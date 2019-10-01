Masmovil Ibercom : Guidance Update 2019-2021 and Agreement with Orange

COMMUNICATION OF A RELEVANT FACT

October 1st, 2019

In accordance with article 17 of the Regulations (UE) number 596/2014 on market abuse and article 228 of the Securities Market Act passed by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of October 23 and concordance rules, we inform the market about the following Relevant Fact referred to MASMOVIL IBERCOM, S.A. ("MASMOVIL" or the "Company" o the "Group").

MASMOVIL has signed comprehensive agreements with Orange Espagne S.A.U. ("Orange") that cover all future 5G needs, significantly increase the cost efficient FTTH network footprint and generate €40M Opex runrate savings.

In light of the current operating momentum and the new agreements with Orange, MASMOVIL increases EBITDA guidance to €465M for 2019, €570-600M for 2020 and €670-700M for 2021.

MASMOVIL reaches the end of its fixed & mobile network investment phase - the FTTH network will cover cost efficiently c.14.2M BUs by the end of 2020 or 2/3 of all current Spanish FTTH BUs with no need for significant additional investments in the mobile network. Therefore, future annual Capex will decline significantly and Op.FCF forecasted to reach €415-445M by 2021.

The agreements with Orange are beneficial to MASMOVIL due to the following reasons:

Mobile cost stability: mobile roaming contract renegotiation risk is eliminated with contract extension until 2028 -2033, includes 5G, attractive options and economics and the change of the NRA to a future proof and sustainable network capacity based model.

Nationwide 5G coverage: solves in a single transaction all future 5G needs across the entire country with sufficient flexibility to accommodate MASMOVIL's growth.

FTTH network improvement: cost optimized fiber network increases from 8M to >13M BUs in 2019 (+62%) in a single transaction (and to >14M BUs by 2020), with quick time to market and payments spread over 4 years through a vendor financing scheme.

Capex visibility: required future 5G & FTTH investment very limited and materially below any standalone deployment solution, while MASMOVIL significantly increases its infrastructure in terms of access to mobile sites, spectrum and FTTH network.

Leverage: MASMOVIL deleverage plans on track to reach c.3.0x by Dec 2020 with a new target of <2.4x by YE 2021.

Guidance increase: continued commercial momentum (also in Q3) combined with the new agreements lead to increased EBITDA and Operating FCF guidance.

: continued commercial momentum (also in Q3) combined with the new agreements lead to increased EBITDA and Operating FCF guidance. Equity FCF : New Equity FCF target of more than €2 per share for 2021