Masergy : Wins Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service

Masergy,
a leading provider of secure SD-WAN, cloud communications, and managed
security solutions, was recently presented with a silver Stevie® Award
in the “Customer Service Success - Technology Industries” category in
the 13th annual Stevie
Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
Masergy wins silver Stevie Award in the "Customer Service Success - Technology Industries" category (Graphic: Business Wire)
“At Masergy, creating innovative solutions and delivering an exceptional
customer experience runs deep in our DNA,” said James Parker, CEO,
Masergy. “Additionally, our software-defined solutions empower us to be
extremely responsive to customer needs, helping them achieve their
business outcomes.”
Even with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71 in 2018 – a sharp contrast to
the technology industry average of 21 – Masergy continues to challenge
itself to make the customer experience even better. Masergy received
impressive feedback from judges including, "[Masergy has the] perfect
ability to be agile and flexible to meet any client demand,” and “Very
creative and innovative ideas at work here.”
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top
honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and
sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organization stages seven of the
world’s leading business awards programs, including the prestigious
American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on February
22 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. More than 700 executives from the
U.S.A. and several other nations attended.
More than 2,700 nominations were considered in 93 categories from
organizations in 45 nations. Winners were determined by the average
scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized
judging committees.
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the
list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/sales.
About Masergy
Masergy
enables global enterprises to innovate, disrupt and dominate their
industries with transformative solutions in secure
SD-WAN, cloud
communications and managed
security. Built on the world’s most innovative Software Defined
Platform, our agile technologies, customizable solutions and unmatched
customer experience are why leading organizations rely on Masergy to
stay ahead of the competition. Don’t fear what’s next. Be
what’s next with Masergy. Learn more and follow us on our blog Transforming
Enterprise IT, Twitter@Masergy,
LinkedIn
and Facebook.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie
Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The
International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers,
the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales
& Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000
entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring
organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the
Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.
Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service
include Sales Partnerships and ValueSelling Associates.
