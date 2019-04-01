Masmovil Ibercom : Conference call on repurchase of Providence Convertible

COMMUNICATION OF A RELEVANT FACT

MASMOVIL GROUP

April 1st , 2019

In accordance with article 17 of the Regulations (UE) number 596/2014 on market abuse and article 228 of the Securities Market Act passed by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of October 23 and concordance rules, we inform the market about the following Relevant Fact referred to MASMOVIL IBERCOM, S.A. ("MASMOVIL" or the "Company" o the "Group").

RELEVANT FACT

Today at 10:00 CET a conference call will be held to discuss the purchase of the Providence convertible and the refinancing of the capital structure of MASMOVIL, as reported by Relevant Fact today.

Please connect to the telephone numbers below 15 minutes before the beginning of the conf call:

Spain: +34 911140101

UK: +44 2071943759

US: +1 6467224916

Password: 55193589#

Madrid, April 1st , 2019.

D. Meinrad Spenger

CEO

MASMOVIL IBERCOM, S.A.