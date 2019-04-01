Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Masmovil Ibercom : Conference call on repurchase of Providence Convertible

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 02:27am EDT

COMMUNICATION OF A RELEVANT FACT

MASMOVIL GROUP

April 1st , 2019

In accordance with article 17 of the Regulations (UE) number 596/2014 on market abuse and article 228 of the Securities Market Act passed by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of October 23 and concordance rules, we inform the market about the following Relevant Fact referred to MASMOVIL IBERCOM, S.A. ("MASMOVIL" or the "Company" o the "Group").

RELEVANT FACT

Today at 10:00 CET a conference call will be held to discuss the purchase of the Providence convertible and the refinancing of the capital structure of MASMOVIL, as reported by Relevant Fact today.

Please connect to the telephone numbers below 15 minutes before the beginning of the conf call:

Spain: +34 911140101

UK: +44 2071943759

US: +1 6467224916

Password: 55193589#

Madrid, April 1st , 2019.

D. Meinrad Spenger

CEO

MASMOVIL IBERCOM, S.A.

Disclaimer

Masmovil Ibercom SA published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 06:26:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:53aSOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : announces fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial and operating results
AQ
02:52aGLOBALTRANS INVESTMENT : Full-Year 2018 Results Analyst and Investor Conference Call/Webcast
PU
02:52aIOMART : Pre-close trading statement for the six months ending 31 March 2019
PU
02:52aCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : Monthly Return of equity issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March,2019
PU
02:52aPARAGON GMBH : Confirms Preliminary Results for 2018 and an Optimistic Outlook for the Current Fiscal Year
PU
02:50aCHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING CORPORATION : Announced its 2018 Annual Results
AQ
02:50aAFK SISTEMA : Sistema announces decisions of the Board of Directors
EQ
02:48aT-Mobile Spells Out Exit Plan for Finance Chief Carter -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Global Deals Cool Amid Tensions
DJ
02:48aBAYER : Global Mergers Become Campaign Fodder
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : SANOFI: Availability of the Pre-quarterly Results Communication
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea's burned out millennials choose YouTube over Sa..
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 31/3/2019
4SCHIBSTED : SCHIBSTED ASA : (SCHA/SCHB) - Announcement of terms of the Offering, publication of prospectus and..
5INTERTRUST : INTERTRUST : hires former BNP Paribas Executive Ian Lynch as Chief Commercial Officer
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About