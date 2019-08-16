Log in
Mason Financial : INSIDE INFORMATION PROFIT WARNING (in PDF)

08/16/2019 | 10:02am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MASON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

宸 集 團 股 有 限

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 273)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Mason Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the ''Board'') of directors of the Company (the ''Directors'') wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that based on the preliminary assessment of the Group's unaudited management accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group expects to record a consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company of approximately HK$118.87 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to approximately HK$135.43 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The decline in net profit is primarily attributable to net fair value losses on securities investments held for trading, provisions for bad debts from margin accounts in the securities margin financing business, decline in the performance of the Group's operating businesses as a result of market uncertainties and volatility as well as the expected one-off loss on the disposal of the Group's entire shareholding in Blend and Pack Pty. Ltd. as disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 8 May 2019, 12 June 2019, 20 June 2019 and 31 July 2019 respectively.

The Board also wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the financial impact of the liquidation of the portfolio of the proprietary fund wholly owned by the Company as disclosed in its announcement dated 12 July 2019 will not be reflected in the financial results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The Company expects that the financial results of the subsidiaries and associates of the Group for the second half of 2019 will further decline as a result of recent social unrest in Hong Kong, US-China trade tensions and global economic outlook for the second half of 2019 generally. Despite the above situations, the executive Directors considers that the overall financial position and business prospects of the Group remain sound and healthy. The

- 1 -

executive Directors will monitor the financial position of the Group and will update the shareholders and potential investors of the Company on any material changes to the financial position of the Group.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The information contained in this announcement is based on a preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated financial information of the Group and the information currently available, which has not been reviewed by the non-executive Directors and Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustments and provisions. The Company expects that the results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 will be announced on 28 August 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Mason Group Holdings Limited

Ko Po Ming

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 16 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Ko Po Ming (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Chang Tat Joel

Ms. Lui Choi Yiu, Angela

Ms. Fu Yau Ching, Shirley

Mr. Cao Lu

Non-executive Director:

Ms. Hui Mei Mei, Carol

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Tian Ren Can

Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice

Mr. Chen Wai Chung, Edmund

Mr. Wang Cong

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Mason Financial Holdings Limited published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 14:01:01 UTC
