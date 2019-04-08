|
Mason Financial : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)
04/08/2019 | 01:18am EDT
MASON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
茂 宸 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 273)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of Mason Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Victoria Room III, 3/F, Regal Hong Kong Hotel, 88 Yee Wo Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong on Friday, 24 May 2019 at 11:30 a.m. for the purpose of transacting the following purposes:
1.To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the directors and the independent auditor's report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018.
2.To declare a final dividend of HK$0.067 cent per share for the year ended 31 December 2018.
3.To re-elect the following retiring directors of the Company:
(i)Ms. Lui Choi Yiu, Angela as an executive director of the Company;
(ii)Ms. Fu Yau Ching, Shirley as an executive director of the Company;
(iii)Mr. Cao Lu as an executive director of the Company;
(iv)Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice as an independent non-executive director of the Company; and
(v)Mr. Wang Cong as an independent non-executive director of the Company.
4.To authorize the board of directors (the ''Board'') to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company.
5.To re-appoint BDO Limited as the auditors of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration.
and to consider and if thought fit, pass with or without modification the following resolutions no. 6, 7 and 8 as ordinary resolutions:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
6.''THAT:
(A)subject to paragraph (C) below, the exercise by the directors of the Company (the ''Directors'') during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue or deal with additional shares in the share capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
(B)the approval in paragraph (A) of this resolution shall be in addition to any other authorisation given to the Directors and the Directors be and are authorised during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers during or after the end of the Relevant Period;
(C)the aggregate number of additional shares of the Company allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraphs (A) and (B), otherwise than (i) a Rights Issue (as hereafter defined) or (ii) the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any existing warrants, bonds, debentures, notes or other securities issued by the Company which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Company or (iii) an issue of shares under any option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to the employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries or any other eligible person(s) of shares or right to acquire shares of the Company or (iv) an issue of shares as scrip dividend pursuant to the articles of association of the Company, from time to time, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of passing this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and
(D)for the purpose of this resolution:
''Relevant Period'' means the period from the time of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable law of Hong Kong to be held; and
(iii)the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting.
''Rights Issue'' means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares on the register of members on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange).''
7.''THAT:
(A)subject to paragraph (C) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all powers of the Company to repurchase shares in the capital of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') or any other stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, and that the exercise by the Directors of all powers of the Company to repurchase such shares are subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
(B)the approval in paragraph (A) shall be in addition to any other authorisation given to the Directors and shall authorise the Directors on behalf of the Company during the Relevant Period to procure the Company to repurchase its shares at a price determined by the Directors;
(C)the aggregate number of shares of the Company repurchased or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be repurchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (A) during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of passing this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and
(D)for the purpose of this resolution:
''Relevant Period'' means the period from the time of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable law of Hong Kong to be held; and
(iii)the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting.''
8.''THAT conditional upon the passing of the ordinary resolutions no. 6 and 7 above, the aggregate number of shares of the Company which are repurchased by the Company pursuant to and in accordance with the said resolution no. 7 shall be added to the aggregate number of shares of the Company that may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to and in accordance with the ordinary resolution no. 6 above, provided that such extended amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue at the date of passing of this resolution.''
By order of the Board
Mason Group Holdings Limited
Ko Po Ming
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
9 April 2019
Registered and principal office: 19/F, Lee Garden Three
1 Sunning Road
Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Notes:
1.Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. On a poll votes may be given either personally or by proxy. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A member may appoint more than one proxy to attend on the same occasion.
2.To be valid, the proxy form must be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the appointor is a corporation, either under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.
3.The proxy form and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority shall be deposited at the Company's share registrar and transfer office, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting or poll (as the case may be) at which the person named in such proxy form proposes to vote, and in default the proxy form shall not be treated as valid.
4.Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
5.For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the above meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 20 May 2019 to Thursday, 23 May 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order for a shareholder of the Company to be eligible to attend and vote at the above meeting, all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar and transfer office, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 17 May 2019.
6.For determining the entitlement to the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 9 July 2019 to Thursday, 11 July 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order for a shareholder of the Company to qualify for the final dividend, all transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar and transfer office, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 8 July 2019.
7.Pursuant to rule 13.39(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, all resolutions set out in this notice will be voted by poll at the meeting.
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises:
Executive Directors:
Non-executive Director:
Mr. Ko Po Ming
Ms. Hui Mei Mei, Carol
(Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. Chang Tat Joel
Independent non-executive Directors:
Ms. Lui Choi Yiu, Angela
Mr. Tian Ren Can
Ms. Fu Yau Ching, Shirley
Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice
Mr. Cao Lu
Mr. Chen Wai Chung, Edmund
