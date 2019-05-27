|
Mason Financial : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION SUPPLEMENTAL DEED IN RELATION TO EXTENSION OF THE LOAN (in PDF)
MASON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
茂 宸 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 273)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
SUPPLEMENTAL DEED IN RELATION TO
EXTENSION OF THE LOAN
Reference is made to (i) the 2016 Announcement in relation to the Facility Agreement entered into between the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the Borrower, pursuant to which the Lender has agreed to provide a Facility in the amount up to HK$280,000,000 to the Borrower; and (ii) the 2019 Announcement in relation to the Supplemental Deed-1 entered into between the Lender, the Borrower, the Guarantor, PRC Individual-1, PRC Individual-2, PRC Company-1, PRC Company-2, the German Company and the US Company under which the repayment date of the Loan was extended.
The Board is pleased to announce that on 27 May 2019 (after trading hours), the Lender, the Borrower, the Guarantor, PRC Individual-1, PRC Individual-2, PRC Individual-3, PRC Company-1, PRC Company-2, the German Company and the US Company entered into the Supplemental Deed-2 which governs, amongst others, the further extension of the Loan for the Third Extension Period with retrospective effect from the Further Extended Repayment Date subject to the terms and conditions of the Supplemental Deed-2.
This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 14.36 of the Listing Rules, as the entering into the Supplemental Deed-2 constitutes a variation to the terms of the transactions previously announced under the 2016 Announcement and the 2019 Announcement.
The Board is pleased to announce that on 27 May 2019 (after trading hours), the Lender, the Borrower, the Guarantor, PRC Individual-1, PRC Individual-2, PRC Individual-3, PRC Company-1, PRC Company-2, the German Company and the US Company entered into the Supplemental Deed-2 to, amongst others, govern the further extension of the Loan for the Third Extension Period with retrospective effect from the Further Extended Repayment Date subject to the terms and conditions of the Supplemental Deed-2.
THE SUPPLEMENTAL DEED-2
Date
27 May 2019
Parties to the Supplemental Deed-2
-
the Lender;
-
the Borrower;
-
the Guarantor;
-
PRC Individual-1;
-
PRC Individual-2;
-
PRC Individual-3;
-
PRC Company-1;
-
PRC Company-2;
-
the German Company; and
-
the US Company.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, and having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the parties to the Supplemental Deed-2 (other than the Lender) and its ultimate beneficial owner are third parties independent of the Company and connected persons of the Company.
Term
The term of the Loan shall be extended with retrospective effect from the Further Extended Repayment Date to the Third Extended Repayment Date.
Interest rate and interest payment
The interest rate is set at 11% per annum on top of the Prime Rate quoted by HSBC. The interest rate was determined after arm's length negotiation between the Lender and the Borrower taking into account the prevailing market interest rates and practices.
Each Interest Period for the Loan during the Third Further Extension Period shall be for a period of approximately one month (unless otherwise agreed by the Lender) with the next Interest Period commencing on the day following the last day of the preceding Interest Period. The first Interest Period shall start on the Further Extended Repayment Date. The Borrower shall pay accrued interest on the Loan on the last day of each Interest Period during the Third Extension Period.
Security and guarantee
The Loan is secured by:
-
charge executed by the Borrower to which the Borrower agreed to charge by way of first legal charge all the Charged Assets-1 in favour of the Lender. During the term of the Loan, the Charged Assets-1 shall be maintained at no less than 50% of the entire number of issued shares in the Listco;
-
charge executed by the Personal Chargor to which the Personal Chargor agreed to charge by way of first legal charge all the Charged Assets-2 in favour of the Lender;
-
floating charge executed by the Borrower to which the Borrower agreed to charge by way of first floating charge in favour of the Lender the undertaking and all present and future property, assets, receivables, inventory and rights of the Borrower;
-
personal guarantee executed by the Guarantor in favour of the Lender;
-
personal guarantee executed by the PRC Individual-1 in favour of the Lender;
-
personal guarantee executed by the PRC Individual-2 in favour of the Lender;
-
personal guarantee executed by the PRC Individual-3 in favour of the Lender;
-
corporate guarantee executed by the PRC Company-1 in favour of the Lender;
-
corporate guarantee executed by the PRC Company-2 in favour of the Lender;
-
share pledge executed by the Guarantor in respect of the entire membership interests in the US Company;
-
mortgage executed by the Guarantor in respect of a real property located in the U.S.A.;
-
mortgage executed by the US Company in respect of real properties located in the U.S.A.; and
-
land charge executed by the German Company in respect of real properties located in Germany.
Repayment
The Borrower made various prepayments and repayments of the principal sum of the Loan totaling HK$48,000,000 as at the date of this announcement.
Pursuant to the Supplemental Deed-2, the Borrower shall repay HK$8,000,000 of the principal amount of the Loan and all unpaid interest accrued on the Loan on the last day of each of the first two Interest Periods during the Third Extension Period, and the entire aggregate outstanding principal of the Loan, together with all unpaid interest accrued thereon, shall be repaid in full on the Third Extended Repayment Date.
As at the date of this announcement, the outstanding principal sum of the Loan is HK$232,000,000.
INFORMATION ON THE GROUP AND THE LENDER
The Group is a health and wealth solutions service conglomerate. It principally provides comprehensive financial services in Hong Kong, including dealing in securities, commodities broking, provision of securities margin financing, provision of investment and corporate finance advisory services, investment in securities trading, money lending and investment holding. The Group also pursues an ''investment business model'' by making direct investments in the healthcare sector.
The Lender is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. It is a money lender licensed in Hong Kong under the provisions of the Money Lenders Ordinance (Chapter 163 of the laws of Hong Kong). The Lender conducts money lending business in Hong Kong.
INFORMATION ON THE PARTIES TO THE SUPPLEMENTAL DEED-2
The Borrower is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and is principally engaged in investment holding.
The Guarantor is an individual who is a resident in the PRC and the sole ultimate beneficial owner of the Borrower.
PRC Individual-1 is an individual who is a resident in the PRC.
PRC Individual-2 is an individual who is a resident in the PRC.
PRC Individual-3 is an individual who is a resident in the PRC.
PRC Company-1 is a company established under the laws of the PRC which is indirectly owned as to 50% by the PRC Individual-3 as at the date of this announcement.
PRC Company-2 is a company established under the laws of the PRC which is directly owned as to 50% by the Guarantor as at the date of this announcement.
The US Company is a company incorporated in the U.S.A. which is directly owned as to 100% by the Guarantor as at the date of this announcement.
The German Company is a company incorporated in Germany which is directly owned as to 100% by the Guarantor as at the date of this announcement.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE SUPPLEMENTAL DEED-2
The terms of the Supplemental Deed-2 were agreed by the parties after arm's length negotiations having taken into account the prevailing market rates and practices.
The extension of the Loan will bring in interest income for the Third Extension Period to the Company. Taking into consideration (i) the interest rate of 11% per annum on top of the Prime Rate quoted by HSBC; and (ii) the provision of additional guarantee by the PRC Individual-3, the executive Directors consider that the extension of the Loan will result in a reasonable and stable income in the form of interest return to the Group. The executive Directors believe that the terms of the Loan are on normal commercial terms, are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATION
This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 14.36 of the Listing Rules, as the entering into the Supplemental Deed-2 constitutes a variation to the terms of the transactions previously announced under the 2016 Announcement and the 2019 Announcement.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:
|
''2016 Announcement''
|
the announcement of the Company dated 4 November 2016
|
|
in relation to the disclosable transaction constituted under
|
|
the provision of the Facility
|
''2019 Announcement''
|
the announcement of the Company dated 24 January 2019 in
|
|
relation to the Supplemental Deed-1 and the extension of the
|
|
repayment date of the Loan from the Extended Repayment
|
|
Date to the Further Extended Repayment Date thereunder
|
''Board''
|
the board of Directors
|
''Borrower''
|
a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with
|
|
limited liability and is directly wholly-owned by the
|
|
Guarantor
''Charged Assets-1''''Charged Assets-2''''Company''
436,540,400 issued shares in the Listco
8,802,000 issued shares in the Listco
Mason Group Holdings Limited (Stock code: 273), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, the issued Shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange
|
''connected person''
|
has the same meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing
|
|
Rules
|
''Director(s)''
|
the director(s) of the Company
|
''Extended Repayment Date''
|
6 November 2018
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
