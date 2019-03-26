|
Mason Financial : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)
03/26/2019 | 02:15am EDT
MASON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ࢚߱ණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 273)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group's:
-
• Turnover was HK$4,074,269,000 (2017: HK$3,721,726,000)
-
• Net profit was HK$176,012,000 (2017: HK$26,470,000)
-
• Profit attributable to equity holders of the Group was HK$90,184,000 (2017: loss of HK$53,160,000)
-
• Earnings per share was HK0.20 cent (2017: loss of HK0.13 cent)
The Board recommended payment of a final dividend of HK0.067 cent per share for the year ended 31 December 2018 (2017: Nil).
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Mason Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year"), together with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as follows:
|
2018
|
2017
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Turnover
|
3
|
4,074,269
|
3,721,726
|
Operating income
|
4
|
3,506,994
|
2,900,438
|
Other income
|
5
|
29,509
|
23,588
|
Consumables used and merchandise sold
|
(2,697,611)
|
(2,275,275)
|
Employee benefits expenses
|
(356,300)
|
(248,034)
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
(54,035)
|
(29,184)
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
(29,429)
|
(16,791)
|
(Loss)/gain on disposal of property,
|
plant and equipment
|
(617)
|
1
|
Impairment loss on financial assets for
|
expected credit loss
|
(22,690)
|
-
|
Provision for allowance for doubtful debts, net
|
-
|
(4,297)
|
Gain on deemed disposal of interests in subsidiaries
|
7
|
131,352
|
-
|
Gain on disposal of interests in a subsidiary
|
22,288
|
-
|
Net fair value gain on financial instruments
|
8,490
|
75,900
|
Net fair value gain on derivative
|
financial instruments
|
532
|
-
|
Impairment loss on available-for-sale
|
financial assets
|
-
|
(5,538)
|
Impairment loss on goodwill
|
(10,000)
|
-
|
Other operating expenses
|
(334,499)
|
(177,824)
|
Finance costs
|
8
|
(23,548)
|
(31,703)
|
Share of results of associates
|
24,708
|
6,019
|
Profit from operation
|
195,144
|
217,300
|
Gain/(loss) on measurement of contingent
|
consideration payable
|
11,866
|
(129,899)
|
Profit before taxation
|
207,010
|
87,401
|
Income tax expenses
|
9
|
(30,998)
|
(60,931)
|
Profit for the year
|
176,012
|
26,470
2018
Notes
2017
HK$'000
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Changes in fair value of defined benefit scheme at fair value through other comprehensive income Exchange differences on translation of foreign subsidiaries
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Changes in fair value of equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
HK$'000
(4,618) (117,611)
(82,567)
-
3,850
-
Other comprehensive income for the year
(204,796) 3,850
Total comprehensive income for the year
Profit/(loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company Non-controlling interests
(28,784) 30,320
90,184 (53,160)
85,828 79,630
Profit for the year
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company Non-controlling interests
176,012 26,470
(109,101) (51,197)
80,317 81,517
Total comprehensive income for the yearEarnings/(loss) per share
Basic and diluted
(28,784) 30,320
11
HK0.20 cent
HK(0.13) cent
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
335,449
|
60,414
|
Intangible assets
|
842,050
|
977,591
|
Goodwill
|
776,295
|
816,798
|
Interests in associates
|
833,489
|
220,235
|
Available-for-sale financial assets
|
-
|
614,189
|
Loan receivables
|
12
|
558,547
|
642,362
|
Other non-current deposits paid and prepayments
|
7,870
|
11,031
|
Deferred tax assets
|
7,979
|
1,409
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
364,909
|
199,342
|
Financial assets at fair value through other
|
comprehensive income
|
633,244
|
-
|
Financial assets at amortised cost
|
173,785
|
-
|
Fixed bank deposits
|
14
|
44,816
|
-
|
4,578,433
|
3,543,371
|
Current assets
|
Inventories
|
326,290
|
292,546
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
226,166
|
164,930
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
75,396
|
-
|
Available-for-sale financial assets
|
-
|
74,926
|
Loan receivables
|
12
|
925,927
|
848,606
|
Reverse repurchase agreements
|
18
|
1,130,371
|
-
|
Trade and other receivables
|
13
|
1,344,277
|
1,051,512
|
Tax recoverable
|
988
|
81
|
Fixed bank deposits
|
14
|
1,071,483
|
-
|
Pledged bank deposits
|
14
|
94,137
|
58,364
|
Bank balances and cash
|
14
|
1,603,086
|
1,759,412
|
6,798,121
|
4,250,377
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade and other payables
|
15
|
3,279,854
|
555,962
|
Contract liabilities
|
9,545
|
-
|
Interest-bearing borrowings
|
423,555
|
300,016
|
Repurchase agreements
|
18
|
350,185
|
-
|
Amount due to an associate
|
25,000
|
20,000
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
73,605
|
-
|
Finance lease liabilities
|
16
|
332
|
399
|
Tax payables
|
32,601
|
42,330
|
Contingent consideration payable
|
8,761
|
112,272
|
4,203,438
|
1,030,979
|
Net current assets
|
2,594,683
|
3,219,398
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
7,173,116
|
6,762,769
|
2018
|
2017
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Interest-bearing borrowings
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
193,012
|
231,226
|
Contingent consideration payable
|
-
|
17,627
|
Finance lease liabilities
|
16
|
304
|
795
|
Redeemable and exchangeable preferred share
|
17
|
157,744
|
-
|
Long-term liabilities
|
424
|
278
|
371,484
|
269,926
|
NET ASSETS
|
6,801,632
|
6,492,843
|
Capital and reserves
|
Share capital
|
19
|
6,142,962
|
6,142,962
|
Reserves
|
18,457
|
(72,199)
|
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
6,161,419
|
6,070,763
|
Non-controlling interests
|
640,213
|
422,080
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
6,801,632
|
6,492,843
|
|