productivity with technological innovations, trusted brands, and focusing on fewer but bigger opportunities that impact the most lives.
Masan Group's member companies and associates are industry leaders in branded food and beverages, consumer agriculture (meat), value-add chemical processing, and financial services, altogether representing segments of Vietnam's economy that are experiencing the most transformational growth.
MASAN MEATLIFE
Masan MEATLife ("MML") is Vietnam's largest local feed-farm-food (3F) platform with an integrated supply chain to ensure traceable and hygienic branded meat products at affordable price points. From its origin as a leading animal feed company, where today its "Bio-Zeem" feed brand is a market leader known for its productivity, MML has since transformed into a branded consumer meat business, being the first in Vietnam to launch chilled meat products using European processing technology and standards under the "MEATDeli" brand.
Masan MEATLife's objective is to provide Vietnamese consumers with delicious, safe and affordable meat products every day, everywhere.
CONTACTS:
Investors/Analysts
Tanveer Gill
T: +84 28 6256 3862
-
tanveer@msn.masangroup.com
Media
Ngan Vo
T: +84 28 6256 3862
-
nganvtk@msn.masangroup.com
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Masan's expectations, intentions or strategies that may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements, including Masan's expectations, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Masan's control, which may cause Masan's actual results of operations, financial condition, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions, future events or promises of future performance.
2
Disclaimer
Ma San Group Corporation published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 09:24:03 UTC