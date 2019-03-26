Mason Financial : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MASON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ࢚߱ණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 273)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group's:

• Turnover was HK$4,074,269,000 (2017: HK$3,721,726,000)

• Net profit was HK$176,012,000 (2017: HK$26,470,000)

• Profit attributable to equity holders of the Group was HK$90,184,000 (2017: loss of HK$53,160,000)

• Earnings per share was HK0.20 cent (2017: loss of HK0.13 cent)

The Board recommended payment of a final dividend of HK0.067 cent per share for the year ended 31 December 2018 (2017: Nil).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Mason Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year"), together with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as follows:

2018 2017 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Turnover 3 4,074,269 3,721,726 Operating income 4 3,506,994 2,900,438 Other income 5 29,509 23,588 Consumables used and merchandise sold (2,697,611) (2,275,275) Employee benefits expenses (356,300) (248,034) Amortisation of intangible assets (54,035) (29,184) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (29,429) (16,791) (Loss)/gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (617) 1 Impairment loss on financial assets for expected credit loss (22,690) - Provision for allowance for doubtful debts, net - (4,297) Gain on deemed disposal of interests in subsidiaries 7 131,352 - Gain on disposal of interests in a subsidiary 22,288 - Net fair value gain on financial instruments 8,490 75,900 Net fair value gain on derivative financial instruments 532 - Impairment loss on available-for-sale financial assets - (5,538) Impairment loss on goodwill (10,000) - Other operating expenses (334,499) (177,824) Finance costs 8 (23,548) (31,703) Share of results of associates 24,708 6,019 Profit from operation 195,144 217,300 Gain/(loss) on measurement of contingent consideration payable 11,866 (129,899) Profit before taxation 207,010 87,401 Income tax expenses 9 (30,998) (60,931) Profit for the year 176,012 26,470

2018

Notes

2017

HK$'000

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Changes in fair value of defined benefit scheme at fair value through other comprehensive income Exchange differences on translation of foreign subsidiaries

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Changes in fair value of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

HK$'000

(4,618) (117,611)

(82,567)

-

3,850

-

Other comprehensive income for the year

(204,796) 3,850

Total comprehensive income for the year

Profit/(loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company Non-controlling interests

(28,784) 30,320

90,184 (53,160)

85,828 79,630

Profit for the year

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company Non-controlling interests

176,012 26,470

(109,101) (51,197)

80,317 81,517

Total comprehensive income for the yearEarnings/(loss) per share

Basic and diluted

(28,784) 30,320

11

HK0.20 cent

HK(0.13) cent

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 335,449 60,414 Intangible assets 842,050 977,591 Goodwill 776,295 816,798 Interests in associates 833,489 220,235 Available-for-sale financial assets - 614,189 Loan receivables 12 558,547 642,362 Other non-current deposits paid and prepayments 7,870 11,031 Deferred tax assets 7,979 1,409 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 364,909 199,342 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 633,244 - Financial assets at amortised cost 173,785 - Fixed bank deposits 14 44,816 - 4,578,433 3,543,371 Current assets Inventories 326,290 292,546 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 226,166 164,930 Derivative financial instruments 75,396 - Available-for-sale financial assets - 74,926 Loan receivables 12 925,927 848,606 Reverse repurchase agreements 18 1,130,371 - Trade and other receivables 13 1,344,277 1,051,512 Tax recoverable 988 81 Fixed bank deposits 14 1,071,483 - Pledged bank deposits 14 94,137 58,364 Bank balances and cash 14 1,603,086 1,759,412 6,798,121 4,250,377 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 15 3,279,854 555,962 Contract liabilities 9,545 - Interest-bearing borrowings 423,555 300,016 Repurchase agreements 18 350,185 - Amount due to an associate 25,000 20,000 Derivative financial instruments 73,605 - Finance lease liabilities 16 332 399 Tax payables 32,601 42,330 Contingent consideration payable 8,761 112,272 4,203,438 1,030,979 Net current assets 2,594,683 3,219,398 Total assets less current liabilities 7,173,116 6,762,769