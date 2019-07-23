FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Masan MEATLife: Transform Spirit and DNA to Enhance 100 million

Consumers' Meat Life

Ho Chi Minh City, 23 July 2019 - Masan Group Corporation (HOSE: MSN, "Masan" or the "Company"), today announced its intention to list its subsidiary, Masan Nutri-Science ("MNS"), on the Unlisted Public Company Market ("UPCoM") in 2019 and change the name of the subsidiary to Masan MEATLife ("MML").

"When we established what was then named Masan Nutri-Science in 2015, our end mission was to always provide a better meat life for 100 million Vietnamese consumers. I believe this is where Masan will have the most societal impact in the upcoming years. Pork meat is the largest food and beverage category in Vietnam with a market size over US$10 billion, 2.5x of dairy. Yet it is the most unstandardized, fragmented and unsafe category. With the successful launch of MEATDeli, our innovative chilled meat brand, we aim to revolutionize Vietnamese consumers' meat life by fulfilling their big unmet need for delicious, safe and affordable meat products. This is indeed a challenging mission, but I believe we have all the ingredients to achieve our 2022 goal: improving at least 10 million consumers meat life. Our consumers will reward us when we make good on this promise, making us one of the largest and fastest growing consumer company in the region." said Mr. Danny Le, Chairman of Masan MEATLife.

In a span of 4 years, Masan Group has transformed MML from an agri-commodity business into a branded packaged meat business serving consumers. MML introduced the first officially certified "chilled meat" product using to European processing technology and standards under the brand "MEATDeli" in December 2018. MEATDeli has been well received by consumers as it is the most delicious meat product on the market that also guarantees safety at affordable price points. MML has served over 700,000 consumers till date through over 125 points of sales in Hanoi with a plan to launch in Ho Chi Minh City in September 2019.

Mr. Pham Trung Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Masan MEATLife, says, "The success of our transformation from an animal feed company to a branded meat consumer company would not be possible without the 3,000 entrepreneurs of Masan MEATLife, who all share a passion to improving the meat life of every Vietnamese family each and every day. In a few years, the team at Masan was able to build the largest local animal feed business with constant product innovation, brand-buildingand superior route-to-market,the key components of a successful FMCG organization. We believe this FMCG DNA and our start-upspirit will be the reason we will achieve our grand vision."

With its successful launch, MEATDeli is expected to deliver VND500 billion to VND1 trillion in revenues in FY2019, and expected to widen its coverage to 500 points of sales in both Northern and Southern Vietnam. Management expects branded meat to contribute between 50-70% of MML revenues by 2022 as consumers continually convert from unbranded meat products to branded, safe, traceable, hygienic and affordable meat products.

As part of its intended evolution into a fast-growing FMCG company, Masan aims to list MML on the UPCoM in order to increase its strategic flexibility and better communicate its track record to the public. In addition to promoting greater transparency for shareholders, the UPCoM listing will also be a strategic step towards MML's ultimate goal of doing an international style IPO on the HOSE in 2022-2023. This is also consistent with Masan Group's overall strategy to list all of its main subsidiaries on mainboard exchanges in 2022-2023, which is expected to unlock significant value for shareholders.

The UPCoM listing is subject to customary regulatory and corporate approvals.

