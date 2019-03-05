Log in
Masergy : Wins Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service

03/05/2019 | 09:06am EST

Fifth consecutive Stevie award validates unparalleled customer experience

Masergy, a leading provider of secure SD-WAN, cloud communications, and managed security solutions, was recently presented with a silver Stevie® Award in the “Customer Service Success - Technology Industries” category in the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005145/en/

Masergy wins silver Stevie Award in the "Customer Service Success - Technology Industries" category ...

Masergy wins silver Stevie Award in the "Customer Service Success - Technology Industries" category (Graphic: Business Wire)

“At Masergy, creating innovative solutions and delivering an exceptional customer experience runs deep in our DNA,” said James Parker, CEO, Masergy. “Additionally, our software-defined solutions empower us to be extremely responsive to customer needs, helping them achieve their business outcomes.”

Even with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71 in 2018 – a sharp contrast to the technology industry average of 21 – Masergy continues to challenge itself to make the customer experience even better. Masergy received impressive feedback from judges including, "[Masergy has the] perfect ability to be agile and flexible to meet any client demand,” and “Very creative and innovative ideas at work here.”

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organization stages seven of the world’s leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on February 22 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. More than 700 executives from the U.S.A. and several other nations attended.

More than 2,700 nominations were considered in 93 categories from organizations in 45 nations. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/sales.

About Masergy

Masergy enables global enterprises to innovate, disrupt and dominate their industries with transformative solutions in secure SD-WAN, cloud communications and managed security. Built on the world’s most innovative Software Defined Platform, our agile technologies, customizable solutions and unmatched customer experience are why leading organizations rely on Masergy to stay ahead of the competition. Don’t fear what’s next. Be what’s next with Masergy. Learn more and follow us on our blog Transforming Enterprise IT, Twitter@Masergy, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships and ValueSelling Associates.


© Business Wire 2019
