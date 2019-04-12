Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mason Financial : EXTENSION OF COMPLETION DATE FOR DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF 46% OF THE ISSUED SHARES, AND AGREEMENT TO GRANT OF PUT AND CALL OPTIONS OVER 29% OF THE ISSUED SHARES IN BLEND AND PACK PTY. LTD. (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 11:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MASON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

宸 集 團 股 有 限

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 273)

EXTENSION OF COMPLETION DATE FOR

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF 46% OF THE ISSUED SHARES,

AND AGREEMENT TO GRANT OF PUT AND CALL OPTIONS

OVER 29% OF THE ISSUED SHARES

IN BLEND AND PACK PTY. LTD.

Reference is made to the announcements of Mason Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 8 February 2019 and 22 February 2019 (the ''Announcements'') in relation to the disposal of 46% of the issued shares and agreement to grant of put and call options over 29% of the issued shares in Blend and Pack Pty. Ltd. Capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless the context requires otherwise.

Pursuant to the SPA, SPA Completion is conditional on each of the conditions being fulfilled, or waived by Mason Food or WHA (as the case may be), on or before 15 April 2019 or any other date agreed by Mason Food and WHA in writing. As additional time is required for the fulfilment of certain conditions, Mason Food and WHA entered into an amendment deed on 12 April 2019 and agreed that SPA Completion will occur on or before 15 June 2019. Save for the aforementioned, all other terms and conditions of the SPA remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Mason Group Holdings Limited

Ko Po Ming

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 12 April 2019

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Ko Po Ming (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Chang Tat Joel

Ms. Lui Choi Yiu, Angela

Ms. Fu Yau Ching, Shirley

Mr. Cao Lu

Non-executive Director:

Ms. Hui Mei Mei, Carol

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Tian Ren Can

Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice

Mr. Chen Wai Chung, Edmund

Mr. Wang Cong

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Mason Financial Holdings Limited published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 15:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:35aNATIXIS : Free share allocation for the Executive Officers of Natixis Board of Directors' decision of April 12, 2019
GL
11:35aGERRESHEIMER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:35aNETFLIX : Shares Fall as Disney Shares Rise After Streaming Service Announced
DJ
11:35aGeneral Meeting of Arbonia AG approves all motions
TE
11:34aKAUFMAN & BROAD SA : First quarter 2019 results
AQ
11:34aStrengthening Customer Segmentation Capabilities With the Help of Customer Analytics | Read Quantzig's New Article for Detailed Insights
BU
11:33aSERCO : statement on Glasgow Court of Sessions decision
PU
11:33aTWELVE SEAS INVESTMENT CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:33aNOBLE CENTURY INVESTMENT : Placing of bonds
PU
11:33aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Connecting With Next-Gen Investors
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 shares slump to two-year low after revenue collapses
3Chinese Exports Rebound Strongly in March
4GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Next Day Disclosure Return
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney's new blockbuster ... its share price

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About