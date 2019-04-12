Mason Financial : EXTENSION OF COMPLETION DATE FOR DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF 46% OF THE ISSUED SHARES, AND AGREEMENT TO GRANT OF PUT AND CALL OPTIONS OVER 29% OF THE ISSUED SHARES IN BLEND AND PACK PTY. LTD. (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MASON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

茂 宸 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 273)

EXTENSION OF COMPLETION DATE FOR

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF 46% OF THE ISSUED SHARES,

AND AGREEMENT TO GRANT OF PUT AND CALL OPTIONS

OVER 29% OF THE ISSUED SHARES

IN BLEND AND PACK PTY. LTD.

Reference is made to the announcements of Mason Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 8 February 2019 and 22 February 2019 (the ''Announcements'') in relation to the disposal of 46% of the issued shares and agreement to grant of put and call options over 29% of the issued shares in Blend and Pack Pty. Ltd. Capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless the context requires otherwise.

Pursuant to the SPA, SPA Completion is conditional on each of the conditions being fulfilled, or waived by Mason Food or WHA (as the case may be), on or before 15 April 2019 or any other date agreed by Mason Food and WHA in writing. As additional time is required for the fulfilment of certain conditions, Mason Food and WHA entered into an amendment deed on 12 April 2019 and agreed that SPA Completion will occur on or before 15 June 2019. Save for the aforementioned, all other terms and conditions of the SPA remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Mason Group Holdings Limited

Ko Po Ming

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 12 April 2019