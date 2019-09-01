Mason Financial : EXTENSION OF COMPLETION DATE FOR DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION AMENDMENT OF AGREEMENT FOR DISPOSAL OF BLEND AND PACK PTY. LTD.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MASON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

茂 宸 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 273)

EXTENSION OF COMPLETION DATE

FOR DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

AMENDMENT OF AGREEMENT FOR

DISPOSAL OF BLEND AND PACK PTY. LTD.

Reference is made to the announcements of Mason Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 8 February 2019, 22 February 2019, 12 April 2019, 8 May 2019, 12 June 2019, 20 June 2019 and 31 July 2019 in relation to, among other matters, the disposal of Mason Food's shareholding in Blend and Pack Pty. Ltd. and the extension of SPA Completion (the ''Announcements''). Capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless the context requires otherwise.

As additional time is required for the fulfilment of certain conditions, Mason Food and WHA entered into an amendment deed on 31 August 2019 and agreed that SPA Completion will occur on or before 30 September 2019 or any other date agreed by Mason Food and WHA in writing. Save for the aforementioned, all other terms and conditions of the Amended SPA remain unchanged.

