Mason Financial : Notification Letter and Request Form to Shareholders

09/17/2019 | 12:47am EDT

MASON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

茂 宸 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

（於香港註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號：273)

NOTIFICATION LETTER  通知信函

18 September 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Mason Group Holdings Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019 of the Company ("Interim Report")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Interim Report are available on the Company's website at www.masonhk.comand the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Interim Report by clicking "English" to enter into the home page of our website and by clicking "Investor Relations", then selecting "Interim Reports" and viewing relevant documents through Acrobat® Reader® or browsing through the HKEXnews's website.

Shareholders who have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Company's Corporate Communication (Note) published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies thereof may request a printed copy of the Interim Report. Shareholders for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Interim Report posted on the Company's website will upon request in writing promptly be sent the Interim Report in printed form free of charge.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Interim Report, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.masonhk.comor the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Please note that you are entitled to change your choice as to the means of receipt (i.e. in printed form or by electronic means through the Company's website) of the Company's Corporate Communication at any time by reasonable prior notice in writing or using email at mason273.ecom@computershare.com.hkto the Company c/o the Hong Kong Share Registrar.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Hong Kong Share Registrar's telephone hotline at

  1. 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to mason273.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Mason Group Holdings Limited

Mr. Ko Po Ming

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Note: Corporate Communication includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位股東：

茂宸集團控股有限公司（「本公司」）

  • 本公司二零一九年中期報告（「中期報告」）之發布通知

本 公 司 的 中 期 報 告 的 中、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站(www.masonhk.com) 及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)，歡 迎 瀏 覽。請 在 本 公 司 網 站 按「中 文」進 入 主 頁 後 按「投 資 者 關 係」一 項，再 選 擇「中 期 報 告」並 使 用 Acrobat® Reader® 開啟查閱或在香港聯合交易所披露易網站瀏覽有關文件。

凡選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽在本公司網站登載之本公司公司通訊（附註）以代替收取印刷本之股東，均可要求索取中期報 告之印刷本。股東如因任何理由於收取或接收於本公司網站登載之中期報告時遇有困難，可提出書面要求，即可獲免費 發送中期報告的印刷本。

如 閣下欲收取中期報告之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤經香港中央證券登記有限公 司（「香港證券登記處」）寄回本公司（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）。香港證券登記處地址為 香港灣仔皇后大道東183 號合和中心17M 樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站(www.masonhk.com) 或香港聯合交易所披露易網

  • (www.hkexnews.hk) 內下載。

  • 注 意 閣 下 可 以 隨 時 透 過 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 給 予 本 公 司 合 理 時 間 的 書 面 通 知， 或 以 電 郵 方 式 到 mason273.ecom@computershare.com.hk，以更改收取本公司之公司通訊之途徑（即印刷本或透過本公司網站之電子方式）之選擇。

如對上述內容有任何疑問，請致電香港證券登記處電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下午6 時正或電郵至mason273.ecom@computershare.com.hk

代表

茂宸集團控股有限公司

主席兼行政總裁

高寶明先生

謹啟

二零一九年九月十八日

附註： 公司通訊包括但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通函；及(f) 代表委任表格。

REQUEST FORM 申請表格

To: Mason Group Holdings Limited (the "Company")

致： 茂 宸集團控股有限公司（「貴公司」）

(Stock Code: 273)

（股份代號：273

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心17M

I/We would like to receive the Interim Report 2019 of the Company ("Interim Report") in the manner as indicated below: 本人╱我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司二零一九年中期報告（「中期報告」）：

(Please mark (X) of the following box)

（請從下列空格內劃上「X」號）

  • to receive the printed bi-lingual version of the Interim Report.
    索取中期報告之中英雙語印刷本。

Contact telephone number

聯絡電話號碼

Signature(s)

Date

簽名

日期

Notes 附註 :

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本申請表格須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
  3. Any form with no box marked (X), no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如本表格未有劃上「X」號、未有簽署或填寫不正確，則本表格作廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company do not accept any other instruction given on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外指示，本公司將不予處理。

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在香港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong

Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

Mason Financial Holdings Limited published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
