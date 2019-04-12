Masmovil Ibercom : Supplement to the Call Notice of AGM 2019

COMMUNICATION OF A RELEVANT FACT

April 12th, 2019

In accordance with article 17 of the Regulations (UE) number 596/2014 on market abuse and article 228 of the Securities Market Act passed by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of October 23 and concordance rules, we inform the market about the following Relevant Fact referred to MASMOVIL IBERCOM, S.A. ("MASMOVIL" or the "Company").

RELEVANT FACT

Supplement to the call notice of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

The following pages reproduce the supplement to the call notice of the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of MASMOVIL, to be held, on first call, on May 8th, 2019.

Madrid, April 12th, 2019.

D. Meinrad Spenger

CEO MASMOVIL IBERCOM, S.A

In time and form the Company has received, in accordance with the provisions of article 519.1 of the Corporate Enterprises Act, a call supplement issued by a shareholder of more than 3% of the Company's share capital, by virtue of which it requests to the Board of Directors the inclusion of a new item on the Agenda for the next Ordinary General Meeting, scheduled on first call, on May 8th, 2019, which was dully called by publication of the announcement on "Cinco Días", on the corporate website, www.grupomasmovil.com, and by means of a relevant fact with registration number 276890, on April 8th, 2019. Said proposal on the Agenda is the following:

"Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the Consolidated Non-Financial Information Statement with respect to financial year ended on December 31st, 2018."

Once the Company's Board has reviewed said request, and although the abovementioned Statement is attached to the Management Report comprising the Consolidated Annual Accounts, the Board of Directors proceeds to the publication of the proposal through the publication of the same, fifteen days prior to the date set for the Shareholders' Meeting. Therefore, the abovementioned proposal is included as new point 2.2.

Likewise, the current second point referring to "Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the Consolidated Annual Accounts (Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Statement of the Changes in the Net Equity, Consolidated Cash Flow Statement and Consolidated Notes) and Consolidated Management Report of the Company and its affiliates, with respect to financial year ended on December 31, 2018" shall have ordinal 2.1. The rest of the proposed resolutions are not amended.

As from the publication of this supplementary notice, shareholders are entitled to review at the Company´s corporate domicile or request its free of charge delivery, the proposal of resolution made by said shareholder, as well as the Consolidated Non-Financial Information Statement with respect to financial year ended on December 31st, 2018, together with the Independent Verification Report issued by KPMG Asesores, S.L., which are attached to the Management Report of the Consolidated Annual Accounts for the financial year 2018. Said documents are also available on the Company's corporate website, at www.grupomasmovil.com, by going to "Shareholders and investors", followed by "Corporate Governance", and then "Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting 8/5/2019".

In compliance with article 9.3, section b) of the Regulations of the General Shareholders' Meeting, the Company proceeds to the publication of the new form of attendance, proxy and absentee voting card in order to include the new point 2.2. Shareholders may find the new form of attendance, proxy and absentee voting card in the documentation of the General Shareholders' Meeting published on the Company's corporate website, as indicated above. The information rights with respect to the rest of points of the Agenda, to which the Shareholders are entitled to, in accordance with articles 197, 272, 286, 287, 518 and 520 of the Corporate Enterprises Act, are reiterated herein.

Madrid, April, 11th, 2019. The Secretary of the Board of Directors, Mr. Alberto Castañeda González.