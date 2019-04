Masmovil Ibercom : Liquidity contracts

COMMUNICATION OF A RELEVANT FACT

MASMOVIL GROUP

4th April 2019

In accordance with article 17 of the Regulations (UE) number 596/2014 on market abuse and article 228 of the Securities Market Act passed by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of October 23 and concordance rules, we inform the market about the following Relevant Fact referred to MASMOVIL IBERCOM, S.A. ("MASMOVIL" or the "Company" o the "Group").

RELEVANT FACT

Further to our notice of Relevant Information with registration number 264245, in connection with the liquidity agreement currently in force signed with Santander Investment Bolsa, Sociedad de Valores, SAU, we hereby include information of the operations from the previous communication until the end of the First Quarter 2019 (January 2nd 2019 - March 29th 2019), in accordance with the provisions of Circular 1/2017, of April 26, of the Spanish Stock Market Commission, on Liquidity Agreements.

SUMMARY

Shares Value (€) Medium Price (€) Initial balance contract 39.275 (*) 500000 Initial balance period 103.986 1.109.241 Purchases 970.320 -17.947.576 18,55 Sales -996.001 18.483.095 18,58 Expenses -9.713 Final Account 78.305 1.635.047

Madrid, 4th April 2019

D. Meinrad Spenger

CEO

MASMOVIL IBERCOM, S.A.