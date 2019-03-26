Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mason Financial : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 02:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MASON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ࢚߱ණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 273)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group's:

  • • Turnover was HK$4,074,269,000 (2017: HK$3,721,726,000)

  • • Net profit was HK$176,012,000 (2017: HK$26,470,000)

  • • Profit attributable to equity holders of the Group was HK$90,184,000 (2017: loss of HK$53,160,000)

  • • Earnings per share was HK0.20 cent (2017: loss of HK0.13 cent)

The Board recommended payment of a final dividend of HK0.067 cent per share for the year ended 31 December 2018 (2017: Nil).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Mason Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year"), together with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as follows:

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Turnover

3

4,074,269

3,721,726

Operating income

4

3,506,994

2,900,438

Other income

5

29,509

23,588

Consumables used and merchandise sold

(2,697,611)

(2,275,275)

Employee benefits expenses

(356,300)

(248,034)

Amortisation of intangible assets

(54,035)

(29,184)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

(29,429)

(16,791)

(Loss)/gain on disposal of property,

plant and equipment

(617)

1

Impairment loss on financial assets for

expected credit loss

(22,690)

-

Provision for allowance for doubtful debts, net

-

(4,297)

Gain on deemed disposal of interests in subsidiaries

7

131,352

-

Gain on disposal of interests in a subsidiary

22,288

-

Net fair value gain on financial instruments

8,490

75,900

Net fair value gain on derivative

financial instruments

532

-

Impairment loss on available-for-sale

financial assets

-

(5,538)

Impairment loss on goodwill

(10,000)

-

Other operating expenses

(334,499)

(177,824)

Finance costs

8

(23,548)

(31,703)

Share of results of associates

24,708

6,019

Profit from operation

195,144

217,300

Gain/(loss) on measurement of contingent

consideration payable

11,866

(129,899)

Profit before taxation

207,010

87,401

Income tax expenses

9

(30,998)

(60,931)

Profit for the year

176,012

26,470

2018

Notes

2017

HK$'000

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Changes in fair value of defined benefit scheme at fair value through other comprehensive income Exchange differences on translation of foreign subsidiaries

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Changes in fair value of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

HK$'000

(4,618) (117,611)

(82,567)

-

3,850

-

Other comprehensive income for the year

(204,796) 3,850

Total comprehensive income for the year

Profit/(loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company Non-controlling interests

(28,784) 30,320

90,184 (53,160)

85,828 79,630

Profit for the year

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company Non-controlling interests

176,012 26,470

(109,101) (51,197)

80,317 81,517

Total comprehensive income for the yearEarnings/(loss) per share

Basic and diluted

(28,784) 30,320

11

HK0.20 cent

HK(0.13) cent

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

335,449

60,414

Intangible assets

842,050

977,591

Goodwill

776,295

816,798

Interests in associates

833,489

220,235

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

614,189

Loan receivables

12

558,547

642,362

Other non-current deposits paid and prepayments

7,870

11,031

Deferred tax assets

7,979

1,409

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

364,909

199,342

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

633,244

-

Financial assets at amortised cost

173,785

-

Fixed bank deposits

14

44,816

-

4,578,433

3,543,371

Current assets

Inventories

326,290

292,546

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

226,166

164,930

Derivative financial instruments

75,396

-

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

74,926

Loan receivables

12

925,927

848,606

Reverse repurchase agreements

18

1,130,371

-

Trade and other receivables

13

1,344,277

1,051,512

Tax recoverable

988

81

Fixed bank deposits

14

1,071,483

-

Pledged bank deposits

14

94,137

58,364

Bank balances and cash

14

1,603,086

1,759,412

6,798,121

4,250,377

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

15

3,279,854

555,962

Contract liabilities

9,545

-

Interest-bearing borrowings

423,555

300,016

Repurchase agreements

18

350,185

-

Amount due to an associate

25,000

20,000

Derivative financial instruments

73,605

-

Finance lease liabilities

16

332

399

Tax payables

32,601

42,330

Contingent consideration payable

8,761

112,272

4,203,438

1,030,979

Net current assets

2,594,683

3,219,398

Total assets less current liabilities

7,173,116

6,762,769

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Interest-bearing borrowings

20,000

20,000

Deferred tax liabilities

193,012

231,226

Contingent consideration payable

-

17,627

Finance lease liabilities

16

304

795

Redeemable and exchangeable preferred share

17

157,744

-

Long-term liabilities

424

278

371,484

269,926

NET ASSETS

6,801,632

6,492,843

Capital and reserves

Share capital

19

6,142,962

6,142,962

Reserves

18,457

(72,199)

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

6,161,419

6,070,763

Non-controlling interests

640,213

422,080

TOTAL EQUITY

6,801,632

6,492,843

Disclaimer

Mason Financial Holdings Limited published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 06:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:05aJOST WERKE AG : ?JOST confirms record sales and record earnings for fiscal year 2018
EQ
03:05aLPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : Successful 2018 Financial Year for LPKF
EQ
03:05aJDC GROUP AG : New material shareholder in JDC Group AG
EQ
03:05aJDC GROUP AG : JDC subsidiary Jung, DMS & Cie. concludes exclusive partnership agreement with Sparda Bank Baden-Württemberg
EQ
03:05aCALTEX AUSTRALIA : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
03:05aEUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL : Unveils Global Sport Club Attractiveness Index
BU
03:03aChina video-streaming firm iQIYI targets raising $1.1 billion in convertible bonds
RE
03:03aROMREAL : 2019 Annual General Meeting Notice and Proxy to Shareholders
AQ
03:02aGC RIEBER SHIPPING : Shearwater GeoServices awarded Troll Unit 4D contract by Equinor
AQ
03:02aAHOLD DELHAIZE : share buyback update
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Uber buys rival Careem in $3.1 billion deal to dominate ride-hailing in Middle East
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : readies 737 MAX software fix as families wait for crash report
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Elec flags earnings miss as chip prices slide
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : China will open further to foreign investment - premier assures global executives
5APPLE : Apple News+, at $10 a month, could deliver more content than multiple subscriptions

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.