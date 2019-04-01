Masmovil Ibercom : to repurchase Providence convertible

As part of the Transaction, Providence will invest €120M in the form of a common equity capital increase at a share price of €18.451, representing a c.3% premium to the market close as of March 28, 2019.
In addition to its new investment, Providence will retain its existing c.3% stake in MASMOVIL's common equity and will remain on the Board of Directors. The two stakes combined represent a c. 8% stake in MASMOVIL and Providence therefore will continue to be one of the Company's largest shareholders.
MASMOVIL's total number of shares outstanding pro-forma for the Transaction will be 127M, representing a c.22% reduction2 vs. its current number of fully diluted shares outstanding of 163M.
2.OVERVIEW OF NEW FUNDING
The Refinancing of MASMOVIL's current capital structure for a total amount of €890M and the Repurchase of the Convertible for a total amount of €883M, as detailed above, will be funded with the following financing facilities which have been fully underwritten by the Banks:
€1,450M of covenant-lite Term Loan B ("TLB") priced at an expected E+350bps. The TLB Loan has no required amortization and matures in 7 years (2026).
€200M of preferred equity, which is expected to be replaced with common equity through an accelerated book build offering ("ABO") within the next 9 months.
In addition, MASMOVIL raised €120M of common equity from Providence in the form of 6.5M newly issued shares. Providence has agreed to a lock-up on all its shares for 12 months maximum or 6 months post the planned ABO.
The Transaction will result in initial net leverage of 4.1x annualized Q1 2019 Adjusted EBITDA3 currently estimated to be €105M4. This is forecast to be reduced to c.3.0x EBITDA by the end of 2020 driven by MASMOVIL's continued strong operating momentum.
Finally, the Company has also secured €280M of undrawn financing, mainly capital expenditure (€150M) and revolving credit facilities (€100M) from the financing Banks.
3. IMPACT OF THE REFINANCING AND THE REPURCHASE OF THE CONVERTIBLE
The Transaction is expected to deliver a number of materially positive benefits to the Company and its shareholders including:
Repurchase of Convertible achieved on attractive terms for the Company; 11% EPS accretive in 2020
oMASMOVIL estimates the Transaction will result in EPS accretion of c.6% in 2019, c.11% in 2020, and c.14% in 2021 based on Bloomberg complied broker consensus forecast EPS.
oThe Repurchase has been achieved at an attractive price, which is c.7% below fair value5 of €953M and c.12% below the Convertible's nominal value at maturity of €1,005M.6
1YTD volume-weighted average share price ("VWAP") until March 21, 2019
2Based on 163M fully dilutes shares pre Transaction, a reduction from the Providence Convertible of 43M shares, and 6.5M new common shares issued to Providence
3 Adjusted EBITDA (post IFRS16) excludes non-recurring extraordinary or exceptional items 4 MASMOVIL expects to add more than 133k net broadband lines in Q1 2019
5 Independently assessed by EY
6 Calculated as the sum of the current market value of the underlying shares, future PIK shares, and cash dividends