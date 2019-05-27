Mason Financial : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUPPLEMENTAL DEED IN RELATION TO EXTENSION OF THE LOAN (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MASON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

茂 宸 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 273)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

SUPPLEMENTAL DEED IN RELATION TO

EXTENSION OF THE LOAN

Reference is made to (i) the 2016 Announcement in relation to the Facility Agreement entered into between the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the Borrower, pursuant to which the Lender has agreed to provide a Facility in the amount up to HK$280,000,000 to the Borrower; and (ii) the 2019 Announcement in relation to the Supplemental Deed-1 entered into between the Lender, the Borrower, the Guarantor, PRC Individual-1, PRC Individual-2, PRC Company-1, PRC Company-2, the German Company and the US Company under which the repayment date of the Loan was extended.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 27 May 2019 (after trading hours), the Lender, the Borrower, the Guarantor, PRC Individual-1, PRC Individual-2, PRC Individual-3, PRC Company-1, PRC Company-2, the German Company and the US Company entered into the Supplemental Deed-2 which governs, amongst others, the further extension of the Loan for the Third Extension Period with retrospective effect from the Further Extended Repayment Date subject to the terms and conditions of the Supplemental Deed-2.

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 14.36 of the Listing Rules, as the entering into the Supplemental Deed-2 constitutes a variation to the terms of the transactions previously announced under the 2016 Announcement and the 2019 Announcement.

