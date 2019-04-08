Mason Financial : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)

and to consider and if thought fit, pass with or without modification the following resolutions no. 6, 7 and 8 as ordinary resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

6.''THAT:

(A)subject to paragraph (C) below, the exercise by the directors of the Company (the ''Directors'') during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue or deal with additional shares in the share capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(B)the approval in paragraph (A) of this resolution shall be in addition to any other authorisation given to the Directors and the Directors be and are authorised during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers during or after the end of the Relevant Period;

(C)the aggregate number of additional shares of the Company allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraphs (A) and (B), otherwise than (i) a Rights Issue (as hereafter defined) or (ii) the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any existing warrants, bonds, debentures, notes or other securities issued by the Company which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Company or (iii) an issue of shares under any option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to the employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries or any other eligible person(s) of shares or right to acquire shares of the Company or (iv) an issue of shares as scrip dividend pursuant to the articles of association of the Company, from time to time, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of passing this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and

(D)for the purpose of this resolution:

''Relevant Period'' means the period from the time of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:

(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable law of Hong Kong to be held; and

(iii)the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting.