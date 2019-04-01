Masmovil Ibercom : to repurchase Providence convertible

COMMUNICATION OF A RELEVANT FACT

MASMOVIL GROUP

April 1st, 2019

In accordance with article 17 of the Regulations (UE) number 596/2014 on market abuse and article 228 of the Securities Market Act passed by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of October 23 and concordance rules, we inform the market about the following Relevant Fact referred to MASMOVIL IBERCOM, S.A. ("MASMOVIL" or the "Company" or the "Group").

RELEVANT FACT

MASMOVIL to repurchase Providence convertible in full and to refinance

its existing debt.

MASMOVIL ("Company") has reached an agreement with PLT VII MC S.a.r.l. ("Providence") for a full repurchase of its convertible debt (the "Convertible") in MASMOVIL (the "Repurchase").

The Company will finance the Repurchase with debt and equity financing fully underwritten by Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas (the "Banks"). As part of these financing facilities the Company will also refinance the majority of its existing outstanding debt (the "Refinancing") (together the "Transaction").

1. REPURCHASE OF THE PROVIDENCE CONVERTIBLE

The Repurchase of the Convertible, for a total amount of €883M, will be structured in two tranches:

oThe first tranche includes the repurchase of 40% of the Convertible for a price of €351M, which is payable on May 7th, 2019.

oThe second tranche includes the repurchase of the remaining 60% of the Convertible for a price of €533M, which is payable on December 20th, 2019.

oThe final price of the second tranche is subject to a price adjustment, which will depend on the future evolution of the Company's share price through December 19, 2019. The maximum amount of the price adjustment is ±€60M based upon a c.20% variation (up and down) vs. a reference price of €18.45.

As a reminder, the Convertible is currently entitled to 43M shares, or 51M shares at maturity in October 2024 given its PIK interest feature. It is also entitled to €36M of aggregate cash interest over its remaining life. The Repurchase eliminates 100% of the dilution associated with the maximum 51M potential share issuance.

