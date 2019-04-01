Masmovil Ibercom : Conference call on repurchase of Providence Convertible

COMMUNICATION OF A RELEVANT FACT
MASMOVIL GROUP
April 1st , 2019
In accordance with article 17 of the Regulations (UE) number 596/2014 on market abuse and article 228 of the Securities Market Act passed by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of October 23 and concordance rules, we inform the market about the following Relevant Fact referred to MASMOVIL IBERCOM, S.A. ("MASMOVIL" or the "Company" o the "Group").
RELEVANT FACT
Today at 10:00 CET a conference call will be held to discuss the purchase of the Providence convertible and the refinancing of the capital structure of MASMOVIL, as reported by Relevant Fact today.
Please connect to the telephone numbers below 15 minutes before the beginning of the conf call:
Spain: +34 911140101
UK: +44 2071943759
US: +1 6467224916
Password: 55193589#
Madrid, April 1st , 2019.
D. Meinrad Spenger
CEO
MASMOVIL IBERCOM, S.A.
Disclaimer
Masmovil Ibercom SA published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 06:26:10 UTC