Mason Financial : DATE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)

03/14/2019 | 12:34am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MASON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 273)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Mason Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and its publication, and considering the recommendation for payment of a final dividend (if any).

By order of the Board Mason Group Holdings Limited

Ko Po Ming

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 14 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Ko Po Ming (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Chang Tat Joel

Ms. Lui Choi Yiu, Angela Ms. Fu Yau Ching, Shirley Mr. Cao Lu

Non-executive Director: Ms. Hui Mei Mei, Carol

Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Tian Ren Can

Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice

Mr. Chen Wai Chung Edmund Mr. Wang Cong

Disclaimer

Mason Financial Holdings Limited published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 04:33:02 UTC
