Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Masan Resources : announcement on Nui Phao Mining Co. Ltd's acquisition of 49% stake of H.C.Starck GmBH in Nui Phao - H.C.Starck Tungsten Manufacturing LLCi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 05:16am CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MSR takes strategic step to become an integrated tungsten chemical champion:

Takes 100% ownership of Vietnam tungsten chemicals processing facility

Hanoi, 15 August 2018 - Masan Resources Corporation (HNX-UpCOM: "MSR", "Masan Resources" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest integrated industrial tungsten mineral and chemical producers, would like to announce that Nui Phao Mining Company Ltd ("NPMC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has acquired H.C.Starck GmBH's ("HCS") 49% stake in Nui Phao - H.C.Starck Tungsten Chemicals Manufacturing LLC ("NHTCM") for total cash consideration of USD29.1 million (the "Transaction"). The transaction was fully funded by Masan Resource's cash and equivalents. NHTCM is now a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Masan Resources.

NHTCM, previously a joint venture between NPMC and HCS, was established in 2013 and is a leading producer and global supplier of tungsten chemicals (Ammonium Paratungstate ("APT"), Blue Tungsten Oxide ("BTO") and Yellow Tungsten Oxide ("YTO")). NHTCM processes Tungsten Concentrate ("TC"), the production output of NPMC, into higher value-added tungsten products. In consideration for NHTCM's contribution to Vietnam's development of its high-tech industries, Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology has awarded it the "High- Tech" Certificate. NHTCM is a globally recognized brand and trusted supplier for many high-tech industrial manufacturers.

Craig Bradshaw, CEO of the Company, said, "I would like to sincerely thank HCS for their contribution to Vietnam and Masan Resources. This acquisition is a critical step to deliver our vision of becoming a fully integrated downstream tungsten chemicals business of global scale and influence. It consolidates our ownership of advanced processing technologies. Today, we are the number 1 primary TC producer Ex-China, with 36% of the non-China market, and we have clear operational plans to become the largest producer and supplier of tungsten chemicals globally. I hope Vietnam can be proud of Masan Resources' ambition and ability to be a dominant player in a global industrial sector. We embody the "Vietnam can do" spirit, and we are strongly positioned not only to significantly increase shareholder value, but more importantly, to enhance social economic value as a representative of Vietnam globally."

Dr. Karlheinz Reichert, CEO of HCS Tungsten Division, said, "We have enjoyed working with Craig and his team at NPMC over the last five years. NPMC were a great partner during the course of our joint venture. The partnership resulted in a robust two-way exchange of business benefits, technology and culture and we will continue our relationship with NPMC as a customer. We look forward to remaining contractually and personally associated with NPMC as a long term customer of choice for supply of its high quality, value added tungsten chemicals - APT, BTO and YTO."

Danny Le, Head of Strategy and Development of Masan Group, said, "From a financial perspective, this transaction will enable us to consolidate our cash position by eliminating minority interests. This provides MSR better flexibility to pay down debt or to declare cash dividends to shareholders over the medium-term. The acquisition is also consistent with the 5 year strategy that we have outlined for MSR: develop an integrated business model to generate strong cash flows and profits through commodity cycles. In addition, this will better position Masan Resources for strategic partnerships in the near future and / or pursue an international IPO to unlock shareholder value."

A concrete action plan has been prepared to integrate NHTCM with NPMC operations and cost efficiencies are expected to be realized from 1Q 2019 onwards. The combined business is expected to yield an improvement in NPAT Post MI margin of 5% in 2H2018 vs. 1H2018, resulting in achieving the expected NPAT Post MI of over VND1,000 billion for FY2018.

ABOUT MASAN RESOURCES CORPORATION

Masan Resources, a leading supplier of critical minerals including tungsten, fluorspar and bismuth, is currently operating the world class polymetallic mineral resource and chemical processing plant in Northern Vietnam. Masan Resource's vision is to show the world that a Vietnamese company can lead the transformation of the global tungsten market.

CONTACTS:

Investors/Analysts Tanveer Gill

T: +84 28 6256 3862

E: tanveer@msn.masangroup.com

Media

Van Nguyen

T: +84 28 6256 3862

E: van.nguyen@msn.masangroup.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Masan Resources' expectation, intentions or strategies that may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements, including Masan Resources' expectations, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Masan Resources' control, which may cause Masan Resources' actual results of operations, financial condition, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions, future events or promises of future performance.

Disclaimer

Masan Resources Corporation published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 03:15:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:41aAIRASIA BERHAD : Indonesia completes IATA operational safety audit (IOSA)
PU
05:41aMINERAL RESOURCES : Dividend/Distribution - MIN
PU
05:36aABS CBN : “The Happinews Project” spreads the good vibes from the web to the campuses
PU
05:36aHerdius - One Private Key for All Blockchains
AC
05:31aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : pays $4.9 billion for crisis-era misconduct
RE
05:31aETO FIXES THE ICO DISORDER : The Early Bird Gets the Coin
AC
05:16aTHAI UNION PCL : Remains on FTSE4Good Index, Receives Multiple Sustainability Awards
PU
05:16aMASAN RESOURCES : announcement on Nui Phao Mining Co. Ltd's acquisition of 49% stake of H.C.Starck GmBH in Nui Phao - H.C.Starck Tungsten Manufacturing LLCi
PU
05:16aMINERAL RESOURCES : 2018 Financial Results - Media Release
PU
05:16aPERSEUS MINING : Exploration by Perseus Mining in Côte d’Ivoire
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : ALLURING TURING: Get Up Close with 7 Keynote-worthy Turing Demos
3T. ROWE PRICE GROUP : Major Tesla shareholders trimmed stakes last quarter - filings
4PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC. : PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Highl..
5CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.